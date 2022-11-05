A map showing the location of Mr. Fries Man LancasterView gallery

Mr. Fries Man Lancaster

review star

No reviews yet

2068 W. Avenue J

Lancaster, CA 93536

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Ranch Chicken
Build Your Own
Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak

Mr. Fries Man

BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken

$15.99+

BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

BBQ Bacon Ranch Shrimp

$19.05+

BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with Shrimp

Chicken Bacon Parmesan

$18.14+

Lemon Garlic Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

Buffalo Ranch Chicken

$13.25+

Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak

$22.82+

Honey Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Steak

Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp

$27.88+

Lemon Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Blue Crab

Chili Cheese

$11.85+

Chicken Chili & Cheddar Cheese

Fry Box

$55.99

Build Your Own

Sauces - To Go

Beverages

Pepsi FTN

$2.00

Diet Pepsi FTN

$2.00

Sierra Mist FTN

$2.00

Lemonade FTN

$2.00

Brisk Iced Tea FTN

$2.00

Mountain Dew FTN

$2.00

Orange Crush FTN

$2.00

Dr Pepper FTN

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Can Soda

$1.50

Frappuccino

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
2068 W. Avenue J, Lancaster, CA 93536

