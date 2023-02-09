Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mr Fries Man North Carolina

No reviews yet

1105 West Main Street

Durham, NC 27701

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Buffalo Ranch Chicken
BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken

Mr. Fries Man -Online

BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken

BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken

$15.99+

BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

BBQ Bacon Ranch Shrimp

BBQ Bacon Ranch Shrimp

$19.05+

BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with Shrimp

Chicken Bacon Parmesan

Chicken Bacon Parmesan

$18.14+

Lemon Garlic Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

Buffalo Ranch Chicken

Buffalo Ranch Chicken

$13.25+

Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak

Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak

$22.82+

Honey Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Steak

Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp

Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp

$27.88+

Lemon Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Blue Crab

Chili Cheese

Chili Cheese

$11.85+

Chicken Chili & Cheddar Cheese

Build Your Own

Sauces - To Go

$1.05
Fry Box

Fry Box

$55.99

BBQ Bacon Ranch Lemon Garlic Shrimp Buffalo Chicken Honey Garlic Shrimp and Steak

Breakfast Fries

Breakfast Fries

$15.17+

Beverages - Online

Aquafina Water

$2.00

Brisk Ice Tea Bottled

$2.99

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.99

Mtn Dew 20oz

$2.99

Pepsi 20oz

$2.99

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.99

Sierra Mist 20oz

$2.99

Sunkist Grape 20oz

$2.99

Sunkist Orange 20oz

$2.99

Ginger Ale 20oz

$2.99

Code Red 20oz

$2.99

Extra's -Online

Extra BACON

$4.95

Extra Crab

$14.99

Extra FRIED Chicken

$4.95

Extra GRILLED chicken

$4.95

Extra MILD Cheddar cheese

$1.95

Extra PARMESAN Cheese

$2.95

Extra Sauce on the plate

$1.05

Extra Shrimp

$7.45

Extra Steak

$6.95

Extra Chili

$3.95

Nacho Cheese

$1.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1105 West Main Street, Durham, NC 27701

Directions

Gallery
Mr Fries Man image
Mr Fries Man image
Mr Fries Man image

