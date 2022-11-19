Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Barbeque

Mr. Fries Man North Las Vegas 4040 W. Craig Rd 116/117

review star

No reviews yet

4040 W. Craig Rd 116/117

North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Ranch Chicken
Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp
Chili Cheese

Mr. Fries Man

BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken

$15.65Out of stock

BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

BBQ Bacon Ranch Shrimp

$18.85Out of stock

BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with Shrimp

Chicken Bacon Parmesan

$17.85Out of stock

Lemon Garlic Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

Buffalo Ranch Chicken

$12.95

Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp

$26.15

Lemon Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Blue Crab

Chili Cheese

$10.25

Chicken Chili & Cheddar Cheese

Build Your Own

Sauces - To Go

Al La Carte

Beyond Meat

$17.85

Fry Box

$54.85

Nashville Chicken Fries

$12.95+

Beverages

Aquafina Water 20oz

$1.81

Crush Strawberry 20oz

$2.72

20oz Crush Grapefruit

$2.72

Brisk Lemon 20oz

$2.72

Crush Grape 20oz

$2.72

Crush Orange 20oz

$2.72

Crush Watermelon 20oz

$2.72

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.72

Dole Regular Lemonade 20oz

$2.72

Dole Strawberry Lemonade 20oz

$2.72

Mtn Dew 20oz

$2.72

Mtn Dew Voltage 20oz

$2.72

Pepsi 20oz

$2.72

Pepsi Zero 20oz

$2.72

24oz Cup of Ice

$2.00

Sierra Mist 20oz

$2.72

24oz Fountain Mango Refresca

$2.99

24oz Fountain Watermelon Lime Refresca

$2.99

24oz Sierra Mist Fountain

$2.99

24oz Orange Crush Fountain

$2.99

24oz Tropicana Lemond Fountain

$2.99

24oz Diet Pepsi Fountain

$2.99

24oz Raspberry Brisk Fountain

$2.99

24oz Mountain Dew Fountain

$2.99

24oz Dr Pepper Fountain

$2.99

24oz Pepsi Fountain

$2.99

Extra's

Extra BACON

$4.95

Extra Crab

$14.84

Extra FRIED Chicken

$4.95

Extra GRILLED chicken

$4.95

Extra MILD Cheddar cheese

$1.95

Extra PARMESAN Cheese

$2.95

Extra Sauce on the plate

$1.05

Extra Shrimp

$7.28

Extra Steak

$6.95

Mask

$1.00

PARTY Trays

Party Trays

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4040 W. Craig Rd 116/117, North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Directions

Gallery
Mr. Fries Man North Las Vegas image
Mr. Fries Man North Las Vegas image
Mr. Fries Man North Las Vegas image

Similar restaurants in your area

Smokin' Good Bistro & Deli - Behind Reef Dispensary on Martin Luther King & Cheyenne
orange starNo Reviews
1370 W. Cheyenne Ave Las Vegas, NV 89030
View restaurantnext
Westside Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
710 W Lake Mead Blvd North Las Vegas, NV 89030
View restaurantnext
Old School Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
2040 E Craig Rd Suite 101 North Las Vegas, NV 89030
View restaurantnext
Old Soul
orange star4.5 • 89
495 Grand Central Parkway Las Vegas, NV 89106
View restaurantnext
Downtown Terrace
orange star4.2 • 1,913
707 Fremont St. Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
eat. - DTLV - 707 CARSON AVE
orange starNo Reviews
707 CARSON AVE LAS VEGAS, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in North Las Vegas

North star Bar and Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,387
5150 Camino Al Norte North Las Vegas, NV 89031
View restaurantnext
Surf City Bar & Grill - - Que Mas Mexican Cafe
orange star4.5 • 341
1435 W Craig Rd Suite D North Las Vegas, NV 89032
View restaurantnext
Two Brothers Pizza and Ice Cream
orange star4.3 • 213
5585 SIMMONS ST NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV 89031
View restaurantnext
Miz Lola's - Craig
orange star4.0 • 80
1306 W Craig Rd North Las Vegas, NV 89032
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Las Vegas
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.4 (468 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston