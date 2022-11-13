  • Home
A map showing the location of Mr. Fries Man Ontario 111 N. Vineyard Ave Suite B

Mr. Fries Man Ontario 111 N. Vineyard Ave Suite B

No reviews yet

111 N. Vineyard Ave Suite B

Ontario, CA 91764

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Ranch Chicken
Build Your Own
Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp

Mr. Fries Man

BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken

$15.99+

BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

BBQ Bacon Ranch Shrimp

$19.05+

BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with Shrimp

Chicken Bacon Parmesan

$18.14+

Lemon Garlic Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

Buffalo Ranch Chicken

$13.25+

Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak

$22.82+

Honey Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Steak

Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp

$27.88+

Lemon Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Blue Crab

Chili Cheese

$11.85+

Chicken Chili & Cheddar Cheese

Fry Box

$55.99

Build Your Own

Sauces - To Go

Al La Carte

Beverages

Aquafina Water

$2.00

Cherry Pepsi 20oz

$2.99

Crush Grape 20oz

$2.99

Crush Orange 20oz

$2.99

Crush Strawberry 20oz

$2.99

Crush Watermelon 20oz

$2.99

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.99

Dole Regular Lemonade 20oz

$2.99

Dole Strawberry Lemonade 20oz

$2.99

Pepsi 20oz Bottled

$2.99

Sierra Mist 20oz

$2.99

Extra's

Extra BACON

$4.95

Extra FRIED Chicken

$4.95

Extra GRILLED chicken

$4.95

Extra MILD Cheddar cheese

$1.95

Extra PARMESAN Cheese

$2.95

Extra Sauce on the plate

$1.05

Extra Shrimp

$7.45

Extra Steak

$6.95

Mask

$1.36

Chili

$3.95

PARTY Trays

Party Trays

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Gourmet French Fries

Location

111 N. Vineyard Ave Suite B, Ontario, CA 91764

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
