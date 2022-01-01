  • Home
Mr. Fries Man Palmdale 1060 e Palmdale blvd Suite 105-106

No reviews yet

1060 e Palmdale blvd Suite 105-106

Palmdale, CA 93550

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Buffalo Ranch Chicken
Chili Cheese

Mr. Fries Man

BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken

$15.99

BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

BBQ Bacon Ranch Shrimp

$19.95

BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with Shrimp

Chicken Bacon Parmesan

$18.14

Lemon Garlic Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

Buffalo Ranch Chicken

$13.25

Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak

$22.82

Honey Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Steak

Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp

$27.88

Lemon Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Blue Crab

Chili Cheese

$11.85

Chicken Chili & Cheddar Cheese

Build Your Own

Sauces To Go

$1.05

Cheese to go

$2.95

Fry Box

$55.99

Plain Fries

$5.22

Jr BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken

$12.84

Jr BBQ Bacon Ranch Shrimp

$15.95

Jr Chicken Bacon Parmesan

$14.89

Jr Buffalo Chicken

$10.26

Jr Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak

$19.72

Jr Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp

$24.89

Jr Chili Cheese

$8.86

Jr Plain Fries

$4.15

Beverages

Diet Pepsi 24oz Fountain

$2.99

Dr Pepper 24oz Fountain

$2.99

Pepsi 24oz Fountain

$2.99

Pink Lemonade 24oz Fountain

$2.99

Raspberry Brisk Tea 24oz Fountain

$2.99

Sierra Mist 24oz Fountain

$2.99

Strawberry Crush 24oz Fountain

$2.99

Tropicana Fruit Punch 24oz Fountain

$2.99

Fountain Drink Refills

$0.75

Aquafina water

$2.99

Pink Lemonade Bottle

$2.99

Extra's

Extra BACON

$4.95

Extra Crab

$14.99Out of stock

Extra FRIED Chicken

$4.95Out of stock

Extra GRILLED chicken

$4.95

Extra MILD Cheddar cheese

$1.95

Extra PARMESAN Cheese

$2.95

Extra Sauce on the plate

$1.05

Extra Shrimp

$7.45

Extra Steak

$6.95

Mask

$1.36

Extra Container / Plate

$1.36

PARTY Trays

Party Trays

Build Your Own Jr Plates

Jr Chicken

$10.26

Jr Shrimp

$16.89

Jr Steak

$15.15

Jr Shrimp and Chicken

$15.59

Jr shrimp and Steak

$19.72

Jr Shrimp and Crab

$24.89

Beyond Meat

$16.15
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great environment, great food made with quality ingredients to provide customers with a great food experience.

Location

1060 e Palmdale blvd Suite 105-106, Palmdale, CA 93550

Directions

Mr. Fries Man Palmdale image
Mr. Fries Man Palmdale image
Mr. Fries Man Palmdale image

