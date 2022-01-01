Mr. Fries Man Palmdale 1060 e Palmdale blvd Suite 105-106
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Great environment, great food made with quality ingredients to provide customers with a great food experience.
Location
1060 e Palmdale blvd Suite 105-106, Palmdale, CA 93550
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
LA THAI FOOD TRUCK - Tue,Thur:50thst W& AveL-8 Fri-Sun:30th St E & Palmdale Blvd Palmdale Ca
No Reviews
30th St E, Palmdale, CA Palmdale, CA 93550
View restaurant
El Toreo West - 38801 10th Street West
No Reviews
38801 10th Street West Palmdale, CA 93551
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Palmdale
Jamba - 000476 - Palmdale Marketplace
4.7 • 1,539
39340-D 10th Street W. Palmdale, CA 93551
View restaurant
Jamba - 001147 - 47th Street Pavilion
4.7 • 1,217
38107-B 47th Street East Palmdale, CA 93552
View restaurant