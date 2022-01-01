Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mr Fries Man Pembroke Pines, FL

No reviews yet

10231 Pines Blvd

Pembroke Pines, FL 33026

Build Your Own
Buffalo Ranch Chicken
Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak

Beverages - Online

Crush Orange 16oz

$1.79

Dole Lemonade 16oz

$1.79

Sierra Mist 16oz

$1.79

Peach Iced Tea oz

$1.79

Sweet Iced Tea 16oz

$1.79

Pepsi 16oz

$1.79

Mr. Fries Man -Online

BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken

$15.99

BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

BBQ Bacon Ranch Shrimp

$19.05

BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with Shrimp

Chicken Bacon Parmesan

$18.14

Lemon Garlic Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

Buffalo Ranch Chicken

$13.25

Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak

$22.82

Honey Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Steak

Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp

$27.88

Lemon Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Blue Crab

Chili Cheese

$11.85Out of stock

Chicken Chili & Cheddar Cheese

Build Your Own

Sauces - To Go

Fry Box

Fry Box

$55.99

Includes: Lemon Garlic Shrimp, Honey Garlic, Shrimp & Steak, Bbq Bacon Ranch Chicken & Buffalo Ranch Chicken, Cheddar Cheese with an option of Grilled OR fried Chicken

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

10231 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026

Directions

