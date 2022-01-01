Mr Fries Man Sacramento, CA
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8251 Bruceville Rd, #130, Sacramento, CA 95823
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fire Wings South Sacramento - Center Parkway
No Reviews
8785 Center Parkway Sacramento, CA 95823
View restaurant
Devil Dawgs Smoked Meats - 9041 Allbritton Way
No Reviews
9041 Allbritton Way Elk Grove, CA 95758
View restaurant
Super Taco - Calvine Rd.
No Reviews
8325 Elk Grove Florin Road #500 Sacramento, CA 95829
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sacramento
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurant