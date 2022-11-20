Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mr Fries Man Santa Clarita

review star

No reviews yet

25708 The Old Road

Valencia, CA 91381

Popular Items

Buffalo Ranch Chicken
Build Your Own
Chili Cheese

Mr. Fries Man

BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken

$18.47+

BBQ Bacon Ranch Shrimp

$22.00+

Chicken Bacon Parmesan

$20.95+

Buffalo Ranch Chicken

$15.31+

Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak

$26.35+

Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp

$32.20+

Chili Cheese

$13.69+

Nashville Hot Chicken

$15.31+

Fry Box

$64.67

Inlcudes: BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken Buffalo Ranch Chicken Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak Lemon Garlic Shrimp

Build Your Own

$6.00+

A La Carte / Extra's

Beverages

Aquafina Water 16.9oz BTL

$2.50

Grape Crush 20oz BTL

$3.44

Watermelon Crush 20oz BTL

$3.44

Strawberry Crush 20oz BTL

$3.44

Dole Lemonade 20oz BTL

$3.44

Brisk Tea (Lemon) 20 Oz BTL

$3.44

Mountain Dew 20oz BTL

$3.44

Mountain Dew Major Melon 20oz BTL

$3.44

Mountain Dew Code Red 20oz BTL

$3.44

Mountain Dew Voltage 20oz BTL

$3.44

Mountain Dew Voo Dew 20oz BTL

$3.44

Mountain Dew Spark 20oz BTL

$3.44

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$3.44

Pepsi Zero 20 BTL

Pepsi Cream Soda 20oz BTL

$3.44

Pepsi FTN

$2.79+

Diet Pepsi FTN

$2.79+

Sierra Mist FTN

$2.79+

Dr Pepper FTN

$2.79+

Pink Lemonade FTN

$2.79+

Orange Crush FTN

$2.79+

Party Trays

Party Trays

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

25708 The Old Road, Valencia, CA 91381

