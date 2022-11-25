Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mr Fries Man Simi Valley Simi Valley, CA

review star

No reviews yet

2650 Tapo Canyon Road

Suite 101

Simi Valley, CA 93063

Popular Items

Buffalo Ranch Chicken
Build Your Own
Chicken Bacon Parmesan

Beverages - Online

Celsius | Fuji Pear

Celsius | Fuji Pear

$3.25

Celsius | Mango Passionfruit

$3.25

Crush Grape 20oz

$3.25

Crush Orange 20oz

$3.25

Crush Strawberry 20oz

$3.25Out of stock

Crush Watermelon 20oz

$3.25

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$3.25

Dole Lemonade 20oz

$3.25Out of stock

Dole Strawberry Lemonade 20oz

$3.25

Gatorade | Blue

$3.25

Gatorade | Red

$3.25

Gatorade | Yellow

$3.25

Mountain Dew 20oz

$3.25

Mug Root Beer

$3.25

Pepsi 20oz Bottled

$3.25

Pepsi | Cherry 20oz

$3.25

Pepsi | Zero 20oz

$3.25

Water | Aquafina

$3.25

Water | Life

$3.25

Water | Voss

$3.25

Mr. Fries Man -Online

BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken

BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken

$15.99+

BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

BBQ Bacon Ranch Shrimp

BBQ Bacon Ranch Shrimp

$19.05+

BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with Shrimp

Buffalo Ranch Chicken

Buffalo Ranch Chicken

$13.25+

Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

Chicken Bacon Parmesan

Chicken Bacon Parmesan

$18.14+

Lemon Garlic Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

Chili Cheese

Chili Cheese

$11.85+

Chicken Chili & Cheddar Cheese

Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak

Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak

$22.82+

Honey Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Steak

Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp

Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp

$27.88+

Lemon Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Blue Crab

Build Your Own

Fry Box

Fry Box

$55.99

Includes: Lemon Garlic Shrimp, Honey Garlic, Shrimp & Steak, Bbq Bacon Ranch Chicken & Buffalo Ranch Chicken, Cheddar Cheese with an option of Grilled OR fried Chicken

Sauces - To Go (On the Side)

Nashville Chicken (Limited Time Only)

Nashville Chicken (Limited Time Only)

$13.25+

Chicken drizzled with Nashville hot sauce and topped with pickles

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2650 Tapo Canyon Road, Suite 101, Simi Valley, CA 93063

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

