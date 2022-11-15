Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Mr. G's Pizzeria

181 Reviews

$$

201 W 26th St

Bryan, TX 77803

Popular Items

16"
14"
Lunch Special

Appetizer

Caprese

$8.95

Amazing fresh dish of ripe tomato's and Italian imported Mozzarella, drizzled in homemade fresh basil infused virgin olive oil.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$5.50

French bread smothered in garlic butter, topped with fresh Mozzarella cheese and Italian herbs baked to a flaky perfection.

Cheese Stix

$7.50

Classic Mozzarella stix served with homemade marinara.

Toasted Ravioli

$7.50

Perfectly crisp, spicy ravioli stuffed with gooey mozzarella and feta cheese. Served with homemade marinara.

Crispy Wings

$13.95

Larger than life crispy wings. Cooked to perfection and tossed with hot sauce. 8 Wings per order.

Parm-Fries

$7.50

Crispy fries topped with parmasean cheese

Stuffed Mushrooms

$8.95

Pizza - Fries

$9.50

Crispy fries smothered in mozzarella and pepperoni, topped with marinara.

Salad

Greek Salad

Arcadian lettuce, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, purple onions, feta cheese drizzled in homemade Greek dressing.

House Salad

Arcadian lettuce, tomatoes, fresh sweet carrots and homemade croutons with your choice of dressing on the side.

G's Salad

$15.50

Acadian lettuce, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, purple onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, pepperoncini, feta, mozzarella, parmesan and grilled chicken with your choice of homemade dressing on the side.

Side

Pizza

10" GF

$10.00

14"

$14.00

16"

$16.00

20"

$21.00Out of stock

KETO

$10.00
Pizza Roll

$6.50

Mouthful of Heaven. Our G-iant Pizza Roll talks for itself! Pepperoni and Cheese

Pizza Roll (2)

$12.00

Mouthful of Heaven. Our G-iant Pizza Roll talks for itself! Pepperoni and Fresh Mozzarella!!

Pizza By the Slice

$3.00

Please ask for availability. Not available 1st Friday.

Pizza Challenge

$30.00

Delivery/Pickup

$2.00

Calzone

Original

$18.00

The Real thing! This showoff is filled with gooey mozzarella, ricotta and pepperoni. Served with fresh marinara.

Meatzone

$20.00

Crammed with mozzarella, pepperoni, hamburger, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon and ham. Served with fresh marinara.

Veggiezone

$19.00

Our favorite!! Stuffed with mozzarella and all the fresh veggies we can find! Served with fresh marinara.

Subs

Italian Sub

$11.00

Salami, PR, Ham, Swiss, Provolone on fresh toasted garlic bread then piled high with Acadian lettuce, purple onions, tomatoes, black olives and a pepperoncini.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$11.00

Fresh Garlic Bread piled high with grilled chicken bacon and mozzarella, toasted to perfection. Served with our homemade ranch on the side.

Meatball

$11.00

Fresh Italian meatballs smothered in mozzarella, provolone and homemade marinara toasted on Fresh garlic bread.

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$11.00

Seasoned Sirloin steak, fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and mozzarella toasted to perfection on fresh bread.

Chicken Parm

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$11.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$7.00

Cannoli

$7.95

Chocolate Brownie

$7.50

New York Cheesecake

$7.00

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$7.00

Apple Cobbler

$7.50

Specials

Lunch Special

$6.99

2 Slices and a drink (up to 3 toppings) Available M-F 11-2

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
The one and only Mr G's Pizzeria has been serving amazing pizza in Historic Downtown Bryan since 1996! We are a family owned and operated and love the smiles we bring to each customer when they have our Amazing Pizza and Calzone!

201 W 26th St, Bryan, TX 77803

Directions

