Mr. Goode's Chinese Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We welcome you to come by and try Chef Eric Baker's take on Chinese Takeout! Try the Pork Belly Kung Pow it's the best!!
Location
1159 South Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33432
