Mr. Goode's Chinese Takeout

review star

No reviews yet

1159 South Federal Highway

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Popular Items

Goode Fried Rice
Goode Lo Mein
Classic Pork & Shrimp Egg Roll (2)

Snacks

Cold Sesame Noodles with Chicken

Cold Sesame Noodles with Chicken

$12.95
Peking Duck Spring Rolls (3)

Peking Duck Spring Rolls (3)

$13.95
Classic Pork & Shrimp Egg Roll (2)

Classic Pork & Shrimp Egg Roll (2)

$9.95

Sesame Chicken Wings (6)

$14.95Out of stock
Pork Fried Dumplings (6)

Pork Fried Dumplings (6)

$12.95
Shrimp & Chive Steamed Dumplings (6)

Shrimp & Chive Steamed Dumplings (6)

$13.95Out of stock

Wontons in Spicy Black Bean Sauce (6)

$12.95
BBQ Baby Back Ribs

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$17.95+Out of stock

Gluten Free

Soups

Hot & Sour Soup

Hot & Sour Soup

$7.95+

pork, tofu, mushrooms

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$8.95+

pork & shrimp wontons, roast pork, bok choy

Velvet Corn

$7.95+

Chicken, Shitake, Egg

Vegetables

Chili Garlic Eggplant

Chili Garlic Eggplant

$12.95

(Gluten Free/Vegan)

Bok Choy & Shitakes, Oyster Sauce

Bok Choy & Shitakes, Oyster Sauce

$12.95

(Gluten Free/Vegan)

String Beans, Black Pepper Sauce

String Beans, Black Pepper Sauce

$12.95

(Gluten Free/Vegan)

Honey Garlic Cauliflower

$12.95
Buddha's Delight

Buddha's Delight

$13.95

snow peas, asparagus, mushroom, baby corn, squash, bamboo shoots, tofu (Gluten Free/Vegan)

Rice & Noodles

Goode Fried Rice

Goode Fried Rice

$13.95

Gluten Free (veggie is vegan)

House Special Fried Rice

House Special Fried Rice

$21.95

pastrami, shrimp, spicy pineapple, pickled mustard greens (Gluten Free)

Goode Lo Mein

Goode Lo Mein

$14.95
House Special Lo Mein

House Special Lo Mein

$23.95

crispy duck leg, chinese sausage, garlic eggplant, egg noodles

Beef Chow Fun

Beef Chow Fun

$24.95

strip steak, broccolini, shitakes, wide rice noodles

Large White Rice

$5.00

One Large White Rice is included with every House Specialties

House Specialties

Kung Pao Bacon

Kung Pao Bacon

$25.95

pork belly, peppers, celery, cashews, fresno chile (Gluten Free)

Sweet & Sour Pork

$23.95Out of stock

Pork Shoulder, Cauliflower, Sweet Peppers, Chinese Mustard Greens (Gluten Free Item)

Moo Goo Gai Pan

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$25.95

chicken breast, shrimp, shitakes, bok choy, snow peas (Gluten Free)

General Tso's Chicken

General Tso's Chicken

$23.95

chicken thigh, broccolini, shallots, red peppers

Szechuan King Prawns

Szechuan King Prawns

$30.95

shishito peppers, pineapple, leeks, red peppers (Gluten Free)

Orange Beef Brisket

Orange Beef Brisket

$27.95

bbq brisket, orange, jalapenos, fennel (Gluten Free)

Crispy Beef & Brussels

Crispy Beef & Brussels

$28.95Out of stock

strip steak, brussels, shitakes, garlic chives

Dessert

Ube Tres Leches Cake

Ube Tres Leches Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Tres Leches Cake accompanied with whipped cream.

Niagara 16.9oz Water Bottle

Niagara 16.9oz Water Bottle

$1.50

Perrier 16.9oz

$2.99Out of stock
Diet Coke 12oz

Diet Coke 12oz

$1.99Out of stock

12oz diet Coke

Coke 12oz

Coke 12oz

$1.99Out of stock

12oz Coca cola can

Sprite 12oz

Sprite 12oz

$1.99

12oz Sprite Can

Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$1.99Out of stock

12. oz

Giner Ale

Giner Ale

$1.99Out of stock

12oz

Barq's Root Beer

Barq's Root Beer

$1.99
Fanta 12oz

Fanta 12oz

$1.99Out of stock

Fanta 12oz Can

Minute Maid Lemonade 12oz

Minute Maid Lemonade 12oz

$1.99Out of stock

Dr Pepper

$1.99Out of stock

Pibb

$1.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We welcome you to come by and try Chef Eric Baker's take on Chinese Takeout! Try the Pork Belly Kung Pow it's the best!!

1159 South Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33432

