Mr Gordo's Taqueria

review star

No reviews yet

5223 Ventnor Ave

Ventnor City, NJ 08406

Order Again

Popular Items

Birria Tacos
Mr Gordo's Nachos
Guacamole

Drinks - Bottled

Jarritos - Fruit Punch

$3.50
Jarritos - Mandarin

Jarritos - Mandarin

$3.50

Jarritos - Tamarind

$3.50
Jarritos - Pineapple

Jarritos - Pineapple

$3.50

Jarritos - Lime

$3.50

Jarritos - Grapefruit

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Appetizers

Guacamole

Guacamole

$12.00

avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, onion and lime juice served with corn tortillas chips

Tinga Flautas

Tinga Flautas

$9.00

corn tortilla taco deep fried with chicken tinga topped with diced tomatoes, lettuce, queso fresco and mexican crema

Chorizo Fundido

Chorizo Fundido

$10.00

four mexican blend cheese dip and caramelized onions topped with chorizo and diced jalapenos served with corn tortillas chips

Mr Gordo's Nachos

Mr Gordo's Nachos

$13.00

corn tortillas chips topped with homemade cheese sauce, refried beans, fresh jalape- nos, scallions, diced tomatoes, served with a side of guacamole and sour cream

Tuna Tostadas (3)

$14.00

Tinga Chicken Tostadas (3)

$11.00

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

mango citrus sauce, with cucumbers, radish, red onions, cilantro,and avocado served with tortilla chips

Tinga Chicken Empanadas (3)

Tinga Chicken Empanadas (3)

$9.00

homemade patty tortilla stuffed with chicken tinga topped with lettuce, pico, queso fresco and mexican crema

Spinach, Cheese and Poblano Empanadas (3)

$9.00
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Basket of chips served with our three signature housemade salsas. Salsa Roja, Salsa Verde and Mango Habenaro. Add additional sauces and sides in the selection choices

Salads

Southwest Salad

$12.00

Avocado Salad

$14.00

tomato, avocado, cucumbers, red onion, queso fresco topped with cilantro lime dressing

Ensalada De La Casa

$10.00

baby iceberg lettuce, cherry toma- toes, radish, avocado, red onion, cucumber, and queso fresco topped with chimichurri dressing

Taco Salad

$12.00

Authentic Tacos

Tacos de Carnitas

Tacos de Carnitas

$12.00

braised pork butt with homemade seasonings and spices topped with fresh cilantro and onions

Tacos de Chorizo

Tacos de Chorizo

$14.00

homemade mexican sausage seasoned with spices and topped with fresh cilantro and onions

Tacos Al Pastor

Tacos Al Pastor

$13.00

made with pork butt and mari- nated for 24 hours with a home- made recipe served with fresh pineapple and topped with fresh cilantro and onions

Tacos de Asada

Tacos de Asada

$14.00

homemade seasoned steak seared topped with fresh cilantro and onions

Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$15.00

meat stew bathed in chiles and spices filled with the juicy meat and cheese served with the consome on the side topped with fresh cilantro and onions

Tacos de Camarones (Shrimp)

Tacos de Camarones (Shrimp)

$16.00

Tinga Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Tacos de Pulpo

$17.00

Tacos Gringo Style

Blackened Tuna Tacos

$14.00

soft flour tortilla served with lettuce, red onion, cilantro, avocado and chipotle aioli

Pan Seared Mahi Tacos

$14.00

soft flour tortilla served with lettuce, tomato, queso fresco and avocado lime aioli

Veggie Tacos

$12.00

corn tortilla served with peppers, onions, mushrooms, zucchini, and squash

Chargrilled Octopus Tacos (Gringo Style)

$17.00

Alambre Tacos

$16.00

Tacos de Rajas y Poblano Peppers

$14.00

The Basic Hen (Chicken Tacos Gringo Style)

$13.00

Burrito

No Meat Burrito

$12.00

Char Grilled Chicken Burrito

$13.00

skinless chicken breast coated with homemade seasoning, wrapped with rice, refried beans, avocado, pico de gallo & house made mexican crema

Slow Roasted Carnitas Burrito

$14.00

pork carnitas, wrapped in a flour tortilla with rice, refried beans, avocado, pico de gallo & house made mexican crema

House Chorizo Burrito

$14.00

house made chorizo, wrapped in a flour tortilla with rice, refried beans, avocado, pico de gallo & house made mexican crema

Veggie Burrito

$14.00

flour tortilla with rice, refried beans, avocado, pico de gallo & house made mexican crema

Carne Asada Steak Burrito

$15.00

Carne asada steak, wrapped in a flour tortilla with rice, refried beans, avocado, pico de gallo & house made mexican crema

Tinga Chicken Burrito

$16.00

Pan Seared Shrimp Burrito

$16.00

pan seared jumbo shrimp, wrapped in a flour tortilla with rice, refried beans, avocado, pico de gallo & house made mexican crema

Burrito Bowl

Shrimp Burrito Bowl

$16.00

Chicken Burrito Bowl

$12.00

white rice, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, and mexican crema topped with boneless skinless chicken

Chorizo Burrito Bowl

$13.00

white rice, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, and mexican crema topped with house made chorizo

Carne Asada Burrito Bowl

$14.00

white rice, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, and mexican crema topped with carne asada steak

Carnitas Burrito Bowl

$14.00

Veggie Burrito Bowl

$14.00

Tinga Chicken Burrito Bowl

$14.00

Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

served on a flour tortilla, seared and filled with char grilled chicken, fresh peppers, onions and topped with mozzarella cheese, served with side of pico de gallo and sour cream

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.00

served on a flour tortilla, seared and filled with pan seared shirmp, fresh peppers, onions and topped with mozzarella cheese, served with side of pico de gallo and sour cream

Veggie Quesadilla

$14.00

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$15.00

served on a flour tortilla, seared and filled with flame grilled carne asada steak, fresh peppers, onions and topped with mozzarella cheese, served with side of pico de gallo and sour cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

served on a flour tortilla, seared and filled fresh peppers, onions and topped with mozzarella cheese, served with side of pico de gallo and sour cream

Tinga Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Chorizo Quesadilla

$14.00

Birria Quesadilla

$17.00

Entrees

Tinga Enchiladas Red

$18.00

served in a house made green salsa stuffed with chicken tinga and queso oaxaca served with rice and beans and topped with queso fresco and mexican crema

Tinga Enchiladas Green

$18.00

served in a house made red salsa stuffed with chicken tinga and served with rice and beans and topped with queso fresco and mexican crema

Tinga Enchiladas Mole

$18.00

Blackened Tuna

$28.00

pan seared steak tuna topped with cilantro, pineapple, and jalapeno sauce served with white rice and avocado

Skirt Steak

$29.00

charred skirt steak topped with chimichurri sauce served with arugula salad and white rice

Mr. Gordo's Parrillada

$38.00

skirt steak, chicken, chorizo, and shrimp served with nopal cebollines, grilled jalapenos, guacamole and limes served with rice, refried beans, and corn tortillas

Fajitas

$20.00

sauteed peppers and onions served with side of rice, refried beans, sour cream, pico and soft flour tortillas

El Pacifico Seafood Combination Platter

$42.00

Polpo a la Veracruzana

$24.00

Charro Chicken

$19.00

Camaron al Chile Ajo

$18.00

Chile Relleno

$19.00

Specials

Red Snapper

$24.00

Dinner Sides

8 oz Side Green Salsa

$3.50

8 oz Side Red Salsa

$3.50

8 oz Side Yellow Salsa

$3.50

8 oz Side Consome

$3.00

8 oz Side of Queso Cheese Sauce

$3.50

side of queso cheese sauce

2.5 oz Small Side Guacamole

$3.00

8 oz Side Guacamole

$10.00

side portion of our house made creamy guacamole avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, onion and lime juice.

2.5 oz Small Side Pico de Gallo

$2.00

side of pico de gallo

8 oz Side Pico de Gallo

$3.50

2.5 oz Small Side of Sour Cream

$1.50

side of sour cream

2.5 oz Side of Mexican Crema

$1.50

house made mexican creama

2.5 oz Side of Queso Fresco

$1.00

side of queso fresco

Side of White Rice

$3.00

house made jasmine white rice with bell peppers

Side of Mexican Red Rice

$3.00

house made mexican red rice

Side Refried Beans

$3.00

house made refried beanes

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side of Diced Limes

$1.00

side of sliced limes

Side Arugula Salad

$6.00

Side of Sliced Avocado

$5.00

fresh sliced whole avocado

Side of Raw Jalapenos

$1.00

side of raw jalapenos

Side of Grilled Jalapeños

$3.00

side of grilled jalapenos

Side of Cucumbers

$2.00

Side Lettuce

$1.00

Side Chorizo

$5.00

Side Char Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Pan Seared Shrimp (6)

$8.00

Side Flame Grilled Steak

$9.00

Side Flour Tortillas (6)

$3.00

Side Corn Tortillas (6)

$3.00

Kid's Brunch

Kid's Egg & Toast

$7.95

Kid's French Toast

$7.95

Kid's Pancake

$7.95

Kid's Dinner

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

kids cheese quesadilla

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

kids chicken quesadilla

Kid's Steak Quesadilla

$9.00

Chicken Fingers + Fries

$8.00

kids chicken fingers served with a side of frieds

Kid's Grilled Chicken with Rice and Beans

$8.00

Desserts

Choco Flan

$7.95

topped with chocolate syrup and whipped cream

Homemade Fried Ice Cream

$8.95

topped with chocolate syrup and whipped cream

Churros and Iced Cream

$7.95

served with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with dulce de leche

Strawberry Cheesecake Burrito

$8.95

Tres Leches Cake

$8.95

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
serving authentic and delicious mexican cuisine :)

