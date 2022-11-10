- Home
Mr Gordo's Taqueria
5223 Ventnor Ave
Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Popular Items
Appetizers
Guacamole
avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, onion and lime juice served with corn tortillas chips
Tinga Flautas
corn tortilla taco deep fried with chicken tinga topped with diced tomatoes, lettuce, queso fresco and mexican crema
Chorizo Fundido
four mexican blend cheese dip and caramelized onions topped with chorizo and diced jalapenos served with corn tortillas chips
Mr Gordo's Nachos
corn tortillas chips topped with homemade cheese sauce, refried beans, fresh jalape- nos, scallions, diced tomatoes, served with a side of guacamole and sour cream
Tuna Tostadas (3)
Tinga Chicken Tostadas (3)
Coconut Shrimp
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
mango citrus sauce, with cucumbers, radish, red onions, cilantro,and avocado served with tortilla chips
Tinga Chicken Empanadas (3)
homemade patty tortilla stuffed with chicken tinga topped with lettuce, pico, queso fresco and mexican crema
Spinach, Cheese and Poblano Empanadas (3)
Chips & Salsa
Basket of chips served with our three signature housemade salsas. Salsa Roja, Salsa Verde and Mango Habenaro. Add additional sauces and sides in the selection choices
Salads
Authentic Tacos
Tacos de Carnitas
braised pork butt with homemade seasonings and spices topped with fresh cilantro and onions
Tacos de Chorizo
homemade mexican sausage seasoned with spices and topped with fresh cilantro and onions
Tacos Al Pastor
made with pork butt and mari- nated for 24 hours with a home- made recipe served with fresh pineapple and topped with fresh cilantro and onions
Tacos de Asada
homemade seasoned steak seared topped with fresh cilantro and onions
Birria Tacos
meat stew bathed in chiles and spices filled with the juicy meat and cheese served with the consome on the side topped with fresh cilantro and onions
Tacos de Camarones (Shrimp)
Tinga Chicken Tacos
Tacos de Pulpo
Tacos Gringo Style
Blackened Tuna Tacos
soft flour tortilla served with lettuce, red onion, cilantro, avocado and chipotle aioli
Pan Seared Mahi Tacos
soft flour tortilla served with lettuce, tomato, queso fresco and avocado lime aioli
Veggie Tacos
corn tortilla served with peppers, onions, mushrooms, zucchini, and squash
Chargrilled Octopus Tacos (Gringo Style)
Alambre Tacos
Tacos de Rajas y Poblano Peppers
The Basic Hen (Chicken Tacos Gringo Style)
Burrito
No Meat Burrito
Char Grilled Chicken Burrito
skinless chicken breast coated with homemade seasoning, wrapped with rice, refried beans, avocado, pico de gallo & house made mexican crema
Slow Roasted Carnitas Burrito
pork carnitas, wrapped in a flour tortilla with rice, refried beans, avocado, pico de gallo & house made mexican crema
House Chorizo Burrito
house made chorizo, wrapped in a flour tortilla with rice, refried beans, avocado, pico de gallo & house made mexican crema
Veggie Burrito
flour tortilla with rice, refried beans, avocado, pico de gallo & house made mexican crema
Carne Asada Steak Burrito
Carne asada steak, wrapped in a flour tortilla with rice, refried beans, avocado, pico de gallo & house made mexican crema
Tinga Chicken Burrito
Pan Seared Shrimp Burrito
pan seared jumbo shrimp, wrapped in a flour tortilla with rice, refried beans, avocado, pico de gallo & house made mexican crema
Burrito Bowl
Shrimp Burrito Bowl
Chicken Burrito Bowl
white rice, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, and mexican crema topped with boneless skinless chicken
Chorizo Burrito Bowl
white rice, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, and mexican crema topped with house made chorizo
Carne Asada Burrito Bowl
white rice, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, and mexican crema topped with carne asada steak
Carnitas Burrito Bowl
Veggie Burrito Bowl
Tinga Chicken Burrito Bowl
Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
served on a flour tortilla, seared and filled with char grilled chicken, fresh peppers, onions and topped with mozzarella cheese, served with side of pico de gallo and sour cream
Shrimp Quesadilla
served on a flour tortilla, seared and filled with pan seared shirmp, fresh peppers, onions and topped with mozzarella cheese, served with side of pico de gallo and sour cream
Veggie Quesadilla
Carne Asada Quesadilla
served on a flour tortilla, seared and filled with flame grilled carne asada steak, fresh peppers, onions and topped with mozzarella cheese, served with side of pico de gallo and sour cream
Cheese Quesadilla
served on a flour tortilla, seared and filled fresh peppers, onions and topped with mozzarella cheese, served with side of pico de gallo and sour cream
Tinga Chicken Quesadilla
Chorizo Quesadilla
Birria Quesadilla
Entrees
Tinga Enchiladas Red
served in a house made green salsa stuffed with chicken tinga and queso oaxaca served with rice and beans and topped with queso fresco and mexican crema
Tinga Enchiladas Green
served in a house made red salsa stuffed with chicken tinga and served with rice and beans and topped with queso fresco and mexican crema
Tinga Enchiladas Mole
Blackened Tuna
pan seared steak tuna topped with cilantro, pineapple, and jalapeno sauce served with white rice and avocado
Skirt Steak
charred skirt steak topped with chimichurri sauce served with arugula salad and white rice
Mr. Gordo's Parrillada
skirt steak, chicken, chorizo, and shrimp served with nopal cebollines, grilled jalapenos, guacamole and limes served with rice, refried beans, and corn tortillas
Fajitas
sauteed peppers and onions served with side of rice, refried beans, sour cream, pico and soft flour tortillas
El Pacifico Seafood Combination Platter
Polpo a la Veracruzana
Charro Chicken
Camaron al Chile Ajo
Chile Relleno
Specials
Dinner Sides
8 oz Side Green Salsa
8 oz Side Red Salsa
8 oz Side Yellow Salsa
8 oz Side Consome
8 oz Side of Queso Cheese Sauce
side of queso cheese sauce
2.5 oz Small Side Guacamole
8 oz Side Guacamole
side portion of our house made creamy guacamole avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, onion and lime juice.
2.5 oz Small Side Pico de Gallo
side of pico de gallo
8 oz Side Pico de Gallo
2.5 oz Small Side of Sour Cream
side of sour cream
2.5 oz Side of Mexican Crema
house made mexican creama
2.5 oz Side of Queso Fresco
side of queso fresco
Side of White Rice
house made jasmine white rice with bell peppers
Side of Mexican Red Rice
house made mexican red rice
Side Refried Beans
house made refried beanes
Side French Fries
Side of Diced Limes
side of sliced limes
Side Arugula Salad
Side of Sliced Avocado
fresh sliced whole avocado
Side of Raw Jalapenos
side of raw jalapenos
Side of Grilled Jalapeños
side of grilled jalapenos
Side of Cucumbers
Side Lettuce
Side Chorizo
Side Char Grilled Chicken
Side Pan Seared Shrimp (6)
Side Flame Grilled Steak
Side Flour Tortillas (6)
Side Corn Tortillas (6)
Kid's Dinner
Desserts
Choco Flan
topped with chocolate syrup and whipped cream
Homemade Fried Ice Cream
topped with chocolate syrup and whipped cream
Churros and Iced Cream
served with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with dulce de leche
Strawberry Cheesecake Burrito
Tres Leches Cake
1 Scoop Ice Cream
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
serving authentic and delicious mexican cuisine :)
5223 Ventnor Ave, Ventnor City, NJ 08406