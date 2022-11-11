  • Home
Mr. Hummus Grill & Pizza 1333 Northwest Blvd

No reviews yet

1333 Northwest Blvd

Grandview, OH 43212

Order Again

Appetizers

Hummus

$7.95+

Baba Ghanoush

$7.95+

Loubie Bzeit

$9.95+

Falafel (6pc)

$7.95

Fried Kibbeh (3pc)

$8.95

Grape Leaves (5pc)

$8.95

Spinach Fatayer (4pc)

$6.95

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (4pc)

$7.95

Fried Cauliflower

$8.95

Twisted Calamari

$8.99

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Fried Okra

$8.95

Deep Fried Onion Rings

$7.95

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Jalapeno Poppers(6pc)

$5.99

Soups

Crushed Lentil

$4.95

Salads

Fattoush Salad

$11.95

Crisp romaine lettuce, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded red cabbage, diced bell peppers, radishes, red onion, topped with deep fried pita chips and our house dressing

Lebanese Salad

$11.95

Diced up tomatoes, red and green peppers, cucumbers, fresh parsley, mint, lemon juice and garlic salt.

Greek Salad

$11.95

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumber, topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives and our homemade Greek dressing

Caeser Salad

$9.95

Crisp romaine lettuce, freshly made croutons, tossed in our Caeser dressing and parmesan cheese.

Beef & Lamb

Lamb Chops

$25.95

Roasted Lamb

$24.95

Lamb Shank

$18.95

Beef Shish Kebab Platter

$22.95

Kafta Kebab Platter

$17.95

Beef Shawarma Platter

$16.95

Chicken

Chicken Shawarma Platter

$16.95

Chicken Tawook Platter

$16.95

Seafood

Salmon Fillet Platter

$20.95

Grilled Barramundi

$18.95

Jumbo Grilled Shrimp

$20.95

Mixed Grill Platters

Personal Combo Platter (serves 1)

$34.95

1 skewer of chicken tawook, 1 skewer of beef shish kabab, rice, hummus, and Lebanese salad.

Combo Platter (serves 2-3)

$59.95

2 skewers of chicken tawook, 1 beef shish kebab, beef shawarma, rice, hummus, and Lebanese salad

Vegetarian Paradise

Mujaddara Plate

$15.95

Rice and lentils cooked with our special spices and topped with crunchy fried onions. Served with Lebanese Salad.

Modern Falafel Tacos (3pc)

$14.95

Three flour tortillas filled with falafel, hummus, turnips, tomatoes, lettuce, red cabbage, pickles, parsley, and tahini sauce

Cauliflower Tacos

$14.95

Three corn tortillas with crispy fried cauliflower, onion, corn, chipotle and pickled red cabbage

Shrimp Taco

$14.95

three soft flour torillas with grilled shrimp, red cabbage, tomatoes and corn ,chipotle sauce

Sandwiches

Beef Shawarma sandwich

$9.95

Chicken Shawarma sandwich

$9.95

Shish Tawook Sandwich

$9.95

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$9.95

Thinly sliced steak, provolone cheese, sauteed onions, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, mayo and pickles

Chicken Fajita Sub

$9.95

Chicken with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, corn and mayo

Falafel Sandwich

$9.95

Burgers

Chicken Burger

$10.95

Deep fried chicken topped with cheese, coleslaw, ketchup, pickles, onions, tomatoes and chef's special sauce. Served on a sesame seed bun.

Lebanese Burger

$11.95

Charcoal roasted beef patty topped with cheese, coleslaw, ketchup, mayo, pickles, onions, and tomatoes. Served on a sesame seed bun.

Fish burger

$11.95

barramundi fillet, topped with coleslaw,pickles,onio, tomato and mayo

Pizza

Pizza By The Slice

$3.99

Pizza 2 Slices for $6

$6.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.99

Meat Lovers (Lahm Bi Ajeen)

$17.99

Ground beef, onions, tomatoes and Lebanese spices

Shrimp Pizza

$17.99

Garlic shrimp, garlic butter sauce, cheese, sliced tomato and garlic

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Ranch, premium mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onions, topped with mild buffalo sauce

Mr Hummus White Pizza

$17.99

Mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan, garlic, olive oil and Italian herb

Mixed Cheese Pizza (Jibni)

$17.99

Two cheese blend with oregano

Spinach Feta & mashroom Pizza

$17.99

Mozzarella cheese, feta cheese and fresh spinach and mashroom

Spicy Tomato and Onion (Basal and Banadoura)

$17.99

Chopped onion, tomatoes and Mr Hummus hot special spices

Falafel Pizza

$17.99

Topped with falafel, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, turnips, pickles, parsley, and tahini sauce

Veggie Lovers

$17.99

Mushrooms, black olives, onions, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, tomatoes, banana peppers and tomato sauce

Margherita Pizza

$17.99

Tomaot, garlic, basil and parmesan

Create Your Own Pizza

$17.99

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$14.99

Manoushe zatar

$3.99

Manoushe Jibni

$3.99

Build Your Own Bowl

Create Your Bowl

$15.95

Your choice of freshly grilled meat, seafood, or veggies served in a bowl with your toppings of choice.

Traditional Wings (bone in)

5 pc bone-in wings

$7.49

10 pc bone-in wings

$11.95

Chicken Tenders

5 pc Chicken Tenders

$8.99

10 pc Chicken Tenders

$13.95

Sides

Fries

$3.95

Rice

$3.95

Half Lebanese Salad

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Pita Bread (2pc)

$0.99

Bad of Pita Bread (5pc)

$3.99

Sauces

Mr Hummus Green Sauce

$0.99

Mr Hummus Hot Sauce

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Bleu Cheese

$0.99

Marinara Sauce

$0.99

Mayo

$0.99

BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Lebanese Garlic

$0.99

Tahini

$0.99

Desserts

Baklava (1pc)

$2.50

Cheesecake

$3.95

Triple Chocolate Lava Cake

$3.95

Oreo Cake

$5.99

Bottles

Bottel of water

$2.00

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.50

Coke Bottle

$2.50

Sprite Bottle

$2.50

Cans

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Coke Zero Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.99

Mango Smoothie

$6.99

Banana Milk Smoothie

$6.99

Lemon Mint Smoothie

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
