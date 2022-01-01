Mr. Hummus Grill imageView gallery

Mr. Hummus Grill Bethel Road

664 Reviews

$$

1450 Bethel Rd

Columbus, OH 43220

Popular Items

Chicken Kafta Platter

Beef & Lamb

Roasted Lamb

$25.95

Beef Shish Kebab Platter

$23.95

Kafta Kebab Platter

$18.95

Arayes Pita Platter

$17.95

Beef Shawarma Platter

$17.95

Chicken

Chicken Kafta Platter

$16.95

Chicken Shawarma Platter

$16.95

Chicken Tawook Platter

$17.95

Seafood

Salmon Fillet Platter

$23.95

Grilled Barramundi

$21.95

Shrimp di Liban

$23.95

Jumbo Grilled Shrimp

$22.95

Mixed Grill Platters

combo platter (serves 2/3 )

$69.95

Combo Platter (3-4)

$124.95

Combo Platter (6-8)

$159.95

Appetizers

Falafel (6pc)

$8.95

Fried Kibbeh (3pc)

$9.95

Fried Eggplant

$8.95

Spicy Potatoes

$9.95

Grape Leaves (5pc)

$9.95

Soujouk

$10.95

Spinach Fatayer (3pc)

$7.95

Cheese Rolls (4pc)

$9.95

Fried Cauliflower

$9.95

Regular Baba

$8.95

Large Baba

$11.95

Regular Hummus

$8.95

Large Hummus

$11.95

Loubie Bzeit

$9.95

Fried Okra

$8.95

Twisted Calamari

$8.95

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$7.95

Fried Pickles

$6.95

Funion Rings

$6.95

Sandwiches

Beef Shawarma sandwich

$11.95

Chicken Shawarma sandwich

$11.95

Beef Shish Kebab Sandwich

$11.95

Kafta Sandwich

$11.95

Falafel Sandwich

$11.95

Shish Tawook Sandwich

$11.95

Chicken Burger

$12.95

Lebanese Burger

$12.95

Vegetarian Power

Lebanese Roasted Cauliflower

$18.95

Mujaddara Salad

$15.95

Mujaddara Hamra

$15.95

Modern Falafel Tacos

$15.95

Spinach and Feta Phyllo Pie

$13.95

Vegetarian Sampler (2-3)

$26.95

Falafel Pizza

$16.95

Mr. Hummus Power Pizza

$16.95

Grilled Shrimp Pizza

$18.95

Desserts

Muhallabia

$5.95

Lebanese Knafeh

$7.95

Baklava

$6.95

Cheesecake

$7.95

Triple Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.95

Oreo Cake

$5.95

Sides

Fries (large)

$4.95

Fries (Small)

$3.95

Rice

$4.95

Steamed Vegetables

$4.95

Raw Veggies

$3.95

Cucumber Yogurt

$4.95

Large Garlic

$3.00

Small Garlic

$1.00

Small Tahini

$1.00

Large Tahini

$3.00

Half Leb Salad

$4.95

Small Hot Sauce

$1.00

Add Meat Hummus

$5.95

Small Trey Of Rice

$25.00

Medium Trey Of Rice

$35.00

Large Trey Of Rice

$45.00

Large Hot Sauce

$3.00

Small Mayo

$1.00

Large Tray Hummus

$95.00

Large Tray Tabouli

$100.00

Food Chicken

$15.95

Food Beef

$15.95

Food Fish

$15.95

Salads

Regular Tabouli

$9.95

Large Tabouli

$12.95

Regular Fattoush

$9.95

Large Fattoush

$12.95

Regular Lebanese

$8.95

Large Lebanese

$11.95

Regular Greek salad

$9.95

Large Greek Salad

$12.95

Soups

Crushed lentil

$6.95

Kid's Menu

Chicken tawooK (4 pcs)

$8.95

Chicken Tenders (3pcs)

$8.95

Spinach Pie (2pcs)

$8.95

Juice

Lemonade

$3.95

Orange

$5.95

apple

$5.95

Mango

$5.95

Guava

$5.95

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.95

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.95

Club Soda

$2.00

Hot

American Coffee

$2.95

Turkish Coffee for 1

$3.95

Cardamom Tea

$2.25

Chamomile

$2.95

Green Tea

$2.25

Hot Tea for 1

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Nescafe 3 in 1

$3.95

Spiced Chai Latte

$4.95

Yansun

$3.95

Med pot of tea

$7.95

Lg pot of tea

$12.95

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.95

Lemon Mint Smoothie

$5.95

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.95

Mango Smoothie

$5.95

Mr. Hummus Special Smoothie

$5.95

Avocado Smoothie

$7.95

Mango Banana Smoothie

$5.95

Mango Strawberry Smoothie

$5.95

Banana Milk

$5.95

Fountain Drinks

Coke Zero

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Fruit Punch

$2.00

Kid's Drinks

Kids Orange Juice

$3.95

Kids Apple Juice

$3.95

Kids Mango Juice

$3.95

Kids Lemonade

$2.95

Kids Guava

$3.95

Cans

Sprite Can

$2.00

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

TACO TUESDAY

Falafel Taco

$11.95

Chicken Shawarma Taco

$11.95

Beef Shawarma Taco

$11.95

$2 ALMAZA

$2.00

FREE ALMAZA

LAMB SPECIALS

Lamb Shank

$19.95

Roasted Lamb

$22.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our Authentic Lebanese Cuisine

Website

Location

1450 Bethel Rd, Columbus, OH 43220

Directions

Gallery
Mr. Hummus Grill image

