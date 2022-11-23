Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Sandwiches
Salad

Mr. J's Bagels And Deli - Store 3 1741 Virginia Ave

185 Reviews

$

1741 Virginia Ave

Harrisonburg, VA 22802

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

BACON, EGG & CHEESE
SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEESE
ICED COFFEE 16 OZ

BULK BAGELS

1/2 DOZEN BAGELS (PLUS 1 FREE)

$6.50

1/2 DOZEN BAGELS. PLUS 1 FREE FOR A TOTAL OF 7 BAGELS. BAGELS ARE NOT TOASTED OR SLICED.

1 DOZEN BAGELS (PLUS 2 FREE)

$13.00

1 DOZEN BAGELS. PLUS 2 FREE FOR A TOTAL OF 14 BAGELS. BAGELS ARE NOT TOASTED OR SLICED.

BULK CREAM CHEESE & SPREADS

8 OZ. PLAIN CREAM CHEESE

$3.50

16 OZ. PLAIN CREAM CHEESE

$5.99

8 OZ. FLAVORED CREAM CHEESE

$3.85

16 OZ. FLAVORED CREAM CHEESE

$6.99

8 OZ. BUTTER

$3.50

BAGELS & SPREADS

BAGELS DO NOT COME TOASTED. YOU MUST SPECIFY IF YOU WANT YOUR BAGEL TOASTED.

BAGEL

$1.10

BAGEL W/ AVACADO SPREAD

$3.00

BAGEL W/ AVACADO SPREAD

BAGEL W/ PLAIN CREAM CHEESE

$3.00

BAGEL W/ FLAVORED CREAM CHEESE

$3.70

BAGEL W/ LOX

$6.10

BAGEL W/ LOX ONLY

BAGEL W/ LOX & CREAM CHEESE

$7.00

BAGEL W/ LOW FAT CREAM CHEESE

$3.70

BAGEL W/ BUTTER

$1.70

BAGEL W/ SIDE OF JELLY

$1.80

BAGEL W/ HUMMUS

$3.10

BAGEL W/ SIDE OF PEANUT BUTTER

$2.00

BAGEL W/ NUTELLA

$3.60

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

BACON, EGG & CHEESE

$6.00

BACON, EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE

BLACK FOREST HAM, EGG & CHEESE

$6.00

BLACK FOREST HAM (DELI SLICED HAM), EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE

CHICKEN OMELET SANDWICH

$8.00

TWO EGGS, CHICKEN, BACON, MOZZARELLA, RANCH, TOMATO

CUSTOM BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$1.10

BUILD A CUSTOM BREAKFAST SANDWICH

EGG SANDWICH

$3.00

EGG ON A BAGEL

EGG & CHEESE

$4.00

EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE

IMPOSSIBLE SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEESE

$6.80

IMPOSSIBLE SAUSAGE (MEAT SUBSTITUE), EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE

SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEESE

$6.00

SAUSAGE, EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE

STEAK, EGG & PEPPER JACK

$6.00

TAYLOR HAM, EGG & CHEESE

$6.00

TAYLOR HAM (PORK ROLL), EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE

TURKEY BACON, EGG & CHEESE

$6.00

TURKEY BACON, EGG & AMERICAN CHEESE

TURKEY BREAKFAST BURG

$6.00

DELI SLICED TURKEY, EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE

TURKEY SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEESE

$6.00

TURKEY SAUSAGE, EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE

COUNTRY HAM, EGG & CHEESE

$6.00

COUNTRY HAM (SALTY HAM), EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE

TWO EGG WHITES, SPINACH & SWISS

$6.00

TWO EGG WHITES, SPINACH, SWISS CHEESE

VALLEY CURE

$9.00

HAD ROUGH NIGHT? NEED A CURE ALL SANDWICH. TRY THE VALLEY CURE. EGG, PEPPERJACK CHEESE, SAUSAGE, BACON, TAYLOR HAM ON BAGEL.

BREAKFAST PLATTERS

BIG BREAKFAST

$10.00

TWO EGGS ANY STYLE, SAUSAGE GRAVY & BISCUITS, A SIDE OF SAUSAGE OR BACON, AND SIDE HOMEFRIES

BISCUITS & SAUSAGE GRAVY

$5.25

BREAKFAST SPECIAL

$8.00

SAUSAGE, EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE ON A BAGEL W/ SIDE OF HOMEFRIES. SUB BACON, OR TURNER, OR TAYLOR, OR BLACK FOREST HAM FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE

CUSTOM BREAKFAST PLATTER

$1.10

CREATE YOUR OWN CUSTOM BREAKFAST PLATTER

HAM SCRAMBLER

$7.50

TWO EGGS SCRAMBLED W/ BLACK FOREST HAM, SPINACH & SWISS CHEESE

KITCHEN SINK

$10.00

3 EGGS SCRAMBLED, SAUSAGE, BACON, HOMEFRIES, ONIONS, PEPPERS, SALSA, TOPPED W/ CHEDDAR CHEESE.

THREE EGG & CHEESE OMELET

$5.50

THREE EGG OMELET WITH AMERICAN CHEESE ON TOP

TWO EGG & CHEESE OMELET

$4.50

TWO EGG OMELET WITH AMERICAN CHEESE ON TOP

TWO EGGS & HOMEFRIES

$5.50

TWO EGGS, SAUSAGE GRAVY & BISCUITS

$7.50

TWO EGGS MADE ANY STYLE W/ SAUSAGE GRAVY AND BISCUITS

VEGGIE SCRAMBLER

$7.50

TWO EGGS SCRAMBLED W/ HOMEFRIES, ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, TOMATOES, MUSHROOMS, AND AMERICAN CHEESE

BREAKFAST SIDES

HOMEFRIES

$3.50

HOMEFRIES W/ CHEESE

$4.25

HOMEFRIES WITH AMERICAN CHEESE ON TOP

HOWEFRIES W/ GRAVY

$5.00

HOMEFRIES W/ SAUSAGE GRAVY ON TOP

SIDE OF FLAVORED CREAM CHEESE

$2.50

SIDE OF PLAIN CREAM CHEESE

$2.00

SIDE OF LOW FAT CREAM CHEESE

$2.50

SIDE OF MEAT

$3.50

SIDE OF BUTTER

$1.25

SIDE OF JELLY

$0.75

SIDE OF PEANUT BUTTER

$1.25

SIDE OF NUTELLA

$2.00

SIDE OF SAUSAGE GRAVY

$3.00

ADD 1 EGG

$1.50

ADD 2 EGGS

$2.85

SIDE OF HUMMUS

$2.00

GRILLED SANDWICHES

BACON CHEESESTEAK

$9.50

GRILLED SLICED STEAK, BACON, PEPPER JACK CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, JALAPENO RANCH.

BBQ CHICKEN

$9.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, BBQ SAUCE

BUFFALO BLUERIDGE

$9.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, BUFFALO SAUCE, PEPPERJACK CHEESE, BLUE CHEESE DRESSING, LETTUCE, TOMATO.

CHEESESTEAK

$9.50

GRILLED STEAK, PROVOLONE CHEESE, AVACADO RANCH

CHICKEN CHARLIE

$9.00

MR.J'S SIGNATURE SANDWICH. GRILLED CHICKEN, MOZZARELLA, BACON, TOMATO, RANCH DRESSING

CUSTOM GRILLED SANDWICH

$1.10

CREATE YOUR OWN CUSTOM GRILLED SANDWICH

GRILLED CHEESE

$4.50

GRILLED WHITE BREAD AND AMERICAN CHEESE

HAWAIIAN

$8.50

GRILLED HONEY BAKED HAM, PINAPPLE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, BBQ SAUCE

ITALIAN HOT

$9.00

HAM, SALAMI, PEPPERONI, PROVOLONE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, OIL, VINEGAR, PARMESAN, OREGANO

CUBAN

$9.50

GRILLED PORK LOIN, HAM, PROVOLONE CHEESE, PICKLES, SPICY HONEY MUSTARD.

PIZZA BAGEL

$5.20

PLAIN BAGEL W/ MARINARA SAUCE, MELTED MOZZARELLA CHEESE. ADD PEPPERONI $1.00

POPEYE TURKEY

$8.50

GRILLED TURKEY, GRILLED SPINACH, TOMATO, PROVOLONE, BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

REUBEN

$9.00

PASTRAMI, SWISS, SAUERKRAUT, RUSSIAN DRESSING

ROCKINGHAM

$8.50

GRILLED TURKEY, PROVOLONE, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO

ROCKIN ROAST BEEF

$9.50

GRILLED ROAST BEEF, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, HORSERADISH SAUCE.

SANTA FE

$8.50

GRILLED TURKEY W/ SANTA FE SEASONING, PEPPER JACK CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, RANCH DRESSING

TEXAN

$9.50

PHILLY STYLE SLICED RIBEYE, AMERICAN CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO

TURNER

$8.50

GRILLED TURKEY, COUNTRY HAM(SALTY), CHEDDAR CHEESE, HONEY MUSTARD

DELI SANDWICHES

ALL AMERICAN

$9.00

DELI HAM, BACON, PROVOLONE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO, PICKLE.

BLACK FOREST HAM SANDWICH

$8.50

BLACK FOREST HAM, SWISS CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MUSTARD

BLT

$6.00

BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO

CALIFORNIAN (VEGETARIAN)

$7.00

SWISS, HUMMUS, CUCUMBER, SPINACH, TOMATO

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$7.50

CHICKEN SALAD W/ LETTUCE, TOMATO

COLD CHEESE SANDWICH

$4.50

WHITE BREAD WITH COLD AMERICAN CHEESE

CUSTOM DELI SANDWICH

$1.10

CREATE YOUR OWN CUSTOM COLD DELI SANDWICH

EGG SALAD SANDWICH

$5.50

EGG SALAD W/ LETTUCE, TOMATO

GOBBLER

$9.00

TURKEY, BACON, CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO, HONEY MUSTARD

ITALIAN COLD

$9.00

COLD HAM, SALAMI, PEPPERONI, PROVOLONE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, OIL, VINEGAR, PARMESAN, OREGANO

J'S CLUB

$9.00

TURKEY, HAM, BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO

NATURAL BURG

$8.50

TURKEY, PROVOLONE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO

TURKEY & HAM DUO

$9.00

BLACK FOREST HAM, TURKEY, PROVOLONE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$7.50

TUNA SALAD W/ LETTUCE, TOMATO

VEGGIE HERO (VEGETARIAN)

$7.00

CHEDDAR CHEESE, PROVOLONE CHEESE, SWISS CHEESE, CUCUMBER, ONION, GREEN PEPPER, LETTUCE, TOMATO, BALSAMIC VINAEGRETTE

VIRGINIAN

$9.50

ROAST BEEF, HAM, TURKEY, SWISS CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, RUSSIAN DRESSING.

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$7.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, FRESH MIXED GREENS, MUSHROOMS, PARMESAN CHEESE, RED ONIONS, SIDE OF CEASAR DRESSING

CHEF SALAD

$7.00

CHOICE OF HAM & TURKEY, OR A SCOOP OF TUNA SALAD, OR CHICKEN SALAD, OR TUNA SALAD, OR EGG SALAD, OR HUMMUS. COMES WITH MIXED GREENS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, MUSHROOMS, GREEN PEPPERS, BANANA PEPPERS, & CHOICE OF DRESSING

TOSSED SALAD

$4.50

FRESH MIXED GREENS, TOMATO, ONION, GREEN PEPPERS, CUCUMBER, & CHOICE OF DRESSING

LUNCH SIDES

MACARONI SALAD

$2.40

PASTA SALAD

$2.40

POTATO SALAD

$2.40

SCOOP OF TUNA SALAD

$4.79

SCOOP OF CHICKEN SALAD

$4.79

SCOOP OF EGG SALAD

$3.39

PICKLE

$0.79

DESSERTS & PASTRIES

1 BAGEL BITE

$1.00Out of stock

SMALL PIECE OF BAGEL W/ ICING

3 BAGEL BITES

$2.75Out of stock

6 BAGEL BITES

$5.50Out of stock

12 BAGELS BITES

$11.00Out of stock

MUFFIN

$3.00

PLEASE INDICATE YOUR 1ST & 2ND CHOICE OF MUFFIN UNDER SPECIAL REQUESTS. MUFFINS ARE BAKED FRESH DAILY AND SELL OUT. WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO ACCOMODATE YOUR REQUEST.

BROWNIE

$2.50

SCONE

$3.20

MAGIC SQUARE

$2.20

CINNAMON ROLL

$3.50Out of stock

CRUMB CAKE

$3.10

PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE

$2.50

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.50Out of stock

DANISH

$3.10Out of stock

Bottled Drinks

BOTTLED WATER

$1.99

JUICE

$2.29

GATORADE

$2.19

SODA

$1.99

YOHOO

$2.19

WHOLE MILK

$2.09

1 PINT. FROM MT. CRAWFORD CREAMERY

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.09

1 PINT. FROM MT. CRAWFORD CREAMERY

Hot Coffee (MERGE COMPANY COFFEE)

SMALL COFFEE 12OZ

$2.20

MEDIUM COFFEE 16 OZ

$2.50

LARGE COFFEE 20 OZ

$2.75

Iced Coffee

ICED COFFEE 16 OZ

$4.00

Coffee Tote (Serves 8)

Serves 8 People. Includes cups, sugar, coffee creamer. Excludes Tea and Cappuccino.

COFFEE TOTE

$21.99

BULK MERGE COFFEE

MERGE COFFEE K-CUP 12CT

$12.99

KIDS MENU

BAGEL W/SIDE OF PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY

$3.50

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$4.50

GRILLED WHITE BREAD AND AMERICAN CHEESE

COLD CHEESE SANDWICH

$4.50

WHITE BREAD WITH COLD CHEESE

PIZZA BAGEL

$5.20

PLAIN BAGEL W/ MARINARA SAUCE, MELTED MOZZARELLA CHEESE. ADD PEPPERONI $1.00

All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bagels made fresh daily. Food cooked to order. Breakfast and lunch served all day.

Location

1741 Virginia Ave, Harrisonburg, VA 22802

Directions

