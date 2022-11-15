Mr Jack Peruvian Chicken 1330 Liberty Road suite a

Main picView gallery

Mr Jack Peruvian Chicken

review star

No reviews yet

1330 Liberty Road suite a

Sykesville, MD 21784

Popular Items

43) Tres Leches Cake
11) Quesadillas
Green Beans (GF/Veg)

Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken

1) 1/4 Chicken

$9.99

Comes with 2 Sides

1A) 1/4 Chicken (White)

$10.99

Comes with 2 Sides

2) 1/2 Chicken

$12.99

Comes with 2 Sides

2A) 1/2 Chicken (White)

$13.99

Comes with 2 Sides

3) Whole Chicken (No Sides)

$14.99

3a) Whole Chicken (White No sides)

$17.99

4) Whole Chicken

$22.99

Comes with 2 Sides

4A) Whole Chicken (White)

$24.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Sides

Gluten Free and Vegetarian Options as listed

Black Beans (GF)

$3.99+

Brussel Sprouts (Veg)

$3.99+

Chaufa Rice

$3.99+

Cheesy Potatoes (GF)

$3.99+

Coleslaw (GF/Veg)

$3.99+

Cornbread (Veg)

$3.99+

French Fries (GF/Veg)

$3.99+

Fried Plantains (GF/Veg)

$3.99+

Fried Sweet Potatoes (GF/Veg)

$3.99+

Fried Yucca (GF/Veg)

$3.99+

Green Beans (GF/Veg)

$3.99+

House Side Salad (GF/Veg)

$3.99+

Mac & Cheese

$3.99+

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99+

Rice (GF/Veg)

$3.99+

Tenders & Drumsticks

5) 3 Chicken Tenders

$9.99

6) 5 Chicken Tenders

$12.99

9) 4 Piece Drumstick

$10.99

Latin Bites

8) CYO Burrito

$12.99

8a) CYO Bowl

$12.99

8b) CYO Veggie Bowl

$12.99

9) Tacos [3]

$12.99

10) Chicken Flauta [4]

$9.99

11) Quesadillas

$7.99

12) Fish Tacos

$13.99

Specials

A) Lunch Special

$7.99

B) Small Family Special

$26.99

C) Family Special

$44.99

Sandwiches & Subs

13) Spicy Chicken

$11.99

14) Jack's Burger

$11.99

15) Jack's Brasa (OUR CHX SALAD)

$11.99

16) Pulled BBQ Chicken

$11.99

17) Chicken & Cheese

$11.99

18) Cheesesteak

$11.99

Peruvian Specialties

19) Pollo Saltado No Substitutions

$17.99

19) Lomo Saltado sorry no substitutions

$18.99

20) Tallarin Saltado (Pollo)

$16.99

21) Chicken Anticuchos (Peruvian Skewers)

$13.99

Comes with 2 Sides

21) Steak Anticuchos (Peruvian Skewers)

$14.99

Comes with 2 Sides

22) Carne Asada

$16.99

Comes with 2 Sides

23) Ceviche traditional (Fish only) sorry no substitutions

$14.99

Salads

38) House Salad

$7.99

40) Greek Salad

$9.99

Sauces

41) 2 oz green sauce

$0.50

42) 2 oz yellow sauce

$0.50

43) 8 oz green sauce

$5.00

44) 8 oz yellow sauce

$5.00

45) 16 oz green sauce

$10.00

46) 16 oz yellow sauce

$10.00

Sweet Things

43) Tres Leches Cake

$4.75

44) Alfajores [2]

$4.75

45) Flan

$4.75

Gelato

Low calorie

1) 1/4 chicken (Brussels, Green bean, or Salad)

$9.99

2) Anticuchos (chicken or steak)

3) Carne Asada (Brussels, Green bean, or Salad)

$15.99

4) Greek Salad (w/ oil and vinegar, or lemon juice)

$9.99

5) Bunless Hamburger (lettuce wrap w/ cheese)

$11.99

6) Hamburger (low carb bread w/ cheese)

$12.99

7) Fish Taco (lettuce wrap w/ pico)

$13.99

8) Fish Taco (Low Carb Tortilla w/ pico)

$14.99

29) All Fountain Drinks

Chicha Morada

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Horchata

$2.75

Ice Tea

$2.75Out of stock

Lulo

$2.75Out of stock

Passion Fruit

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

30) Bottled Soda and water

BTL Mountain Dew

$2.50

BTL Orange Crush

$2.50

BTL Diet Pepsi

$2.50

BTL Peach Iced Tea

$2.50

BTL Pepsi

$2.50

BTL Pineapple Crush

$2.50

BTL Sierra Mist

$2.50

BTL Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50

Inka Kola Bottle

$3.00

33) Bottled Water

$1.50

49) Can of Soda

Diet Pepsi (Can)

$1.75

Inka Kola (Can)

$2.00

Orange (Can)

$1.75

Pepsi (Can)

$1.75

Sierra Mist (Can)

$1.75

34) 2 Liter Soda

2LT Diet Pepsi

$3.50

2LT Ice Tea

$3.50

2LT Orange

$3.50

2LT Pepsi

$3.50

2LT Sierra Mist

$3.50

Taco Tuesdays

Taco Tuesday Taco

$3.00

Select your choice of chicken or steak tacos for 3 dollars each!

Taco Tuesday Beer

Tuesday Domestic (Pick 3)

$8.00

Tuesday Premium (Pick 3)

$10.00

catering lunch

Lunch Option One catering

$468.75

Rotisserie Chicken (1/4) Choice of 2 Sides Salad or Coleslaw Corn Bread bites Green and Yellow Sauce 18.75 Per Person

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Peruvian Rotisserie chicken and more!

Location

1330 Liberty Road suite a, Sykesville, MD 21784

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

