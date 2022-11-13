Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Original Mr.Kabob Berkley

review star

No reviews yet

3372 Coolidge Hwy

Berkley, MI 48072

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Sml Hummus
Full Chicken Shawarma

Appetizers

Chicken Strips (5pc.)

$6.99

Chicken Wings (5pc.)

$7.99
Sml Hummus

Sml Hummus

$5.99

Vegetarian. Pureed Chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon & garlic.

Mdm Hummus

Mdm Hummus

$8.99

Vegetarian. Pureed Chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon & garlic.

Lg Hummus

Lg Hummus

$10.99

Vegetarian. Pureed Chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon & garlic.

Sm Jalapeno Cilantro

Sm Jalapeno Cilantro

$5.99

Vegetarian. Fresh cut jalapenos & cilantro pureed with Chickpeas, tahini, and spices.

Mdm Jalapeno Cilantro

Mdm Jalapeno Cilantro

$8.99

Vegetarian. Fresh cut jalapenos & cilantro pureed with Chickpeas, tahini, and spices.

Lg Jalapeno Cilantro

Lg Jalapeno Cilantro

$10.99

Vegetarian. Fresh cut jalapenos & cilantro pureed with Chickpeas, tahini, and spices.

Sml Baba Ghanouj

$5.99

Mdm Baba Ghanouj

$8.99

Lg Baba Ghanouj

$10.99
Sml Falafel side

Sml Falafel side

$5.49

Vegetarian. Deep-fried pureed Chickpeas, Parsley, Jalapeno & Mediterranean spices.

Mdm Falafel Side

Mdm Falafel Side

$8.99

Vegetarian. Deep-fried pureed Chickpeas, Parsley, Jalapeno & Mediterranean spices.

Lg Falafel Side

Lg Falafel Side

$11.99

Vegetarian. Deep-fried pureed Chickpeas, Parsley, Jalapeno & Mediterranean spices.

Sml Vegetarian Grape Leaves

Sml Vegetarian Grape Leaves

$6.99
Mdm Vegetarian Grape Leaves

Mdm Vegetarian Grape Leaves

$9.99
Lg Vegetarian Grape leaves

Lg Vegetarian Grape leaves

$12.99

Combinations

Served with rice, hummus, and salad.
Combo for Two

Combo for Two

$24.99

One beef kabob, one chicken kabob ,one beef kafta, and chicken shawerma. Served with rice, hummus and salad. Cooked to order – Consuming undercooked or raw meat, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Combo for Four

Combo for Four

$49.99

One beef & chicken kafta, beef & chicken shawarma, beef & chicken kabob. Served with rice, hummus and salad. Cooked to order – Consuming undercooked or raw meat, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Combo for Six

Combo for Six

$69.99

One beef & chicken kafta, beef & chicken shawarma, beef & chicken kabob & chicken cream chop. Served with rice, hummus and salad. Cooked to order – Consuming undercooked or raw meat, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Combo for Ten

Combo for Ten

$119.99

Two beef & chicken kafta, beef & chicken shawarma, beef & chicken kabob & chicken cream chop. Served with rice, hummus and salad. Cooked to order – Consuming undercooked or raw meat, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Entrees

Half Chicken Shawarma

Half Chicken Shawarma

$11.99

Charbroiled chicken marinated to perfection.

Full Chicken Shawarma

Full Chicken Shawarma

$15.99

Charbroiled chicken marinated to perfection.

Half Chicken Kabob

Half Chicken Kabob

$11.99

Tender marinated chicken breast chunks charbroiled on skewers.

Full Chicken Kabob

Full Chicken Kabob

$15.99

Tender marinated chicken breast chunks charbroiled on skewers.

Half Chicken Cream Chop

Half Chicken Cream Chop

$12.99

Mr. Kabob’s boneless chicken breast marinated in a creamy base sauce hand battered & deep fried.

Full Chicken Cream Chop

Full Chicken Cream Chop

$17.99

Mr. Kabob’s boneless chicken breast marinated in a creamy base sauce hand battered & deep fried.

Half Deboned (Dark)

Half Deboned (Dark)

$11.99

Dark meat.

Full Deboned (Dark)

Full Deboned (Dark)

$16.99

Dark meat.

Half Deboned (White)

Half Deboned (White)

$11.99

White meat.

Full Deboned (White)

Full Deboned (White)

$16.99

White meat.

Half Beef Shawarma

Half Beef Shawarma

$12.99

Extra lean beef marinated with Mr. Kabob’s recipe slow roasted on a vertical skewer. Cooked to order – Consuming undercooked or raw meat, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Full Beef Shawarma

Full Beef Shawarma

$16.99

Extra lean beef marinated with Mr. Kabob’s recipe slow roasted on a vertical skewer. Cooked to order – Consuming undercooked or raw meat, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Half Beef Kabob

Half Beef Kabob

$14.99

Choice marinated beef tenderloin chunks chargrilled. Cooked to order – Consuming undercooked or raw meat, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Full Beef Kabob

Full Beef Kabob

$20.99

Choice marinated beef tenderloin chunks chargrilled. Cooked to order – Consuming undercooked or raw meat, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

HF MIX Shawarma

$13.99

FL Mixed Shawarma

$17.99
FL Mix Kabob

FL Mix Kabob

$20.99

Beef and Chicken Kabob.

Half Veggie Combo

Half Veggie Combo

$11.99

Vegetarian. Tabbouli, vegetable grape leaves, hummus & falafel.

Full Veggie Combo

Full Veggie Combo

$16.99

Vegetarian. Tabbouli, vegetable grape leaves, hummus & falafel.

HF Beef Kafta

$13.99

Seasoned ground beef w/ parsley, herbs & charbroiled topped with imported sumac spice.

FL Beef Kafta

$19.99

Seasoned ground beef w/ parsley, herbs & charbroiled topped with imported sumac spice.

HF Chicken Kafta

HF Chicken Kafta

$13.99

Seasoned ground chicken w/ parsley, herbs & charbroiled topped with imported sumac spice.

FL Chicken Kafta

FL Chicken Kafta

$19.99

Seasoned ground chicken w/ parsley, herbs & charbroiled topped with imported sumac spice.

HF Sauteed Shrimo

$13.99

Basted with extra virgin olive oil, lemon and mushroom.

FL Sauteed Shrimp

$19.99

Basted with extra virgin olive oil, lemon and mushroom.

HF Shrimp Kabob

HF Shrimp Kabob

$13.99

Marinated & charbroiled on a skewer with onion and tomato.

FL Shrimp Kabob

FL Shrimp Kabob

$19.99

Marinated & charbroiled on a skewer with onion and tomato.

Salads

Sm House

$5.99

Vegetarian.

Md House

$7.99

Vegetarian.

Lg House

$9.99

Vegetarian.

Sm Fattoush

Sm Fattoush

$6.49

Vegetarian. Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, parsley, imported sumac tossed with fried pita chips.

Md Fattoush

Md Fattoush

$9.49

Vegetarian. Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, parsley, imported sumac tossed with fried pita chips.

Lg Fattoush

Lg Fattoush

$12.49

Vegetarian. Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, parsley, imported sumac tossed with fried pita chips.

Sm Greek

Sm Greek

$6.99

Vegetarian. Mixed fresh greens, tomato, onion, oregano, beets, marinated olives & feta cheese.

Md Greek

Md Greek

$9.99

Vegetarian. Mixed fresh greens, tomato, onion, oregano, beets, marinated olives & feta cheese.

Lg Greek

Lg Greek

$12.99

Vegetarian. Mixed fresh greens, tomato, onion, oregano, beets, marinated olives & feta cheese.

Sm Arabic

Sm Arabic

$6.99

Vegetarian. A fresh garden mix of tomato, onion, cucumber and parsley tossed with lemon & extra virgin olive oil.

Md Arabic

Md Arabic

$9.99

Vegetarian. A fresh garden mix of tomato, onion, cucumber and parsley tossed with lemon & extra virgin olive oil.

Lg Arabic

Lg Arabic

$12.99

Vegetarian. A fresh garden mix of tomato, onion, cucumber and parsley tossed with lemon & extra virgin olive oil.

Sm Tabbouli

Sm Tabbouli

$6.99

Vegetarian. A mixture of chopped parsley, onion, tomato, cracked wheat, tossed with extra virgin olive oil & lemon juice.

Md Tabbouli

Md Tabbouli

$9.99

Vegetarian. A mixture of chopped parsley, onion, tomato, cracked wheat, tossed with extra virgin olive oil & lemon juice.

Lg Tabbouli

Lg Tabbouli

$12.99

Vegetarian. A mixture of chopped parsley, onion, tomato, cracked wheat, tossed with extra virgin olive oil & lemon juice.

Sml Sam Salad

$8.99

A fan favorite! Fattoush salad, tossed with feta, rice & chicken.

Mdm Sam Salad

$12.99

A fan favorite! Fattoush salad, tossed with feta, rice & chicken.

Lg Sam Salad

$16.99

A fan favorite! Fattoush salad, tossed with feta, rice & chicken.

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$7.49
Chicken Kabob Wrap

Chicken Kabob Wrap

$7.49

Cream Chop Wrap

$7.49

Mix Shawarma Wrap

$8.49

Chicken Kafta Wrap

$7.49

4 Pack Chicken Shawarma Wraps

$25.99

Beef Wraps

Beef Shawarma Wrap

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$7.49
Beef Kabob Wrap

Beef Kabob Wrap

$8.99

Cooked to order – Consuming undercooked or raw meat, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Beef Kafta Wrap

$7.49

Mix Shawarma Wrap

$8.49

Veggie Wraps

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$6.99

Falafel Hummus Tabouli Wrap

$7.49

Veggie Grape Leaves Wrap

$6.99

Hummus Tabbouli Wrap

$6.49

Hummus Fattoush Wrap

$6.49

Soups

Cup Lentil

Cup Lentil

$3.99

Vegetarian.

Bowl Lentil

Bowl Lentil

$5.99

Vegetarian.

Quart Lentil

Quart Lentil

$11.49

Vegetarian.

Cup Chicken Vegetable

$3.99

Bowl Chicken Vegetable

$5.99

Quart Chicken Vegetable

$11.49

Sides & Add-ons

Baklava

Baklava

$2.29

Sml Foo Foo Fries

$5.49

Ultra-crisp fries topped with feta cheese, parsley, fattoush dressing, and ranch.

Mdm Foo Foo Fries

$7.49

Ultra-crisp fries topped with feta cheese, parsley, fattoush dressing, and ranch.

Lg Foo Foo Fries

$9.49

Ultra-crisp fries topped with feta cheese, parsley, fattoush dressing, and ranch.

Sm Rice Almond

$4.49

Vegetarian. Gluten-free. Steamed long grain rice w/ cut vermicelli noodles topped w/ paprika & almonds.

Md Rice Almond

$6.49

Vegetarian. Gluten-free. Steamed long grain rice w/ cut vermicelli noodles topped w/ paprika & almonds.

Lg Rice Almond

$8.49

Vegetarian. Gluten-free. Steamed long grain rice w/ cut vermicelli noodles topped w/ paprika & almonds.

Sm Fries

$3.99

Vegetarian. French fries seasoned to taste.

Md Fries

$5.99

Vegetarian. French fries seasoned to taste.

Lg Fries

$7.99

Vegetarian. French fries seasoned to taste.

Sml Garlic Side

Sml Garlic Side

$1.99

Vegetarian. A Mr. Kabob classic.

Mdm Garlic Side

Mdm Garlic Side

$3.99

Vegetarian. A Mr. Kabob classic.

Lg Garlic Side

Lg Garlic Side

$5.99

Vegetarian. A Mr. Kabob classic.

Sm Grill Veg

$5.49

Vegetarian. An array of tomatoes, onions, green peppers and carrots.

Md Grill Veg

$7.49

Vegetarian. An array of tomatoes, onions, green peppers and carrots.

Lg Grill Veg

$9.49

Vegetarian. An array of tomatoes, onions, green peppers and carrots.

Sml Pickled Turnips

$3.99

Md Pickled turnips

$4.99

Lg Pickled Turnips

$6.99

Sm Pickle (Green)

$3.99

Mdm Pickle (Green)

$4.99

Lg Pickle (Green)

$6.99

Slice Pita Bread

$0.49

Bag Pita Bread

$4.99

Bag of Pita Chips

$3.49

Bottle House Dressing

$4.99

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$1.99+

A la Carte

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$5.50
Beef Shawarma

Beef Shawarma

$5.50
Chicken Breast

Chicken Breast

$5.50
Chicken Kabob Skewer

Chicken Kabob Skewer

$5.50
Chicken Cream Chop

Chicken Cream Chop

$5.50
Beef Kabob Skewer

Beef Kabob Skewer

$6.99

Beef Kafta Skewer

$5.50
Chicken Kafta Skewer

Chicken Kafta Skewer

$5.50
Shrimp Kabob Skewer

Shrimp Kabob Skewer

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Mr. Kabob Xpress, our ingredients are prepared fresh daily. A Mediterranean diet is considered one of the healthiest, and we are dedicated to providing healthy options for our patrons. We offer many vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free options. Stop by and taste why our family of restaurants have been named to many "best of" lists and have been featured on Local 4 Detroit, Fox 2 Detroit, Thrillist, Eater and more.

Website

Location

3372 Coolidge Hwy, Berkley, MI 48072

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
3bf8bcc3-4a48-40ee-b946-c37e9259e445 image
BG pic
3bf8bcc3-4a48-40ee-b946-c37e9259e445 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Casa Amado
orange starNo Reviews
2705 Coolidge Hwy Berkley, MI 48072
View restaurantnext
Bagger Dave's Tavern - Berkley
orange starNo Reviews
2972 Coolidge Highway Berkley, MI 48072
View restaurantnext
Crispelli's - Berkley
orange star4.7 • 7,896
28939 Woodward Ave Berkley, MI 48072
View restaurantnext
Crispelli's Catering - Berkley
orange star4.7 • 7,896
28939 Woodward Ave Berkley, MI 48072
View restaurantnext
Amici's Kitchen and Living Room
orange star4.7 • 1,616
3249 Twelve Mile Berkley, MI 48072
View restaurantnext
Oak Park Social
orange star4.0 • 33
14691 W Eleven Mile Rd Oak Park, MI 48237
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Berkley

Crispelli's - Berkley
orange star4.7 • 7,896
28939 Woodward Ave Berkley, MI 48072
View restaurantnext
Crispelli's Catering - Berkley
orange star4.7 • 7,896
28939 Woodward Ave Berkley, MI 48072
View restaurantnext
Amici's Kitchen and Living Room
orange star4.7 • 1,616
3249 Twelve Mile Berkley, MI 48072
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Berkley
Royal Oak
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Clawson
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Southfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Bloomfield Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston