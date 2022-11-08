Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mr. Miner's Meat & Cheese @ Junction Food and Drink

review star

No reviews yet

2000 S. Colorado Blvd

Denver, CO 80222

Order Again

Popular Items

Roast Beef French Dip
Italian Soppressata Sandwich
Large Board

Salads

Italian Chopped

Italian Chopped

$13.00

provolone, peppers, chickpeas, favas, herb vinaigrette

Avocado Caesar

Avocado Caesar

$13.00

Garlic croutons, grana padano

Roasted Squash & Apple

$13.00

sunflower seeds, feta, cranberries, champagne vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Roast Turkey Sandwich

Roast Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Salsa verde, manchego, pickled onion, field greens

Prosciutto Sandwich

Prosciutto Sandwich

$16.00

Brie, apple, mustard, arugula

Italian Soppressata Sandwich

Italian Soppressata Sandwich

$15.00

red pepper, feta, greens, giardenera

Roast Beef French Dip

Roast Beef French Dip

$16.00

Swiss, horseradish, field greens, au jus

Roasted Acorn Squash Sandwich

Roasted Acorn Squash Sandwich

$14.00

Salsa verde, red pepper jam, feta

Braised Meatball Sandwich

Braised Meatball Sandwich

$15.00

Provolone, tomato sauce

Garlic Bread Grilled Cheese

Garlic Bread Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, provolone, grana padano, served with tomato soup

Braised Pork Sandwich

Braised Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Hatch chile, pickled onion, jack, avocado

Mr. Miner's Boards

Small Board

Small Board

$17.00

2 Meat and 2 Cheese selections served with accoutrement

Large Board

Large Board

$29.00

4 Meat and 4 Cheese selections served with accoutrement

Party Board

$275.00

Soup

Cup Tomato Soup

Cup Tomato Soup

$7.00

topped with feta cheese, served with toasted baguette

Bowl Tomato Soup

Bowl Tomato Soup

$10.00

topped with feta cheese, served with toasted baguette

Plates

Meatballs And Burrata

Meatballs And Burrata

$16.00

tomato sauce, grana padano, garlic bread

Hatch Green Chile Carnitas

Hatch Green Chile Carnitas

$16.00

spanish rice, avocado, feta

Little Miners

Kids' Turkey & Provolone

Kids' Turkey & Provolone

$7.00
Kids' Grilled Cheese

Kids' Grilled Cheese

$7.00
Kids' Meatballs Bowl

Kids' Meatballs Bowl

$7.00

Chips & Drinks

Sea Salt - Boulder Canyon Chips

$2.00

Boulder, Co made kettle cooked potato chips.

Malt Vinegar & Sea Salt - Boulder Canyon Chips

$2.00

Boulder, Co made kettle cooked potato chips.

Jalapeno Cheddar - Boulder Canyon Chips

$2.00

Boulder, Co made kettle cooked potato chips.

Fountain Drink

$2.99

La Croix

$2.00

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha Watermelon Bloom

$5.00

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha Savory Peach

$5.00

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha Alpine Lavender

$5.00Out of stock

La Croix

$2.00

La Croix

$2.00

Snackies

House Spiced Nuts

House Spiced Nuts

$6.00
Spanish Olives

Spanish Olives

$6.00

Dessert

Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Fundraiser

Fundraiser

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:45 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

We believe in food that feeds the soul. Mr. Miner’s Meat & Cheese features beautifully cured meats & fine cheeses - thoughtfully chosen; sourced local as well as international to create boards and sandwiches crafted to perfection.

Website

Location

2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80222

Directions

Gallery
Mr. Miner's Meat & Cheese - Junction Food and Drink image
Mr. Miner's Meat & Cheese - Junction Food and Drink image
Mr. Miner's Meat & Cheese - Junction Food and Drink image

