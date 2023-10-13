Sweet Bites

Blueberry Cheesecake

8 Blueberry Cheesecake

$8.50
16 Blueberry Cheesecake

$15.00
24 Blueberry Cheesecake

$20.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

8 Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$8.50
16 Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$15.00
24 Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$20.50

Fruity Pebbles

8 Fruity Pebbles

$8.50
16 Fruity Pebbles

$15.00
24 Fruity Pebbles

$20.50

Nutella

8 Nutella

$8.50
16 Nutella

$15.00
24 Nutella

$20.50

Oreo

8 Oreo

$8.50
16 Oreo

$15.00
24 Oreo

$20.50

S'mores

8 S'mores

$8.50
16 S'mores

$15.00
24 S'mores

$20.50

Traditional

8 Traditional

$5.00
16 Traditional

$9.50
24 Traditional

$13.50

Savory Beignets

Breakfast Beignets

2 Breakfast Beignets

$5.00

4 Breakfast Beignets

$9.75

6 Breakfast Beignets

$14.25

Buffalo Chicken Beignets

2 Buffalo Chicken Beignets

$7.00

4 Buffalo Chicken Beignets

$13.00

6 Buffalo Chicken Beignets

$18.00

Cheeseburger Beignets

2 Cheeseburger Beignets

$7.00

4 Cheeseburger Beignets

$13.00

6 Cheeseburger Beignets

$18.00

Chicken, Cheese, & Rice Beignets

2 Chicken, Cheese, & Rice Beignets

$8.00

4 Chicken, Cheese, & Rice Beignets

$14.50

6 Chicken Cheese, & Rice Beignets

$21.00

Ham & Cheese Beignets

2 Ham & Cheese Beignets

$7.00

4 Ham & Cheese Beignets

$13.00

6 Ham & Cheese Beignets

$18.00

Philly Cheesesteak Beignets

2 Philly Cheesesteak Beignets

$8.00

4 Philly Cheesesteak Beignets

$14.50

6 Philly Cheesesteak Beignets

$21.00

Kold Drinks

One size

Lavender Lemonade

Lavender Lemonade

$3.00
Peach Potion

Peach Potion

$3.00
Southern Sipper

Southern Sipper

$2.50

Create Your Own 24 Piece

Split 24 Bites

Split 24 Specialty

$13.50

Create Your Own Savory

2 Piece Special

2 Piece CYO

$7.00

4 Piece Special

4 Piece Special

$8.00

6 Piece Special

6 Piece Special

$11.00