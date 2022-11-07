Mr. Natural

#9 Vegan Seitan Fish Taco

$6.00

We make our own wheat protein (seitan) and seasoned with kelp, garlic & herbs. We batter it up and coat it with panko and fry it until it is golden and crispy. We cut it into strips and top it with thin sliced green & red cabbage mix wit carrots. We sprinkle some pico de gallo, cilantro, avocado slices & finish it off with our homemade sriracha mayo. We don't traditionally serve this taco with salsa since it is packed with heat, but if you want more spice let us know and we can send you some salsa ranchera. Nut Free