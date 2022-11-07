Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mr. Natural

1901 E. Cesar Chavez St.

Austin, TX 78702

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Breakfast Taco
#9 Vegan Seitan Fish Taco
#V2 Vegan East Side Taco

Tacos

#1 Migas Taco

#1 Migas Taco

$5.40

We scramble eggs with crispy corn chips, spicy pico de gallo & Monterey Jack cheese. We serve it on your choice of tortilla, Corn or Whole Wheat. This item is Gluten Free if you choose the corn tortilla. Soy Free Nut Free

#V1 Vegan Tofu Migas Taco

#V1 Vegan Tofu Migas Taco

$5.40

This is the Vegan version of our Migas Taco. Our Tofu is Organic & Non-GMO. Our tofu scramble is marinated in traditional Mexican flavors, from tomatoes, peppers, garlic & chile ancho. It is then scrambled with pico de gallo and crispy corn tortillas. It is then topped with vegan Daiya cheese and served on your choice of tortilla. This item is Gluten Free if served on a corn tortilla. Vegan Nut Free

#2 East Side Taco

#2 East Side Taco

$5.40

Organic eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, vegan bacon, & Monterey Jack cheese. This item is not gluten free because the vegan bacon is made from soy protein & wheat protein. Nut Free

#V2 Vegan East Side Taco

#V2 Vegan East Side Taco

$5.40

Our Tofu is Organic & Non-GMO. Our tofu scramble is marinated in traditional Mexican flavors, from tomatoes, peppers, garlic & chile ancho. It is mixed with breakfast potatoes, vegan bacon & vegan Daiya cheese. This item is not Gluten Free because the vegan bacon is made from soy protein & wheat protein. Nut Free

#9 Vegan Seitan Fish Taco

#9 Vegan Seitan Fish Taco

$6.00

We make our own wheat protein (seitan) and seasoned with kelp, garlic & herbs. We batter it up and coat it with panko and fry it until it is golden and crispy. We cut it into strips and top it with thin sliced green & red cabbage mix wit carrots. We sprinkle some pico de gallo, cilantro, avocado slices & finish it off with our homemade sriracha mayo. We don't traditionally serve this taco with salsa since it is packed with heat, but if you want more spice let us know and we can send you some salsa ranchera. Nut Free

#12 Vegan Crispy Taco

#12 Vegan Crispy Taco

$5.40

We have made this Crispy Taco cruelty free. Our homemade soy chorizo is sautéed and mixed with breakfast potatoes in a crunchy crispy taco shell. Gluten Free Nut Free

BYO Breakfast Taco

Can't make up your mind on the type of taco you are craving? Build Your Own Taco!!! Select from the type of tortilla, the number of ingredients and the salsa. Remember, this is a family run restaurant so momma says eat your veggies, but if you don't want to waste them let us know and we will keep the lettuce, tomatoes & onions off.

Breakfast

The MOABB (Breakfast Burrito)

The MOABB (Breakfast Burrito)

$15.00

This dish was made for a monster appetite. Be ready to enjoy this burrito wrapped with breakfast potatoes, beans, cheese, your choice of cheese & protein. This is a wet burrito covered in salsa & topped with pico de gallo.

Vegan Rio Bowl

Vegan Rio Bowl

$12.90Out of stock

This is one way to cool down in this Texas heat. This is a frozen treat made from frozen bananas, strawberries, acai berries, and apple juice. It is blended and served on a bowl with fresh fruit and our homemade crispy granola. If you want this to be gluten free we can take off the granola and top it with pecans instead.

BYO Omelete

$14.70

A traditional egg omelet filled with your choice of 2 ingredients. But if you're in the mood for a vegan option then make it a tofu scramble. This plate is served with a side of beans, 2 corn tortillas and breakfast potatoes.

Vegan Cowboy Scramble

Vegan Cowboy Scramble

$15.54

Our Tofu is Organic & Non-GMO. Our tofu scramble is marinated in traditional Mexican flavors, from tomatoes, peppers, garlic & chile ancho. It is then scrambled with our vegan soy chorizo, breakfast potatoes, pico de gallo & vegan Daiya cheese. This breakfast plate is served with a side of beans and 2 corn tortillas.

Vegan Tofu Migas Plate

Vegan Tofu Migas Plate

$15.54

A traditional Mexican breakfast turned vegan. Made with Organic Non-GMO tofu scramble with crispy corn tortilla chips simmered in our spicy salsa ranchera & topped with fresh pico de gallo. If the Texas heat doesn't have you sweating this summer, this dish will. This traditional plate is complete with a side of breakfast potatoes, a side of beans & 2 corn tortillas. Gluten Free Vegan Nut Free

Migas Plate

Migas Plate

$14.40

A staple in Mexican cuisine. Scrambled eggs and corn chips simmered in our spicy salsa ranchera. This plate is completed with a side of refried pinto beans or black beans, a side of breakfast potatoes & 2 corn tortillas.

Chilaquiles Plate

Chilaquiles Plate

$14.40

A staple in Mexican cuisine. Corn chips covered in cheese & simmered in our homemade salsa. We garnish it with fresh jalapeños, onions & cilantro. Served with refried pinto beans or black beans & 2 corn tortillas.

Vegan Waffle

Vegan Waffle

$13.14

Organic Whole Wheat banana waffle. It is topped with strawberries, blueberries & bananas. For extra sweetness choose from maple syrup, agave nectar, or local honey.

Energy Fruit Salad

Energy Fruit Salad

$14.40

Fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, and apples topped with our homemade yogurt, crunchy granola & local honey.

Apps

Vegan Mole Fries

Vegan Mole Fries

$6.60

Side of french fries topped with vegan mole and vegan queso

Vegan Chips & Queso 8oz

Vegan Chips & Queso 8oz

$10.50

Homemade vegan queso

Vegan Chic'n Nuggets

Vegan Chic'n Nuggets

$12.60

Homemade seitan chic'n nuggets with celery sticks and choice of dip

Chips & Salsa 8oz

Chips & Salsa 8oz

$7.19
Chips & 8oz Guacamole

Chips & 8oz Guacamole

$10.50

Entrees

Burrito Plate

Burrito Plate

$13.50

Flour tortilla, mexican brown rice, choice of beans, choice of cheese and a side of guac.

Fish Wrap Vegan

Fish Wrap Vegan

$16.50

Seasoned & fried homemade seitan, cabbage, carrots, avocado, brown rice, cilantro, vegan sriracha mayo and pico de gallo all wrapped in a flour tortilla

Macho Nachos

Macho Nachos

$15.30

LARGE Nachos with corn chips, choice of cheese, choice of beans, soy-rizo, lettuce, jalapeno, pico de gallo & guac.

Two Chalupas

Two Chalupas

$13.20

2 Tostadas with choice of beans, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and guac.

Single Chalupa

Single Chalupa

$6.60

Tostadas with choice of beans, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and guac.

Chile Relleno Plate

Chile Relleno Plate

$18.60

Stuffed poblano pepper with potato, cheese & corn. In egg batter and pan fried. Topped with salsa ranchera

Veggie Relleno Plate. Vegan

Veggie Relleno Plate. Vegan

$19.80

Our vegan version stuffed poblano pepper with stir fry veggies. Topped with daiya cheese and salsa ranchera.

Holy Mole Enchiladas Plate. Vegan

Holy Mole Enchiladas Plate. Vegan

$17.10

Homemade seitan chick'n filled corn tortilla enchilandas, topped with vegan mole

Enchiladas Nortenas Plate. Vegan

Enchiladas Nortenas Plate. Vegan

$17.10

Soy-rizo and tofu filled corn tortilla enchiladas, topped with cascabel salsa roja

Spinach Enchiladas. Vegan

Spinach Enchiladas. Vegan

$15.90

Spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes & onion filled corn tortilla enchiladas, topped with ranchera or verde salsa

Tamale Plate

Tamale Plate

$15.90

3 tamales of your choice: cheese &jalapeño~pinto beans~veggie~tofu&sunflower seeds (GF,NF)

Flautas Plate. Vegan

Flautas Plate. Vegan

$15.90

Crispy corn tortilla stuffed with potato, topped with vegan avocado hot sauce (GF,SF,NF)

Milanesa Plate. Vegan

Milanesa Plate. Vegan

$16.20

Breaded & fried wheat protein with salsa (NF)

Veggie Fajitas Plate. Vegan

Veggie Fajitas Plate. Vegan

$16.50

Seitan strip sauteed with soy sauce, onion, tomatoe, mushroom &bell pepper. Included 2 tortillas

Cheese Enchiladas Plate

$15.90

Vegetable Stir Fry. Vegan

$17.50

Sandwiches

Avocado Sandwich. Vegan

Avocado Sandwich. Vegan

$12.00

Sandwich is served on toasted homemade whole wheat sesame seed bread. Avocado slice, green leaf lettuce, roma tomatoes, onions, vegan mayo & mustard.

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Breakfast sandwich with choice of avocado or vegan bacon, spinach, tomatoes, vegan egg & vegan mayo (NF)

BLT Sandwich. Vegan

$12.00Out of stock

Vegan bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and vegan mayo. (NF) Our vegan bacon strips are made from soy and wheat protein.

Steak Sandwich. Vegan

Steak Sandwich. Vegan

$13.14

Homemade seitan fried milanesa, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles, mustard & vegan mayo. Our seitan steak patty is made from wheat gluten and is NOT gluten free. (NF)

Burger Boss

$14.40

Homemade soy patty, sautéed onions with mushrooms, avocado, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, vegan mayo & mustard (NF) Our burger patty is made with wheat flour so it cannot be made gluten free.

Mr Natural Burger. Vegan

$12.00

Homemade soy patty, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, vegan mayo & mustard. Our patty is made with wheat flour so it cannot be made gluten free.

Regular Drink Combo

$6.60

Large Drink Combo

$7.80
Texas Burger

Texas Burger

$14.40

Homemade soy patty, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, vegan bacon, BBQ sauce & pickled jalapeños. (NF) Our burger patty is made with wheat flour so it cannot be made gluten free. The vegan bacon strips are made from soy & wheat protein.

Soup & Salads

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$13.20

Spinach leaves, tomatoes, onions, carrots, mushrooms, sprouts, pecan & cheese (GF,SF)

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$13.80

Baked flour shell, soy-rizo, lettuce, mexican brown rice, guacamole, beans & cheese (NF)

Tortilla Soup

$9.30

Tomato based soup, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro & choice of cheese (GF,SF, NF)

Vegan Menudo Soup

Vegan Menudo Soup

$9.30

Homemade seitan, white hominy, cayenne peppers, mulato pepper, onions, garlic & salt. Served with cabbage, jalapeño, diced onions & cilantro. (NF)

Vegetable Soup. Vegan

Vegetable Soup. Vegan

$9.30

Squash, zucchini, tomato, onion, bell pepper, carrots, broccoli, celery, cilantro, garlic, seasoning & mexican brown rice. (GF,SF,NF)

2oz Avocado Yogurt Dressing

$1.50

2oz Agave Mustard

$1.50

2oz Vegan Ranch

$1.50

2oz Vinaigrette

$1.50

2oz Avocado Salsa

$1.80

Agua Fresca

Spinach Pineapple Agua Fresca

Spinach Pineapple Agua Fresca

$3.54+
Hibiscus Agua Fresca

Hibiscus Agua Fresca

$3.54+
Horchata Agua Fresca

Horchata Agua Fresca

$3.54+
Cantaloupe Agua Fresca

Cantaloupe Agua Fresca

$3.54+
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.54+
Strawberry Lemonade Agua Fresca

Strawberry Lemonade Agua Fresca

$3.54+

Strawberry

$3.54+

Iced Tea

$5.10+

Pineapple

$3.54+

Juices & Shots

Apple Carrot Ginger

$7.50

Feel Good Shot 2 oz

$4.74

Immune Shot 2 oz

$4.74

Carrot Beet Spinach

$7.50

Carrot Ginger Juice

$7.50

Sangria Juice

$7.50

Carrot Juice

$7.20

Orange Juice

$7.20

Apple Juice

$7.20

Ginger Shot 2oz

$4.74

Smoothies

Green Sunshine

$8.34

Orange juice, spinach, & bananas

Tropical

$8.34Out of stock

Mango, pineapple, orange juice, & honey

Wake Up

$8.34

Orange juice, apple, bee pollen & honey

Sambazon

$9.54

Acai blend, bananas, strawberries, choice of apple juice or soy milk

Purifier

$8.34

Fresh pineapple chunks, parsley, celery, spinach and pineapple agua fresca & honey

Pineapple Strawbeery OJ

$8.34

Fresh pineapple chunks, strawberries, orange juice & honey

Peanut Butter Banana

$8.34

Fresh bananas, peanut butter, honey & choice of yogurt or whole milk

Happy Digest

$8.10

Fresh squeezed orange juice, papaya, wheat bran & honey

Gluco

$9.54

Pineapple, orange juice, celery, parsley, flax seed, cactus or aloe

Energizer

$9.54

Fresh banana, yogurt, bee pollen, nutritional yeast, spirulina & honey

Canela

$8.34

Fresh banana, ground cinnamon, honey & choice of yogurt or milk

American Taste

$8.34

Banana, honey, choice of strawberry or blueberry, choice of yogurt or milk

Custom Smoothie

$9.54

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Cafe Con Leche

$4.25+

Hot Herbal Tea

$3.50

Espresso

$3.50

Latte

$4.50

Cafe Americano

$3.50

Mocha Latte

$5.25

Horchata Sucia (aka Dirty)

$5.25

Mex. Hot Chocolate

$5.25

Iced Coffee 20 Oz

$5.50

Pumkin Spiced Latte

$5.25Out of stock

Vegan Baked Goods

Cake Slice

Cake Slice

$6.00

Concha

$3.00

Cupcake

$3.54

Empanada

$3.00

Gingerbread

$2.40

Muffin

$3.60

Scones

$2.70

Wheatgerm Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Mini Cookie Bag

$4.74

Mini Loaf Bread

$9.54

Turnovers

$2.50

Pan De Muerto Small

$4.00Out of stock

Pan De Muerto Large

$10.00Out of stock

Vegan & Gluten Free Baked Goods

GF Almond Texas Cookie

$2.70

GF Bavarian Cone

$5.10

GF Brownie

$3.90

GF Cake Slice

$7.50

GF Empanada

$4.20

GF Confetti Cookie

$3.60

GF Muffin

$4.74

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.60Out of stock

GF Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.60

GF Wedding Cookies (box)

$9.54Out of stock

Dozen GF Donuts

$21.60

1/2 Dz GF Donuts

$10.80

GFY Kitchen

GF Bagel (4 pack)

$11.00

GF DABO Loaf

$16.00

GF GOLD Loaf

$16.00

Soft Serve

Vegan Soft Serve Cone

Vegan Soft Serve Cone

$3.00

Vegan Soft Serve Cup 12oz

$4.95

Sides

1 Egg

$2.40

2 Bacon Strips

$3.00

2 oz Chorizo

$1.19

2 oz Guacamole

$3.00
2 oz Queso & Chips

2 oz Queso & Chips

$4.20

2 oz Vegan Queso

$3.00

8 oz Guacamole

$7.19

Avocado Slices

$3.00

Black Beans

$14.40+

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.39

Chips & 2 oz Guacamole

$4.20

Chips & 2 oz Salsa

$2.34

Chips Large Bag

$3.60

Chips Small Bag

$1.80

Corn Tortilla

$0.30

Enchilada (each)

Flauta (single)

$3.59

Fruit Cup 8oz

$4.74

Garden Side Salad

$3.60

Refried Pinto Beans

$14.40+

Rice

$14.40+

Salsa 16 oz

$7.19

Salsa 8oz

$3.59

Side of Fries

$3.60

Soy-rizo 8oz

$5.99

Tamale (each)

Toast (2 Slices)

$2.10

Wheat Tortilla

$0.30

Pico De Gallo 8oz

$3.54

Banana

$0.90

To Go Cup Of Ice

$0.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
A local family owned restaurant/store. Promoting vegan/​vegetarian lifestyle in Austin, Texas since 1988

Location

1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin, TX 78702

Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez image
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez image
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez image

