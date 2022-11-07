Mr. Natural
1901 E. Cesar Chavez St.
Austin, TX 78702
Tacos
#1 Migas Taco
We scramble eggs with crispy corn chips, spicy pico de gallo & Monterey Jack cheese. We serve it on your choice of tortilla, Corn or Whole Wheat. This item is Gluten Free if you choose the corn tortilla. Soy Free Nut Free
#V1 Vegan Tofu Migas Taco
This is the Vegan version of our Migas Taco. Our Tofu is Organic & Non-GMO. Our tofu scramble is marinated in traditional Mexican flavors, from tomatoes, peppers, garlic & chile ancho. It is then scrambled with pico de gallo and crispy corn tortillas. It is then topped with vegan Daiya cheese and served on your choice of tortilla. This item is Gluten Free if served on a corn tortilla. Vegan Nut Free
#2 East Side Taco
Organic eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, vegan bacon, & Monterey Jack cheese. This item is not gluten free because the vegan bacon is made from soy protein & wheat protein. Nut Free
#V2 Vegan East Side Taco
Our Tofu is Organic & Non-GMO. Our tofu scramble is marinated in traditional Mexican flavors, from tomatoes, peppers, garlic & chile ancho. It is mixed with breakfast potatoes, vegan bacon & vegan Daiya cheese. This item is not Gluten Free because the vegan bacon is made from soy protein & wheat protein. Nut Free
#9 Vegan Seitan Fish Taco
We make our own wheat protein (seitan) and seasoned with kelp, garlic & herbs. We batter it up and coat it with panko and fry it until it is golden and crispy. We cut it into strips and top it with thin sliced green & red cabbage mix wit carrots. We sprinkle some pico de gallo, cilantro, avocado slices & finish it off with our homemade sriracha mayo. We don't traditionally serve this taco with salsa since it is packed with heat, but if you want more spice let us know and we can send you some salsa ranchera. Nut Free
#12 Vegan Crispy Taco
We have made this Crispy Taco cruelty free. Our homemade soy chorizo is sautéed and mixed with breakfast potatoes in a crunchy crispy taco shell. Gluten Free Nut Free
BYO Breakfast Taco
Can't make up your mind on the type of taco you are craving? Build Your Own Taco!!! Select from the type of tortilla, the number of ingredients and the salsa. Remember, this is a family run restaurant so momma says eat your veggies, but if you don't want to waste them let us know and we will keep the lettuce, tomatoes & onions off.
Breakfast
The MOABB (Breakfast Burrito)
This dish was made for a monster appetite. Be ready to enjoy this burrito wrapped with breakfast potatoes, beans, cheese, your choice of cheese & protein. This is a wet burrito covered in salsa & topped with pico de gallo.
Vegan Rio Bowl
This is one way to cool down in this Texas heat. This is a frozen treat made from frozen bananas, strawberries, acai berries, and apple juice. It is blended and served on a bowl with fresh fruit and our homemade crispy granola. If you want this to be gluten free we can take off the granola and top it with pecans instead.
BYO Omelete
A traditional egg omelet filled with your choice of 2 ingredients. But if you're in the mood for a vegan option then make it a tofu scramble. This plate is served with a side of beans, 2 corn tortillas and breakfast potatoes.
Vegan Cowboy Scramble
Our Tofu is Organic & Non-GMO. Our tofu scramble is marinated in traditional Mexican flavors, from tomatoes, peppers, garlic & chile ancho. It is then scrambled with our vegan soy chorizo, breakfast potatoes, pico de gallo & vegan Daiya cheese. This breakfast plate is served with a side of beans and 2 corn tortillas.
Vegan Tofu Migas Plate
A traditional Mexican breakfast turned vegan. Made with Organic Non-GMO tofu scramble with crispy corn tortilla chips simmered in our spicy salsa ranchera & topped with fresh pico de gallo. If the Texas heat doesn't have you sweating this summer, this dish will. This traditional plate is complete with a side of breakfast potatoes, a side of beans & 2 corn tortillas. Gluten Free Vegan Nut Free
Migas Plate
A staple in Mexican cuisine. Scrambled eggs and corn chips simmered in our spicy salsa ranchera. This plate is completed with a side of refried pinto beans or black beans, a side of breakfast potatoes & 2 corn tortillas.
Chilaquiles Plate
A staple in Mexican cuisine. Corn chips covered in cheese & simmered in our homemade salsa. We garnish it with fresh jalapeños, onions & cilantro. Served with refried pinto beans or black beans & 2 corn tortillas.
Vegan Waffle
Organic Whole Wheat banana waffle. It is topped with strawberries, blueberries & bananas. For extra sweetness choose from maple syrup, agave nectar, or local honey.
Energy Fruit Salad
Fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, and apples topped with our homemade yogurt, crunchy granola & local honey.
Apps
Entrees
Burrito Plate
Flour tortilla, mexican brown rice, choice of beans, choice of cheese and a side of guac.
Fish Wrap Vegan
Seasoned & fried homemade seitan, cabbage, carrots, avocado, brown rice, cilantro, vegan sriracha mayo and pico de gallo all wrapped in a flour tortilla
Macho Nachos
LARGE Nachos with corn chips, choice of cheese, choice of beans, soy-rizo, lettuce, jalapeno, pico de gallo & guac.
Two Chalupas
2 Tostadas with choice of beans, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and guac.
Single Chalupa
Tostadas with choice of beans, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and guac.
Chile Relleno Plate
Stuffed poblano pepper with potato, cheese & corn. In egg batter and pan fried. Topped with salsa ranchera
Veggie Relleno Plate. Vegan
Our vegan version stuffed poblano pepper with stir fry veggies. Topped with daiya cheese and salsa ranchera.
Holy Mole Enchiladas Plate. Vegan
Homemade seitan chick'n filled corn tortilla enchilandas, topped with vegan mole
Enchiladas Nortenas Plate. Vegan
Soy-rizo and tofu filled corn tortilla enchiladas, topped with cascabel salsa roja
Spinach Enchiladas. Vegan
Spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes & onion filled corn tortilla enchiladas, topped with ranchera or verde salsa
Tamale Plate
3 tamales of your choice: cheese &jalapeño~pinto beans~veggie~tofu&sunflower seeds (GF,NF)
Flautas Plate. Vegan
Crispy corn tortilla stuffed with potato, topped with vegan avocado hot sauce (GF,SF,NF)
Milanesa Plate. Vegan
Breaded & fried wheat protein with salsa (NF)
Veggie Fajitas Plate. Vegan
Seitan strip sauteed with soy sauce, onion, tomatoe, mushroom &bell pepper. Included 2 tortillas
Cheese Enchiladas Plate
Vegetable Stir Fry. Vegan
Sandwiches
Avocado Sandwich. Vegan
Sandwich is served on toasted homemade whole wheat sesame seed bread. Avocado slice, green leaf lettuce, roma tomatoes, onions, vegan mayo & mustard.
Vegan Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast sandwich with choice of avocado or vegan bacon, spinach, tomatoes, vegan egg & vegan mayo (NF)
BLT Sandwich. Vegan
Vegan bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and vegan mayo. (NF) Our vegan bacon strips are made from soy and wheat protein.
Steak Sandwich. Vegan
Homemade seitan fried milanesa, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles, mustard & vegan mayo. Our seitan steak patty is made from wheat gluten and is NOT gluten free. (NF)
Burger Boss
Homemade soy patty, sautéed onions with mushrooms, avocado, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, vegan mayo & mustard (NF) Our burger patty is made with wheat flour so it cannot be made gluten free.
Mr Natural Burger. Vegan
Homemade soy patty, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, vegan mayo & mustard. Our patty is made with wheat flour so it cannot be made gluten free.
Regular Drink Combo
Large Drink Combo
Texas Burger
Homemade soy patty, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, vegan bacon, BBQ sauce & pickled jalapeños. (NF) Our burger patty is made with wheat flour so it cannot be made gluten free. The vegan bacon strips are made from soy & wheat protein.
Soup & Salads
Spinach Salad
Spinach leaves, tomatoes, onions, carrots, mushrooms, sprouts, pecan & cheese (GF,SF)
Taco Salad
Baked flour shell, soy-rizo, lettuce, mexican brown rice, guacamole, beans & cheese (NF)
Tortilla Soup
Tomato based soup, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro & choice of cheese (GF,SF, NF)
Vegan Menudo Soup
Homemade seitan, white hominy, cayenne peppers, mulato pepper, onions, garlic & salt. Served with cabbage, jalapeño, diced onions & cilantro. (NF)
Vegetable Soup. Vegan
Squash, zucchini, tomato, onion, bell pepper, carrots, broccoli, celery, cilantro, garlic, seasoning & mexican brown rice. (GF,SF,NF)
2oz Avocado Yogurt Dressing
2oz Agave Mustard
2oz Vegan Ranch
2oz Vinaigrette
2oz Avocado Salsa
Agua Fresca
Juices & Shots
Smoothies
Green Sunshine
Orange juice, spinach, & bananas
Tropical
Mango, pineapple, orange juice, & honey
Wake Up
Orange juice, apple, bee pollen & honey
Sambazon
Acai blend, bananas, strawberries, choice of apple juice or soy milk
Purifier
Fresh pineapple chunks, parsley, celery, spinach and pineapple agua fresca & honey
Pineapple Strawbeery OJ
Fresh pineapple chunks, strawberries, orange juice & honey
Peanut Butter Banana
Fresh bananas, peanut butter, honey & choice of yogurt or whole milk
Happy Digest
Fresh squeezed orange juice, papaya, wheat bran & honey
Gluco
Pineapple, orange juice, celery, parsley, flax seed, cactus or aloe
Energizer
Fresh banana, yogurt, bee pollen, nutritional yeast, spirulina & honey
Canela
Fresh banana, ground cinnamon, honey & choice of yogurt or milk
American Taste
Banana, honey, choice of strawberry or blueberry, choice of yogurt or milk
Custom Smoothie
Coffee
Vegan Baked Goods
Vegan & Gluten Free Baked Goods
Sides
1 Egg
2 Bacon Strips
2 oz Chorizo
2 oz Guacamole
2 oz Queso & Chips
2 oz Vegan Queso
8 oz Guacamole
Avocado Slices
Black Beans
Breakfast Potatoes
Chips & 2 oz Guacamole
Chips & 2 oz Salsa
Chips Large Bag
Chips Small Bag
Corn Tortilla
Enchilada (each)
Flauta (single)
Fruit Cup 8oz
Garden Side Salad
Refried Pinto Beans
Rice
Salsa 16 oz
Salsa 8oz
Side of Fries
Soy-rizo 8oz
Tamale (each)
Toast (2 Slices)
Wheat Tortilla
Pico De Gallo 8oz
Banana
To Go Cup Of Ice
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
A local family owned restaurant/store. Promoting vegan/vegetarian lifestyle in Austin, Texas since 1988
1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin, TX 78702