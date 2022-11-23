Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream

Mr. Paul's Supper Club 3917 B Market Street

3917 B Market Street

Edina, MN 55424

Order Again

Popular Items

Crinkle Cut Fries
Shrimp Po'Boy
Crawfish Po'Boy

PoBoy

Shrimp Po'Boy

$15.00

Etoufee, shrettuce, tomato, scallion

Oyster Po'Boy

$16.00

Corn meal, lemon aioli, shredduce, tomato

Walleye Po'Boy

$15.00

Chow chow, gribiche, shrettuce, tomato

Crawfish Po'Boy

$15.00

Shrettuce, tomato, remoulade

PB & J Po'Boy

$12.00

Battered fried, peanut butter, jelly, Old Dutch

Tuna Salad Po'Boy

$13.00

Duke's Mayo, cucumber, dill, everything bagel seasoning

Beef Debris Po'Boy

$15.00

Cheese sauce, caramelized onion, crispy shallot

Chicken Po'Boy

$13.00

Fried chicken thighs, CBC "Buffalo" sauce, jalapeno slaw, blue cheese

Muffuletta Po'Boy

$14.00

City ham, salami, mortadella, olive giardiniera, provolone

Kitchen Sink Po'Boy

$15.00

Turkey, ham, shrimp, swiss, American, shrettuce, tomato, kitchen sink sauce

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Snacks

Boudin Balls

$9.00

Chicken fried, remoulade

Pimento Cheese

$8.00

Firecrackers

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Mom's Recipe

Gumbo

$9.00

White rice, potato Salad

Side

Potato Salad

$5.00

Eggy like it should be

Slaw

$5.00

Creamy, Jalapeno

Crinkle Cut Fries

$5.00

Zapps Chips

$2.00

Beans and Rice

$5.00

Scrap Meat, red beans

Side Remoulade

$0.50

Side Gribiche

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side BC Dressing

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Dessert

Soft Serve

$3.00Out of stock

Cookies

$5.00

Beignet -PB

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Sammich

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and Enjoy!

Location

3917 B Market Street, Edina, MN 55424

Directions

