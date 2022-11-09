Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mr. Pollo Mexican Grill 4981 US Hwy 98 N

4981 US Hwy 98 N

Lakeland, FL 33809

Popular Items

Order of 4 Red Tacos
Taco Mex Al Pastor
Taco Mex Asada

Mexican Tacos

Taco Mex Asada

Taco Mex Asada

$3.29

Our delicious Steak Asada is made from Certified Angus Beef!

Taco Mex de Pollo

Taco Mex de Pollo

$2.99
Taco Mex de Lengua

Taco Mex de Lengua

$3.29
Taco Mex de Chorizo

Taco Mex de Chorizo

$2.99

Chorizo is Mexican Sausage

Taco Mex de Carnitas

Taco Mex de Carnitas

$2.99
Taco Mex Al Pastor

Taco Mex Al Pastor

$2.99
Taco Mex de Birria

Taco Mex de Birria

$2.99
3 Taco Combo Mexican

3 Taco Combo Mexican

$11.99

3 Tacos Mexican style with Rice and Beans

3 Taco Combo American

3 Taco Combo American

$11.99

3 Tacos American style with rice and beans. Tacos consist of flour tortillas with your choice of meat topped with lettuce, tomato, crema and cheese.

Tacos Veggie

$1.99

Tacos De Frijol

$2.25

Tortas

Torta de Asada

Torta de Asada

$9.99
Torta de Pollo

Torta de Pollo

$9.99
Torta de Pastor

Torta de Pastor

$9.99
Torta de Chorizo

Torta de Chorizo

$9.99

Torta De Birria

$9.99

Torta De Carnitas

$9.99

Burritos

Burrito de Asada

Burrito de Asada

$10.99

A Super Burrito accompanied with a side of chips, salsa and guacamole. Inside burrito contains Refried Beans, Rice, Meat, Onions, Cilantro, Cheese and Crema.

Burrito de Pollo

Burrito de Pollo

$10.99

A Super Burrito accompanied with a side of chips, salsa and guacamole. Inside burrito contains Refried Beans, Rice, Meat, Onions, Cilantro, Cheese and Crema.

Burrito de Pastor

Burrito de Pastor

$10.99

Marinated Pork with chile guajillo. (Not Spicy) A Super Burrito accompanied with a side of chips, salsa and guacamole. Inside burrito contains Refried Beans, Rice, Meat, Onions, Cilantro, Cheese and Crema.

Burrito de Chorizo

Burrito de Chorizo

$10.99

A Super Burrito accompanied with a side of chips, salsa and guacamole. Inside burrito contains Refried Beans, Rice, Meat, Onions, Cilantro, Cheese and Crema.

Burrito de Carnitas

Burrito de Carnitas

$10.99

A Super Burrito accompanied with a side of chips, salsa and guacamole. Inside burrito contains Refried Beans, Rice, Meat, Onions, Cilantro, Cheese and Crema.

Burrito de Birria

Burrito de Birria

$10.99

A Super Burrito accompanied with a side of chips, salsa and guacamole. Inside burrito contains Refried Beans, Rice, Meat, Onions, Cilantro, Cheese and Crema.

Burrito De Frijol y Queso

Burrito De Frijol y Queso

$7.99

Bean and Cheese Burrito

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$8.99

Vegetarian Burrito no meat all Veggie with beans and rice.

Burrito de Lengua

Burrito de Lengua

$10.99

A burrito with Lengua beef, a Mexican delicacy with rice, beans, onion, cilantro, cheese and crema.

Quesadillas

Quesadilla de Asada

Quesadilla de Asada

$11.99

Quesadilla meal with rice and beans. Quesadilla is made with Cheese and Meat inside. Comes with a side of Refried Beans, Rice and Salad with Guacamole and Crema.

Quesadilla de Pollo

Quesadilla de Pollo

$11.99

Quesadilla meal with rice and beans. Quesadilla is made with Cheese and Meat inside. Comes with a side of Refried Beans, Rice and Salad with Guacamole and Crema.

Quesadilla de Chorizo

Quesadilla de Chorizo

$11.99

Quesadilla meal with rice and beans. Quesadilla is made with Cheese and Meat inside. Comes with a side of Refried Beans, Rice and Salad with Guacamole and Crema.

Quesadilla de Queso

Quesadilla de Queso

$10.99

Quesadilla meal with rice and beans. Quesadilla is made with Cheese inside. Comes with a side of Refried Beans, Rice and Salad with Guacamole and Crema.

Quesadilla Pastor

Quesadilla Pastor

$11.99

Quesadilla meal with rice and beans. Quesadilla is made with Cheese and Meat inside. Comes with a side of Refried Beans, Rice and Salad with Guacamole and Crema.

Flautas

Flautas Locas de Asada

Flautas Locas de Asada

$11.99

4 Flautas with rice, beans, dash of Guacamole and Salad.

Flautas Locas de Pollo

Flautas Locas de Pollo

$11.99

4 Flautas with rice, beans and salad

Taco Salads

Taco Salad de Asada

Taco Salad de Asada

$9.99

A Delicious Taco Salad Shell which is made from a deepfried Flour Tortilla then filled with Rice, Whole Mayo Coba Beans, Lettuce, Meat, Tomato, Crema, Cheese, diced Cucumber and topped off with a dash of Guacamole. Yummy enjoy.

Taco Salad de Pollo

Taco Salad de Pollo

$9.99

A Delicious Taco Salad Shell which is made from a deepfried Flour Tortilla then filled with Rice, Whole Mayo Coba Beans, Lettuce, Meat, Tomato, Crema, Cheese, diced Cucumber and topped off with a dash of Guacamole. Yummy enjoy.

Taco Salad Veggie

Taco Salad Veggie

$8.99
Taco Salad De Birria

Taco Salad De Birria

$9.99
Taco Salad De Pastor

Taco Salad De Pastor

$9.99

Taco Salad with Pastor

Red Tacos

Order of 4 Red Tacos

Order of 4 Red Tacos

$12.99
Quesabirria

Quesabirria

$12.99

A Quesadilla dipped in the Juices of The Birria and stuffed with cheese and Birria meat served with a side of Consome.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Verdes de Asada

Enchiladas Verdes de Asada

$12.99
Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo

Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo

$12.99
Enchiladas Rojas Asada

Enchiladas Rojas Asada

$12.99
Enchiladas Rojas Pollo

Enchiladas Rojas Pollo

$12.99
Enchiladas Rojas de Queso

Enchiladas Rojas de Queso

$10.99
Enchiladas Verdes De Queso

Enchiladas Verdes De Queso

$10.99

Enchiladas with melted cheese inside with green sauce.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles Verdes

Chilaquiles Verdes

$12.99

A dish usually for breakfast but can be eaten any time of the day. Nacho chips covered with our delicious salsa verde and queso with rice, beans, salad and two eggs however you like them. Also with the option to add a size of meat of your choice.

Chilaquiles Rojos

Chilaquiles Rojos

$12.99

A dish usually for breakfast but can be eaten any time of the day. Nacho chips covered with our delicious salsa verde and queso with rice, beans, salad and two eggs however you like them. Also with the option to add a size of meat of your choice.

The Macho Platter

A dish designed to feed a family of 3-4 people which is served with 4 Tacos Mexican or American Style your choice of meat, 1 Jumbo Quesadilla sliced in four with your choice of meat, and an order of Flautas Locas choice of chicken or steak.
Macho Platter

Macho Platter

$38.99

The Ultimate Macho Platter consists of : 1 Quesadilla 4 Flautas 4 Tacos 1 Med. Rice 1 Med. Beans It feeds 3-4 People or take it on by yourself if you're Macho enough!

Taco Americanos

Taco Americano Asada

$3.29

American Style Taco with Flour Tortilla topped off with lettuce, tomato, crema and cheese

Taco Americano Pastor

$2.99

American Style Taco with Flour Tortilla topped off with lettuce, tomato, crema and cheese

Taco Americano Pollo

$2.99

American Style Taco with Flour Tortilla topped off with lettuce, tomato, crema and cheese

Taco Americano Chorizo

$2.99

American Style Taco with Flour Tortilla topped off with lettuce, tomato, crema and cheese

Taco Americano Carnitas

$2.99

American Style Taco with Flour Tortilla topped off with lettuce, tomato, crema and cheese

Taco Americano Birria

$2.99

American Style Taco with Flour Tortilla topped off with lettuce, tomato, crema and cheese

Platillos de Carne

Platillo de Birria

$12.99

A great meal with your choice of meat with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.

Platillo de Asada

$12.99

A great meal with your choice of meat with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.

Platillo de Pollo

$12.99

A great meal with your choice of meat with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.

Platillo de Carnitas

$12.99

A great meal with your choice of meat with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.

Platillo de Pastor

$12.99

A great meal with your choice of meat with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.

Sopes

Sope de Asada

$3.25

A disc shaped tortilla deep fried then topped with a dash of beans and meat then garnished with lettuce, tomato, crema and cheese. A delicious antojito from Mexico.

Sope de Pollo

$3.25

A disc shaped tortilla deep fried then topped with a dash of beans and meat then garnished with lettuce, tomato, crema and cheese. A delicious antojito from Mexico.

Sope de Pastor

$3.25

A disc shaped tortilla deep fried then topped with a dash of beans and meat then garnished with lettuce, tomato, crema and cheese. A delicious antojito from Mexico.

Sope de Chorizo

$3.25

A disc shaped tortilla deep fried then topped with a dash of beans and meat then garnished with lettuce, tomato, crema and cheese. A delicious antojito from Mexico.

Nachos

Nachos de Asada

$9.99

Nacho chips with beans, queso, lettuce, tomato, crema, jalapeno and a scoop of guacamole.

Nachos de Pastor

$9.99

Nacho chips with beans, queso, lettuce, tomato, crema, jalapeno and a scoop of guacamole.

Nachos de Pollo

$9.99

Nacho chips with beans, queso, lettuce, tomato, crema, jalapeno and a scoop of guacamole.

Nachos de Chorizo

$9.99

Nacho chips with beans, queso, lettuce, tomato, crema, jalapeno and a scoop of guacamole.

Nachos Veggie

$7.99

Nachos Beans Cheese

$5.99

Nachos de Carnitas

$9.99

Chimichangas

Chimichanga de Asada

Chimichanga de Asada

$11.99

A deep fried Chimichanga with Pico de gallo.

Chimichanga de Pollo

Chimichanga de Pollo

$11.99

A deep fried Chimichanga with Pico de gallo.

Chimichanga De Pastor

$11.99

Sides

Arroz

$1.49+

a side of rice

Frijol

$1.49+

a side of beans

Guacamole

Guacamole

$1.25+

An order of fresh made guacamole.

Chips and Salsa

$3.99

A regular order of chips and salsa

Consume

$1.99

Orden De Chiles Toreados

$2.25

Rice and Beans

$1.49+

A Side of Rice and Beans half and half

Order of Chips

$1.99

Order of Salsa

$2.49+

Pico de Gallo

$0.79+

Crema

$0.75

A Side of Crema Mexicana

Side De Limon

$1.00

1 Egg With A Side

$3.99

Orden De Jalapeño

$1.29

Orden De Tortillas

$1.79

Drinks

Fountain Drink Regular size

$2.89

Soda 20oz. Plastic Bottle

$2.89

Red Bull

$3.29

Redbull an energy drink.

Monster

$3.29

Monster an energy drink.

Canned Soda

$0.99

Bottle Water

$0.99

Kids Meals

Kids Taco Meal

$3.99

1 Taco with rice and beans

Kids Quesadilla Meal

$3.99

1 kids quesadilla with rice and beans

Quesatacos meal

Quesatacos de Asada

$12.99

An order of 3 Quesatacos with a side of rice and beans.

Quesatacos de Choriqueso

$12.99

An order of 3 Quesatacos with a side of rice and beans.

Quesatacos de Pollo

$12.99

An order of 3 Quesatacos with a side of rice and beans.

Quesatacos de pastor

$12.99

An order of 3 Quesatacos with a side of rice and beans.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

4981 US Hwy 98 N, Lakeland, FL 33809

