Mr. Potato Spread - Phillips HWY 7159 Phillips Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

7159 Phillips Hwy

Ste 2

Jacksonville, FL 32256

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Platters

Sampler Potato Platter

Includes Your Choice of Sampler Sized Potatoes

Deluxe Sampler Potato Combo for 10

$119.99

Includes your choice of 3 potato types, 1 Large Garden Salad, 10 Chocolate Chip Cookies, and and one - 2 Liter Pepsi beverage.

Deluxe Sampler Potato Combo for 20

$239.99

Includes your choice of 5 Potato types, 2 Large Garden Salads w/Italian & Ranch Dressing, 20 Chocolate Chip Cookies, and two 2 Liter Pepsi Beverages.

Salads

Veggie Pasta Salad

$39.99

Zucchini, Squash, banana peppers, tomatoes, Rotini. Tossed in Garlic Vinaigrette. Feeds 10

Garden Salad

$25.00

Serves 10-15 people

The Crab Pot Potato Salad - Pan

$80.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

7159 Phillips Hwy, Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Directions

