Mr Potato Spread - Regency Mall 9501 Arlington Expy FC2

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

9501 Arlington Expy FC2

Jacksonville, FL 32225

Order Again

Platters

Sampler Potato Platter

Sampler Potato Platter

Includes Your Choice of Sampler Sized Potatoes

Deluxe Sampler Potato Combo for 10

Deluxe Sampler Potato Combo for 10

$119.99

Includes your choice of 3 potato types, 1 Large Garden Salad, 10 Chocolate Chip Cookes, and and one - 2 Liter Pepsi beverage.

Deluxe Sampler Potato Combo for 20

Deluxe Sampler Potato Combo for 20

$239.99

Includes your choice of 5 Potato types, 2 Large Garden Salads w/Italian & Ranch Dressing, 20 Chocolate Chip Cookes, and two 2 Liter Pepsi Beverages.

Salads

Veggie Pasta Salad

Veggie Pasta Salad

$39.99

Zucchini, Squash, banana peppers, tomatoes, Rotini. Tossed in Garlic Vinaigrette. Feeds 10

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$25.00

Serves 10-15 people

The Crab Pot Potato Salad - Pan

The Crab Pot Potato Salad - Pan

$80.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

9501 Arlington Expy FC2, Jacksonville, FL 32225

Directions

