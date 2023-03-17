Main picView gallery

Mr. Potato Spread - River City 840 Nautica Dr, #117

840 Nautica Dr, #117

Jacksonville, FL 32218

Platters

Sampler Potato Platter

Sampler Potato Platter

Includes Your Choice of Sampler Sized Potatoes

Deluxe Sampler Potato Combo for 10

Deluxe Sampler Potato Combo for 10

$119.99

Includes your choice of 3 potato types, 1 Large Garden Salad, 10 Chocolate Chip Cookies, and and one - 2 Liter Pepsi beverage.

Deluxe Sampler Potato Combo for 20

Deluxe Sampler Potato Combo for 20

$239.99

Includes your choice of 5 Potato types, 2 Large Garden Salads w/Italian & Ranch Dressing, 20 Chocolate Chip Cookies, and two 2 Liter Pepsi Beverages.

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$25.00

Serves 10-15 people

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$59.99

Includes diced chicken, shredded cheese, green onions, tomatoes, eggs and bacon.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

840 Nautica Dr, #117, Jacksonville, FL 32218

