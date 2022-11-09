Main picView gallery

Mr.Sandwich 75 Rainey St

75 Rainey St

Austin, TX 78701

Order Again

Food

MR SANDWICH

MR SANDWICH

$12.50

PICK YOUR MEAT 8 OZ (BEEF TENDERLOIN, CHICKEN BREAST, OR MIX) WITH BACON AND PARMESAN CHEESE TOPPED WITH MAYO AND KETCHUP OVER OPEN BAGUETTE

O'L GLORY

O'L GLORY

$13.00

PICK YOUR MEAT 8 OZ (BEEF TENDERLOIN, CHICKEN BREAST, OR MIX) WITH ELGUIN SMOKED SAUSAGE, CHIPOTLE SAUCE, KETCHUP, SWEET CORN TOPPED WITH BACON AND GRILLED MIX CHEESE OVER OPEN BAGUETTE.

BRISKET SANDWICH

BRISKET SANDWICH

$14.00

SMOKED BRISKET 8 OZ. IN BBQ SAUCE, CHIPOTLE PINTO BEANS, AND ROASTED ONION TOPPED WITH GRILLED MIX CHEESE OVER OPEN BAGUETTE.

X-BURGER

X-BURGER

$11.50

1/3 LB ANGUS BEEF PATTY, WHITE FRESH CHEESEE, BACON, PICKLES, AVOCADO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, BASIL, PESTO MAYO

BACON CHEESE BURGER

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$10.50

1/3 LB ANGUS BEEF PATTY, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEDDAR CHEESE, BACON, KETCHUP, AND MUSTARD.

VEGETARIAN BURGER

$12.50

6 OZ BEYOND MEAT, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ROASTED ONION, AVOCADO, CHEDDAR CHEESE, KETCHUP Y MAYO.

PASTELITOS

$4.50

Fried dough sttufed with your choice of filling: ground beef, shredded chicken, potatoes & cheese, marinara sauce & cheese

TEXAN FRENCH FRIES

TEXAN FRENCH FRIES

$11.50

FRENCH FRIES BOWL TOPPED WITH BEEF (4 OZ), CHICKEN (4 OZ), ELGUIN SAUSAGE TOPPED WITH AVOCADO, TOMATE, FRESH CHEESE, AND GARLIC AIOLI.

AUSTIN FRENCH FRIES

AUSTIN FRENCH FRIES

$11.50

FRENCH FRIES BOWL TOPPED WITH BEEF (4 OZ), CHICKEN (4 OZ), BACON, ROASTED ONIONS, TOPPED WITH RANCH AND CHIPOTLE SAUCE.

CHEESE AND BACON FRIES

$7.99

FRENCH FRIES TOPPED WITH MELTED CHEESE SAUCE AND BACON.

REGULAR FRIES

REGULAR FRIES

$3.00
FRIED GREEN PLANTAIN

FRIED GREEN PLANTAIN

$4.00

Drinks

BOTTLE OF WATER

$2.50

DR PEPPER

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

MEXICAN COKE

$4.00

TOPOCHICO

$4.00

GATORADE

$4.00

DR PEPPER (Copy)

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

75 Rainey St, Austin, TX 78701

Directions

Main pic

