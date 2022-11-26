Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mr. Seafood Charlotte

No reviews yet

5430 North Tryon Street

Charlotte, NC 28213

Order Again

Popular Items

Small Shrimp Combo
Queen City Combo
Fish & Shrimp Basket

Garlic Combos

All Items topped with our Famous Garlic Butter Sauce; sides include 1 corn, 1 egg, and potatoes
Small Shrimp Combo

Small Shrimp Combo

$14.95

8 Pcs Shrimp, 1 Corn/Egg/Potato ; topped with garlic butter sauce

Jumbo Shrimp Combo

Jumbo Shrimp Combo

$21.95

12 Pcs Shrimp, 1 Corn/Egg/Potato ; topped with garlic butter sauce

Small Crableg Combo

Small Crableg Combo

$22.95

1 Crableg Cluster, 1 Corn/Egg/Potato ; topped with garlic butter sauce

Large Crableg Combo

Large Crableg Combo

$39.95

2 Crableg Clusters, 1 Corn/Egg/Potato ; topped with garlic butter sauce

Jr. Combo

Jr. Combo

$34.95

1 Crableg Cluster, 5 Pcs Shrimp, 1 Beef Sausage, 1 Corn/Egg/Potato ; topped with garlic butter sauce

Queen City Combo

Queen City Combo

$39.95

1 Crableg Cluster, 12 Pcs Shrimp, 1 Corn/Egg/Potato ; topped with garlic butter sauce

Queen City Lobster Combo

Queen City Lobster Combo

$47.95

1 Crableg Cluster, 1 Lobster Tail, 5 Pcs Shrimp, 1 Corn/Egg/Potato ; topped with garlic butter sauce

Lobster Combo

Lobster Combo

$47.95

2 Lobster Tails, 5 Pcs Shrimp, 1 Corn/Egg/Potato ; topped with garlic butter sauce

Veggie Combo

$11.95

2 Corn/Egg/Potato ; topped with garlic butter sauce

Fried Seafood Baskets

Fried Seafood Items; choice of Whiting, Swai, Flounder, Shrimp, Oysters, Scallops, and Lobster
Fish Sandwich Basket

Fish Sandwich Basket

$13.95

2 Pcs Fried Fish on top of white bread; served with Crinkle-cut Fries

Fish Basket

Fish Basket

$15.95

2 Pcs Fried Fish; served with Crinkle-cut Fries and 3 Pcs Hushpuppies

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$16.95

8 Pcs Fried Shrimp; served with Crinkle-cut Fries and 3 Pcs Hushpuppies

Oyster Basket

$17.95Out of stock

8 Pcs Fried Scallops; served with Crinkle-cut Fries and 3 Pcs Hushpuppies

Scallop Basket

Scallop Basket

$17.95

8 Pcs Fried Oysters; served with Crinkle-cut Fries and 3 Pcs Hushpuppies

Fish & Shrimp Basket

Fish & Shrimp Basket

$22.95

2 Pcs Fried Fish, 6 Pcs Fried Shrimp; served with Crinkle-cut Fries and 3 Pcs Hushpuppies

Shrimp Lovers Basket

Shrimp Lovers Basket

$34.95

20 Pcs Fried Shrimp; served with Crinkle-cut Fries

Fried Lobster Basket

Fried Lobster Basket

$34.95

1 Fried Lobster Tail, 5 Pcs Fried Shrimp; served with Crinkle-cut Fries and 3 Pcs Hushpuppies

Seafood Sides

Fish

$4.95

1 Pc Fried Fish

Shrimp

$8.95

6 Pcs Fried or Steamed (with Garlic Butter Sauce); Option for 8 Pcs or 12 Pcs

Oysters

$8.95Out of stock

5 Pcs Fried Oysters

Scallops

$8.95

5 Pcs Fried Scallops

Fish Sandwich

$9.95

2 Pcs Fried Fish on top of white bread

Crableg Cluster

$18.95

1 Crableg Cluster Steamed (with Garlic Butter Sauce)

Lobster Tail

$19.95

1 Lobster Tail, Fried or Steamed (with Garlic Butter Sauce)

2 Pc Fish

$9.95

1 Pc Fried Fish

Sides

A la carte items to add to your meal

Beef Sausage

$3.95

1 Pc Beef Sausage

Boiled Egg

$1.95

1 Pc Boiled Egg

Corn

$2.95

1 Pc Corn

Potatoes

$2.95

1 Pc Potatoes

Fries

$3.95

Crinkle-cut Fries

Okra

$3.95

Fried Okra

Hushpuppies

$3.95

6 Pcs Hushpuppies

Cole Slaw

$1.50

4oz

Garlic Butter Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Butter Sauce; Option for Small, Med, Lrg, or Bottle

Bread

$1.00

2 Slices of White Bread

Veggie Combo

$9.95

2 Corn/Egg/Potato ; topped with garlic butter sauce

Specials

Crab Rice

$8.95

Side of crab rice

Crab Rice Special - Fish & Shrimp

$16.95

1 Pc Fried Fish, 3 Pcs Fried Shrimp; served on top of crab rice

Crab Rice Special - Lobster & Shrimp

Crab Rice Special - Lobster & Shrimp

$34.95

1 Fried Lobster Tail, 6 Pcs Fried Shrimp; served on top of crab rice

Party / Family Size Trays

Party Tray #1

$85.00

27 Pcs Shrimp, 6 Pcs Corn/Egg/Potatoes; topped with garlic butter sauce

Party Tray #2

Party Tray #2

$125.00

4 Crableg Clusters, 14 Pcs Shrimp, 4 Pcs Corn/Egg/Potatoes; topped with garlic butter sauce

Party Tray #3

Party Tray #3

$165.00

6 Crableg Clusters, 18 Pcs Shrimp, 4 Pcs Corn/Egg/Potatoes; topped with garlic butter sauce

Party Tray #4

Party Tray #4

$220.00

8 Crableg Clusters, 18 Pcs Shrimp, 6 Pcs Corn/Egg/Potatoes; topped with garlic butter sauce

Party Tray #5

$275.00

10 Crableg Clusters, 40 Pcs Shrimp, 6 Pcs Corn/Egg/Potatoes; topped with garlic butter sauce

Fried Whiting Platter

Fried Whiting Platter

$45.95

10 Pcs Fried Whiting

Fried Flounder Platter

$55.95

10 Pcs Fried Swai or Flounder

Fried Swai Platter

$55.95

Drinks

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.95

16 oz Bottle

Sweet Tea

$2.95

16 oz Bottle

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

16 oz Bottle

Flavored Lemonade

Flavored Lemonade

$3.95

16 oz Bottle

Water

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Quality Seafood, with excellent Service!

Website

Location

5430 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28213

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

