Mr Seafood Food Truck 1 3902 Two Notch Road

Mr Seafood Food Truck 1

No reviews yet

3902 Two Notch Road

Columbia, SC 29204

Garlic Combos

Garlic Shrimp 6 Piece

$8.00

6 Jumbo Shrimp with Garlic Butter Sauce

Garlic Shrimp Combo

$16.00

12 Garlic Shrimp, 1 Corn, 1 Egg, 1 Potato

Mr Seafood Combo

$27.00

1 Snow Crab Cluster, 8 Shrimp, 1 Corn 1 Egg 1 Potato

Large Crableg Combo

$35.00

2 Snow Crab Clusters, 1 Corn 1 Egg 1 potato

Small Crableg Combo

$17.95

1 Snow Crab Cluster, 1 Corn, 1 Egg, 1 Potato

Large Blue Crab Combo

$23.95

5 Blue Crabs 1 Corn 1 Egg 1 Potato with Garlic Butter Sauce

Lobster Special

$44.95

2 Lobster tails 5 Jumbo Shrimp, 1 Corn, 1 Egg and 1 Potato with Garlic Butter Sauce

Party Trays

24 Blue Crabs with Garlic Butter Sauce

Party Tray #1

$50.00

27 shrimp, 6 Corns, 6 Eggs, 6 Potatoes *Party trays take 2 hours to prepare. If it can be done sooner, we will call you.

Party Tray #2

$90.00

4 Snow Crab Clusters, 4 Shrimp, 4 Corns, 4 Eggs, 4 Potatoes *Party trays take 2 hours to prepare. If it can be done sooner, we will call you.

Party Tray #3

$125.00

6 Snow Crab Clusters, 18 Shrimp, 6 Corns, 6 Eggs, 6 Potatoes *Party trays take 2 hours to prepare. If it can be done sooner, we will call you.

Party Tray #4

$165.00

8 Snow Crab Clusters, 18 Shrimp, 6 Corns, 6 Eggs, 6 Potatoes *Party trays take 2 hours to prepare. If it can be done sooner, we will call you.

Party Tray #5

$220.00

10 Snow Crab Clusters, 40 Shrimp, 6 Corns, 6 Eggs, 6 Potatoes *Party trays take 2 hours to prepare. If it can be done sooner, we will call you.

Party Tray #6

$75.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
3902 Two Notch Road, Columbia, SC 29204

