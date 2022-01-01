  • Home
Mr Seafood - Two Notch 3902-F Two Notch Road

No reviews yet

3902-F Two Notch Road

Columbia, SC 29204

Garlic Shrimp Combo
Fish and Shrimp Basket
Kyle Special

Garlic

Crableg Cluster (1)

$14.95

1 Snow Crab Cluster topped with garlic butter sauce

Garlic Crablegs (2)

$27.95

2 Snow Crab Clusters topped with garlic butter sauce

Garlic Shrimp 12 piece

$12.95

Garlic Shrimp 6 Piece

$6.95

6 Jumbo Shrimp with Garlic Butter Sauce

Garlic Shrimp Combo

$14.95

12 Garlic Shrimp, 1 Corn, 1 Egg, 1 Potato

Jr Combo

$23.95

1 Snow Crab Cluster, 5 Shrimp, I Corn, 1 Egg, I Potato, 1 Beef Sausage

Kyle Special

$28.95

1 Snow Crab Cluster, 12 Shrimp, 1 Corn 1 Egg 1 Potato

Large Crableg Combo

$32.95

2 Snow Crab Clusters, 1 Corn 1 Egg 1 potato

Small Crableg Combo

$17.95

1 Snow Crab Cluster, 1 Corn, 1 Egg, 1 Potato

Crawfish

$6.99Out of stock

1/2 lb with Garlic Butter Sauce

Veggie Plate

$5.95

Seafood & Seafood Baskets

10 Piece Whiting

$24.95Out of stock

Crab Rice Special

$10.95

Fish and Shrimp Basket

$13.95

2 pc of fish, 6 pc shrimp, fries and hush puppies

Fish and Shrimp Basket (Florida Bream)

$15.95Out of stock

1 pc of fish, 6 shrimp, fries and hush puppies

Fish Basket

$7.95

2 pc of fish, fries and hush puppies

Fish Basket (Florida Bream)

$10.95

1 pc of fish, fries and hush puppies

Fish Sandwich

$5.95

2 pc of fish of your choice and 2 pc of bread

Fish Sandwich (Florida Bream)

$6.95Out of stock

1 pc of fish w/ 2 slices of bread

Fried Lobster Tail

$17.95

1 Lobster Tail

Fried Shrimp (8 Piece)

$7.95

Lobster Tail

$17.95

1 Lobster Tail topped with garlic butter sauce

Shrimp Basket

$10.95

8 pc of shrimp, fries and hushpuppies

Lobster Special

$44.95

2 Lobster Tails, 5 Shrimp, 1 Corn, 1 Egg, 1 Potato

Surf & Surf

$13.95Out of stock

1 Piece Salmon 5 Grilled Shrimp Yellow Rice

Wings & Tenders

Chicken Wings

Chicken Tender Basket

$6.95

Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Chicken Wing Basket

$9.95

6 wings and fries

Blue Crabs

Dozen Mixed Steamed Crabs

$29.00Out of stock

Garlic Blue Crabs

Out of stock

Dozen Live Mixed

$30.00Out of stock

Bushel

$180.00Out of stock

Party Trays

Party Tray #1

$50.00

27 shrimp, 6 Corns, 6 Eggs, 6 Potatoes *Party trays take 2 hours to prepare. If it can be done sooner, we will call you.

Party Tray #2

$90.00

4 Snow Crab Clusters, 14 Shrimp, 4 Corns, 4 Eggs, 4 Potatoes *Party trays take 2 hours to prepare. If it can be done sooner, we will call you.

Party Tray #3

$125.00

6 Snow Crab Clusters, 18 Shrimp, 6 Corns, 6 Eggs, 6 Potatoes *Party trays take 2 hours to prepare. If it can be done sooner, we will call you.

Party Tray #4

$165.00

8 Snow Crab Clusters, 18 Shrimp, 6 Corns, 6 Eggs, 6 Potatoes *Party trays take 2 hours to prepare. If it can be done sooner, we will call you.

Party Tray #5

$220.00

10 Snow Crab Clusters, 40 Shrimp, 6 Corns, 6 Eggs, 6 Potatoes *Party trays take 2 hours to prepare. If it can be done sooner, we will call you.

To Go Silverware

Silverware

No Silverware Needed

SPECIALS

Gumbo

$8.95Out of stock

Fried Crableg Cluster "2"

$28.95

$10 Crableg Plate

$10.00Out of stock

Sides

French Fries Small

$1.95

French Fries Large

$3.50

Corn

$1.25

Hard boil egg

$0.75

Red Potato

$1.00

Cole Slaw

$1.95

Beef Sausage

$1.50

Hush Puppies

$2.95

Fried Shrimp 6 Pieces

$6.95

Oysters 5 Pieces

$6.95

Garlic Butter Sauce 2oz cup

$2.00

Garlic Butter Sauce 4oz Cup

$3.00

Fried Corn

$2.95

Bottle Sauce

$11.95

Seafood Salad

Fried Okra (Small)

$1.95

Fried Okra Large

$3.50

Side Fish

$1.95

Fried Green Tomatoes

$3.95Out of stock

Slice Bread(2)

$0.30

Crab Rice

$5.95Out of stock

Red Rice

$4.95Out of stock

Crab Seasoning

$2.95Out of stock

Mussels

$6.99
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3902-F Two Notch Road, Columbia, SC 29204

Directions

