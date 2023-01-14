Main picView gallery

Mr. Shawarma Norfolk 725 W 21st St

review star

No reviews yet

725 W 21st St

Norfolk, VA 23517

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pitas

Chicken Shawarma Pita

$11.95

Sliced, Marinated Chicken Thighs spiced & slowly cooked on a vertical spit. This Pita comes “All the way” as we call it. “All the way” includes Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Schug (Med Spicy), Fried Eggplant, French Fries, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Red Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Tahini Sauce, Garlic Sauce, & Amba Sauce. Please note if you don’t want something.

Beef and Lamb Shawarma Pita

$12.95

Sliced marinated Beef Steak spiced & slowly cooked on a vertical spit. This pita comes “All the way” as we call it. “All the way” includes Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Schug (Med Spicy), Fried Eggplant, French Fries, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Red Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Tahini Sauce, & Garlic Sauce. Please note if you don’t want something.

Falafel Pita

$9.95

Deep-fried Ball made from Chickpeas Vegetables & Spices. This Pita comes “All the way” As we call it. “All the way” includes Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Schug, Fried Eggplant, French Fries, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Red Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Tahini Sauce, & Garlic Sauce. Please note if you don’t want something. Please specify if you'd like it Vegan.

Chicken Schnitzel Pita

$11.95

Israeli style deep-fried chicken breast. This pita comes "All the way" as we call it. "All the way" includes Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Schug (Med Spicy), Fried Eggplant, Fries, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Sour Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Italian Parsley, Tahini Sauce, Garlic Sauce, Amba Sauce. Please note if you don't want something

Sabih Pita

$9.95

Boiled Egg, Fried Eggplant, & Vegetables. This Pita comes “All the way” as we call it. “All the way” includes Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Schug, Fried Eggplant, Hard Boiled Egg, French Fries, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Red Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Tahini Sauce, Garlic Sauce. Please note if you don’t want something.

Build Your Own Pita

$9.95

Customize your pita the way that you want! All the ingredients listed below will be put INSIDE of the Pita. If you are looking to add Sides (Fries, Hummus etc) please check "Sides & Extras" section.

Chicken / Beef Pita

$12.50

Wraps

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$13.95

Sliced, Marinated Chicken Thighs spiced & slowly cooked on a vertical spit. This Wrap comes “All the way” as we call it. “All the way” includes Hummus, Jalapeno Cilantro Schug (Med Spicy), Fried Eggplant, French Fries, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Red Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Tahini Sauce, Garlic Sauce, & Amba Sauce. Please note if you don’t want something.

Beef and Lamb Shawarma Wrap

$14.95

Sliced Marinated Beef Steak spiced & slowly cooked on a vertical spit. This Wrap comes “All the way” as we call it. “All the way” includes Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Schug (Med Spicy), Fried Eggplant, French Fries, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Red Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Tahini Sauce, & Garlic Sauce. Please note if you don’t want something.

Chicken Schnitzel Wrap

$13.95

Israeli style Deep-Fried Chicken Breast. This Wrap comes "All the way" as we call it. "All the way" includes Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Schug (Med Spicy), Fried Eggplant, Fries, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Sour Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Italian Parsley, Tahini Sauce, Garlic Sauce, Amba Sauce. Please note if you don't want something.

Falafel Wrap

$11.95

Deep-fried Ball made from Chickpeas Vegetables & Spices. This Wrap “All the way” as we call it. “All the way” includes Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Schug, Fried Eggplant, French Fries, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Red Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Tahini Sauce, & Garlic Sauce. Please note if you don’t want something. Please specify if you'd like it Vegan.

Sabih Wrap

$11.95

Boiled Egg, Fried Eggplant, & Vegetables. This Wrap comes “All the way” as we call it. “All the way” includes Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Schug (Med Spicy), Fried Eggplant, Hard Boiled Egg, French Fries, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Red Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Tahini Sauce, & Garlic Sauce. Please note if you don’t want something.

Build Your Own Wrap

$10.95

Customize your Wrap the way that you want! Customize your Pita the way that you want! All the ingredients listed below will be put INSIDE of the wrap. If you are looking to add Sides (Fries, Hummus etc) please check "Sides & Extras" section

Chicken / Beef Wrap

$14.50

Bowls

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

$13.95

Sliced, Marinated Chicken Thighs spiced & slowly cooked on a vertical spit. This Bowl comes “All the way” as we call it. “All the way” includes Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Schug (med Spicy), Fried Eggplant, Rice, Chickpeas, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Red Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Tahini Sauce, Garlic Sauce, & Amba Sauce. Please note if you don’t want something.

Beef and Lamb Shawarma Bowl

$14.95

Sliced Marinated Beef Steak spiced & slowly cooked on a vertical spit. This Bowl comes “All the way” as we call it. “All the way” includes Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Schug (Med Spicy), Fried Eggplant, Rice, Chickpeas, Tomatoes & Onions, Red Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Tahini Sauce, & Garlic Sauce. Please note if you don’t want something.

Chicken Schnitzel Bowl

$13.95

Israeli style deep-fried Chicken Breast. This Bowl comes "All the way" as we call it. “All the way” includes Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Schug (Med Spicy), Fried Eggplant, Rice, Chickpeas, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Red Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Italian Parsley, Tahini Sauce, Garlic Sauce, Amba Sauce. Please note if you don’t want something.

Falafel Bowl

$11.95

Deep-fried Ball made from Chickpeas Vegetables & Spices. This bowl comes “All the way” as we call it. “All the way” includes Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Schug (Med Spicy), Fried Eggplant, Rice, Chickpeas, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Red Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Tahini Sauce, & Garlic Sauce. Please note if you don’t want something. Please specify if you'd like it Vegan.

Sabih Bowl

$11.95

Boiled Egg, Fried Eggplant, & Vegetables. This Bowl comes “All the way” as we call it. “All the way” includes Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Schug, Fried Eggplant, Boiled Eggs, Rice, Chickpeas, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Red Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Tahini Sauce, & Garlic Sauce. Please note if you don’t want something.

Build Your Own Bowl

$11.95

Customize your Bowl the way you want! Customize your Pita the way that you want! All the ingredients listed below will be put INSIDE of the bowl. If you are looking to add Sides (Fries, Hummus etc) please check "Sides & Extras" section.

Chicken / Beef Bowl

$14.50

Kid's Meals

Kid's Chicken Shawarma

$7.95

Chicken Shawarma, Fries & your choice of a Salad (Cucumbers & Tomatoes or Sour Red Cabbage). Served with 1/2 Pita & Garlic Sauce on the side. Please note which Salad you'd like.

Kid's Beef and Lamb Shawarma

$8.95

Beef & Lamb Shawarma, Fries & your choice of a Salad (Cucumbers & Tomatoes or Sour Red Cabbage). Served with 1/2 Pita & Garlic Sauce on the Side. Please note which Salad you'd like.

Kid's Chicken Schnitzel

$7.95

Israeli style deep-fried Chicken Breast. All Kids Meals come with Protein, Fries, 1/2 Pita, your choice of Salad & Garlic Sauce.

Kid's Falafel

$6.95

Falafel, Fries & your choice of a Salad (Cucumbers & Tomatoes or Sour Cabbage). Served with 1/2 Pita & Garlic Sauce on the Side. Please note which Salad you'd like.

Kid's Sabih

$6.95

Boiled Egg, Fried Eggplant, Fries & your choice of a Salad (Cucumbers & Tomatoes or Sour Red Cabbage). Served with 1/2 Pita & Garlic Sauce on the side. Please note which Salad you'd like.

Sides & Extras

Side of Fries

$3.00

Comes with Garlic Sauce.

Falafel Appetizer (5pcs)

$3.00

Ground Chickpeas with Veggies & Spices. Comes with Garlic Sauce. If you'd like it Vegan please request Tahini instead of Garlic Sauce.

Side of Basmati Rice

$3.00

Hummus Bowl

$8.00

Comes with 2 Pitas.

Pita Bread

$1.50

Side of Fried Eggplants

$3.00

Lentil Soup

$3.00

All natural, made in house hearty lentil soup. So good you may lick the bowl.

Boiled Egg (1)

$1.00

Extra Beef

$3.99

Extra Chicken

$2.99

****Order Attention Required****

Lentil Soup Discount

$1.99

Desserts

Baklava

$3.00

Layered Pastry Dessert made of Filo Pastry, filled with Chopped Nuts & sweetened with Syrup. Made in house. Go for 2 as 1 just won't be enough. :-)

Baklava (x2)

$5.00

Halva Cookie

$1.00

2 Pieces. Tahini based Gluten Free Cookies. Dense but Brittle. Melts in your mouth. Made in house.

Halva Cookies (x2)

$1.50

Family Meals

Beef and Lamb Shawarma Family Meal

$48.00

Serves 4 people. Includes: Beef & Lamb Shawarma, 4 Pitas, Hummus, Fries, Salads: Red Cabbage Salad, Cucumber Tomato Salad & Onion Sumac & your choice of sauces: Garlic Sauce, Tahini & Amba Sauce.

Chicken Shawarma Family Meal

$42.00

Serves 4 people. Includes: Chicken Shawarma, 4 Pitas, Hummus, Fries, Salads: Red Cabbage Salad, Cucumber Tomato Salad & Onion Sumac & your choice of Sauces: Garlic Sauce, Tahini & Amba Sauce.

Falafel Family Meal

$38.00

Serves 4 people. Includes: Falafel, 4 Pitas, Hummus, Fries, Salads: Red Cabbage Salad, Cucumber Tomato Salad & Onion Sumac & your choice of Sauces: Garlic Sauce, Tahini & Amba Sauce.

Sampler Platter

Mr. Shawarma Platter

$25.00

Whether you are trying Mr. Shawarma for the first time or you are a TRUE Mr. Shawarma fan who just can't choose - this deal is for you! Feeds 2 people. This Sampler is literally a little bit of everything: - 2 Pitas - Hummus - Fried Eggplant - Fries & Rice - Chicken Shawarma, Beef Shawarma & Falafel - All of your favorite Salads (Cabbage, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Sumac Onions) - Pickled "Goodies" (Israeli Pickles, Sweet & Spicy Carrots) - All the Sauces & Spices

Mr. Shawarma Market

Falafel Mix (16oz)

$5.99

This is not a cooked Falafel. This is a raw mix for you to fry Falafel at home if you'd like. Makes approximately 20 Falafel Balls.

Homemade Hummus (16oz)

$7.99

Jalapeno Cilantro Schug (8oz)

$7.99

Medium Spicy

Spicy Red Harissa (8 oz)

$7.99

Hot Spicy

Garlic Sauce (16oz)

$5.99

Garlic Sauce (8 oz)

$4.99

Harissa Aioli (16oz)

$8.99

Harissa Aioli (8oz)

$4.99

Pitas (6)

$5.99

These Pitas come cold. You can bake them in the oven as needed (2 minutes at 325F).

Sweet and Spicy Carrots (16oz)

$5.99

Sweet & Spicy Carrots (8 oz)

$3.50

Pickles (16 oz)

$5.99

Pickles (8 oz)

$3.50

Homemade Hummus (8 oz)

$4.99

Items by weight

Chicken Shawarma 8 oz

$5.99

Chicken Shawarma 1 lb

$16.99

Beef Shawarma 1 lb

$17.99

Beef Shawarma 8 oz

$6.99

Pita Box (60 ct)

$45.00

8 oz Salad

$3.00

Drinks

Nectar

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Soda

$2.95

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Turkish Coffee

$3.00

Peppermint Tea

$3.00

Employees Drink

$1.50

Combos

Falafel and Nectar

$5.00

Fries and Nectar

$5.00

Falafel and Tea

$5.00

Fries and Tea

$5.00

Falafel and Soda

$5.00

Fries and Soda

$5.00

Falafel and Pellegrino

$5.00

Fries and Pellegrino

$5.00

Falafel and Bottled Water

$5.00

Fries and Bottled Water

$5.00

PITAS

Chicken Shawarma Pita

$12.95

Chicken Schnitzel Pita

$12.95

Beef & Lamb Shawarma Pita

$14.95

Falafel Pita

$11.95

Sabih Pita

$11.95

Build Your Own Pita

$10.95

WRAPS

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$14.95

Chicken Schnitzel Wrap

$14.95

Beef & Lamb Shawarma Wrap

$15.95

Falafel Wrap

$12.95

Sabih Wrap

$12.95

Build Your Own Wrap

$12.95

BOWLS

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

$14.95

Chicken Schnitzel Bowl

$14.95

Beef & Lamb Bowl

$15.95

Falafel Bowl

$12.95

Sabih Bowl

$12.95

Build Your Own Bowl

$13.95

SIDES & EXTRAS

Falafel Appetizer (5 pcs)

$3.50

Side of Fries

$3.50

Hummus Bowl (Comes w/ 2 pitas)

$8.95

Pita Bread (1 pc)

$1.50

Side of Basmati Rice (8 oz)

$3.50

Pickles (8 oz)

$3.50

Sweet & Spicy Carrot Salad (8 oz)

$3.50

Order Attention Required

Side of Fried Eggplants

$3.95

Lentil Soup

$3.50

1 Boiled Egg

$1.00

DRINKS & COMBOS

Nectar

$3.95

Fountain Drink

$3.50

Bottled Water

$3.00

Bottled Tea

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Falafel & Nectar

$5.50

Fries & Nectar

$5.50

Falafel & Fountain Drink

$5.50

Fries & Fountain Drink

$5.50

Falafel & Bottled Water

$5.50

Fries & Bottled Water

$5.50

Falafel & Bottled Tea

$5.50

Fries & Bottled Tea

$5.50

Falafel & San Pellegrino

$5.50

Fries & San Pellegrino

$5.50

DESSERTS

Baklava

Halva Cookies (2 pcs)

$2.00

FAMILY MEALS

Chicken Shawarma Family Meal

$43.00

Beef & Lamb Shawarma Family Meal

$49.00

Falafel Family Meal

$29.00

KIDS MEALS

Kids Chicken Shawarma

$8.95

Kids Chicken Schnitzel

$8.95

Kids Beef & Lamb Shawarma

$9.95

Kids Falafel

$7.95

Kids Sabih

$7.95

MR. SHAWARMA MARKET

Homemade Hummus (16 oz

$8.99

Falafel Mix (16 oz)

$6.99

Pita (6 ct)

$6.99

Garlic Sauce (16 oz)

$6.99

Sweet & Spicy Carrot Salad (16 oz)

$6.99

Jalapeño Cilantro Schug (8 oz)

$8.99

Red Harissa Schug (8 oz)

$8.99

EXTRA SIDE SAUCES

Garlic Sauce (2 oz)

$0.50

Tahini Sauce (2 oz)

$0.50

Amba Sauce (2 oz)

$0.50

Harissa Aioli (2 oz)

$0.50

MR. SHAWARMA SAMPLER

Mr. Shawarma Sampler

$26.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

𝚃𝙷𝙴 𝙾𝙽𝙴 𝙰𝙽𝙳 𝙾𝙽𝙻𝚈 𝙼𝙸𝙳𝙳𝙻𝙴 𝙴𝙰𝚂𝚃𝙴𝚁𝙽 𝚂𝚃𝚁𝙴𝙴𝚃 𝙵𝙾𝙾𝙳

Location

725 W 21st St, Norfolk, VA 23517

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pelon's Baja Grill - Norfolk
orange starNo Reviews
738 W. 22nd Street Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
Town Center Cold Pressed - Colley Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1902 Colley Avenue Suite Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
Redwood Smoke Shack
orange starNo Reviews
2001 Manteo Street Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
Baker's Crust - 102 Ghent
orange star4.4 • 2,761
330 W 21st St Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
Mermaid Winery - Norfolk
orange starNo Reviews
330 W 22nd St #106 Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse - Norfolk VA
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Colley Avenue Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Norfolk

The Pancake House & Grill
orange star4.4 • 3,038
7633 Granby Street Norfolk, VA 23505
View restaurantnext
Baker's Crust - 102 Ghent
orange star4.4 • 2,761
330 W 21st St Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Ballentine Blvd
orange star4.3 • 2,554
3033 Ballentine Blvd Norfolk, VA 23509
View restaurantnext
No Frill Bar and Grill - Norfolk
orange star4.5 • 1,631
806 Spotswood Ave Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
80/20 Burger Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,376
123 W 21st St Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
MJ's Tavern
orange star4.4 • 990
4019 Granby St Norfolk, VA 23508
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Norfolk
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (162 restaurants)
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston