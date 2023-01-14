Mr. Shawarma Norfolk 725 W 21st St
725 W 21st St
Norfolk, VA 23517
Pitas
Chicken Shawarma Pita
Sliced, Marinated Chicken Thighs spiced & slowly cooked on a vertical spit. This Pita comes “All the way” as we call it. “All the way” includes Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Schug (Med Spicy), Fried Eggplant, French Fries, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Red Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Tahini Sauce, Garlic Sauce, & Amba Sauce. Please note if you don’t want something.
Beef and Lamb Shawarma Pita
Sliced marinated Beef Steak spiced & slowly cooked on a vertical spit. This pita comes “All the way” as we call it. “All the way” includes Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Schug (Med Spicy), Fried Eggplant, French Fries, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Red Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Tahini Sauce, & Garlic Sauce. Please note if you don’t want something.
Falafel Pita
Deep-fried Ball made from Chickpeas Vegetables & Spices. This Pita comes “All the way” As we call it. “All the way” includes Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Schug, Fried Eggplant, French Fries, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Red Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Tahini Sauce, & Garlic Sauce. Please note if you don’t want something. Please specify if you'd like it Vegan.
Chicken Schnitzel Pita
Israeli style deep-fried chicken breast. This pita comes "All the way" as we call it. "All the way" includes Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Schug (Med Spicy), Fried Eggplant, Fries, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Sour Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Italian Parsley, Tahini Sauce, Garlic Sauce, Amba Sauce. Please note if you don't want something
Sabih Pita
Boiled Egg, Fried Eggplant, & Vegetables. This Pita comes “All the way” as we call it. “All the way” includes Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Schug, Fried Eggplant, Hard Boiled Egg, French Fries, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Red Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Tahini Sauce, Garlic Sauce. Please note if you don’t want something.
Build Your Own Pita
Customize your pita the way that you want! All the ingredients listed below will be put INSIDE of the Pita. If you are looking to add Sides (Fries, Hummus etc) please check "Sides & Extras" section.
Chicken / Beef Pita
Wraps
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Sliced, Marinated Chicken Thighs spiced & slowly cooked on a vertical spit. This Wrap comes “All the way” as we call it. “All the way” includes Hummus, Jalapeno Cilantro Schug (Med Spicy), Fried Eggplant, French Fries, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Red Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Tahini Sauce, Garlic Sauce, & Amba Sauce. Please note if you don’t want something.
Beef and Lamb Shawarma Wrap
Sliced Marinated Beef Steak spiced & slowly cooked on a vertical spit. This Wrap comes “All the way” as we call it. “All the way” includes Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Schug (Med Spicy), Fried Eggplant, French Fries, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Red Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Tahini Sauce, & Garlic Sauce. Please note if you don’t want something.
Chicken Schnitzel Wrap
Israeli style Deep-Fried Chicken Breast. This Wrap comes "All the way" as we call it. "All the way" includes Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Schug (Med Spicy), Fried Eggplant, Fries, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Sour Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Italian Parsley, Tahini Sauce, Garlic Sauce, Amba Sauce. Please note if you don't want something.
Falafel Wrap
Deep-fried Ball made from Chickpeas Vegetables & Spices. This Wrap “All the way” as we call it. “All the way” includes Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Schug, Fried Eggplant, French Fries, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Red Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Tahini Sauce, & Garlic Sauce. Please note if you don’t want something. Please specify if you'd like it Vegan.
Sabih Wrap
Boiled Egg, Fried Eggplant, & Vegetables. This Wrap comes “All the way” as we call it. “All the way” includes Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Schug (Med Spicy), Fried Eggplant, Hard Boiled Egg, French Fries, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Red Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Tahini Sauce, & Garlic Sauce. Please note if you don’t want something.
Build Your Own Wrap
Customize your Wrap the way that you want! Customize your Pita the way that you want! All the ingredients listed below will be put INSIDE of the wrap. If you are looking to add Sides (Fries, Hummus etc) please check "Sides & Extras" section
Chicken / Beef Wrap
Bowls
Chicken Shawarma Bowl
Sliced, Marinated Chicken Thighs spiced & slowly cooked on a vertical spit. This Bowl comes “All the way” as we call it. “All the way” includes Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Schug (med Spicy), Fried Eggplant, Rice, Chickpeas, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Red Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Tahini Sauce, Garlic Sauce, & Amba Sauce. Please note if you don’t want something.
Beef and Lamb Shawarma Bowl
Sliced Marinated Beef Steak spiced & slowly cooked on a vertical spit. This Bowl comes “All the way” as we call it. “All the way” includes Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Schug (Med Spicy), Fried Eggplant, Rice, Chickpeas, Tomatoes & Onions, Red Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Tahini Sauce, & Garlic Sauce. Please note if you don’t want something.
Chicken Schnitzel Bowl
Israeli style deep-fried Chicken Breast. This Bowl comes "All the way" as we call it. “All the way” includes Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Schug (Med Spicy), Fried Eggplant, Rice, Chickpeas, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Red Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Italian Parsley, Tahini Sauce, Garlic Sauce, Amba Sauce. Please note if you don’t want something.
Falafel Bowl
Deep-fried Ball made from Chickpeas Vegetables & Spices. This bowl comes “All the way” as we call it. “All the way” includes Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Schug (Med Spicy), Fried Eggplant, Rice, Chickpeas, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Red Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Tahini Sauce, & Garlic Sauce. Please note if you don’t want something. Please specify if you'd like it Vegan.
Sabih Bowl
Boiled Egg, Fried Eggplant, & Vegetables. This Bowl comes “All the way” as we call it. “All the way” includes Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Schug, Fried Eggplant, Boiled Eggs, Rice, Chickpeas, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Red Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Tahini Sauce, & Garlic Sauce. Please note if you don’t want something.
Build Your Own Bowl
Customize your Bowl the way you want! Customize your Pita the way that you want! All the ingredients listed below will be put INSIDE of the bowl. If you are looking to add Sides (Fries, Hummus etc) please check "Sides & Extras" section.
Chicken / Beef Bowl
Kid's Meals
Kid's Chicken Shawarma
Chicken Shawarma, Fries & your choice of a Salad (Cucumbers & Tomatoes or Sour Red Cabbage). Served with 1/2 Pita & Garlic Sauce on the side. Please note which Salad you'd like.
Kid's Beef and Lamb Shawarma
Beef & Lamb Shawarma, Fries & your choice of a Salad (Cucumbers & Tomatoes or Sour Red Cabbage). Served with 1/2 Pita & Garlic Sauce on the Side. Please note which Salad you'd like.
Kid's Chicken Schnitzel
Israeli style deep-fried Chicken Breast. All Kids Meals come with Protein, Fries, 1/2 Pita, your choice of Salad & Garlic Sauce.
Kid's Falafel
Falafel, Fries & your choice of a Salad (Cucumbers & Tomatoes or Sour Cabbage). Served with 1/2 Pita & Garlic Sauce on the Side. Please note which Salad you'd like.
Kid's Sabih
Boiled Egg, Fried Eggplant, Fries & your choice of a Salad (Cucumbers & Tomatoes or Sour Red Cabbage). Served with 1/2 Pita & Garlic Sauce on the side. Please note which Salad you'd like.
Sides & Extras
Side of Fries
Comes with Garlic Sauce.
Falafel Appetizer (5pcs)
Ground Chickpeas with Veggies & Spices. Comes with Garlic Sauce. If you'd like it Vegan please request Tahini instead of Garlic Sauce.
Side of Basmati Rice
Hummus Bowl
Comes with 2 Pitas.
Pita Bread
Side of Fried Eggplants
Lentil Soup
All natural, made in house hearty lentil soup. So good you may lick the bowl.
Boiled Egg (1)
Extra Beef
Extra Chicken
****Order Attention Required****
Lentil Soup Discount
Desserts
Baklava
Layered Pastry Dessert made of Filo Pastry, filled with Chopped Nuts & sweetened with Syrup. Made in house. Go for 2 as 1 just won't be enough. :-)
Baklava (x2)
Halva Cookie
2 Pieces. Tahini based Gluten Free Cookies. Dense but Brittle. Melts in your mouth. Made in house.
Halva Cookies (x2)
Family Meals
Beef and Lamb Shawarma Family Meal
Serves 4 people. Includes: Beef & Lamb Shawarma, 4 Pitas, Hummus, Fries, Salads: Red Cabbage Salad, Cucumber Tomato Salad & Onion Sumac & your choice of sauces: Garlic Sauce, Tahini & Amba Sauce.
Chicken Shawarma Family Meal
Serves 4 people. Includes: Chicken Shawarma, 4 Pitas, Hummus, Fries, Salads: Red Cabbage Salad, Cucumber Tomato Salad & Onion Sumac & your choice of Sauces: Garlic Sauce, Tahini & Amba Sauce.
Falafel Family Meal
Serves 4 people. Includes: Falafel, 4 Pitas, Hummus, Fries, Salads: Red Cabbage Salad, Cucumber Tomato Salad & Onion Sumac & your choice of Sauces: Garlic Sauce, Tahini & Amba Sauce.
Sampler Platter
Mr. Shawarma Platter
Whether you are trying Mr. Shawarma for the first time or you are a TRUE Mr. Shawarma fan who just can't choose - this deal is for you! Feeds 2 people. This Sampler is literally a little bit of everything: - 2 Pitas - Hummus - Fried Eggplant - Fries & Rice - Chicken Shawarma, Beef Shawarma & Falafel - All of your favorite Salads (Cabbage, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Sumac Onions) - Pickled "Goodies" (Israeli Pickles, Sweet & Spicy Carrots) - All the Sauces & Spices
Mr. Shawarma Market
Falafel Mix (16oz)
This is not a cooked Falafel. This is a raw mix for you to fry Falafel at home if you'd like. Makes approximately 20 Falafel Balls.
Homemade Hummus (16oz)
Jalapeno Cilantro Schug (8oz)
Medium Spicy
Spicy Red Harissa (8 oz)
Hot Spicy
Garlic Sauce (16oz)
Garlic Sauce (8 oz)
Harissa Aioli (16oz)
Harissa Aioli (8oz)
Pitas (6)
These Pitas come cold. You can bake them in the oven as needed (2 minutes at 325F).
Sweet and Spicy Carrots (16oz)
Sweet & Spicy Carrots (8 oz)
Pickles (16 oz)
Pickles (8 oz)
Homemade Hummus (8 oz)
Items by weight
Drinks
Combos
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
𝚃𝙷𝙴 𝙾𝙽𝙴 𝙰𝙽𝙳 𝙾𝙽𝙻𝚈 𝙼𝙸𝙳𝙳𝙻𝙴 𝙴𝙰𝚂𝚃𝙴𝚁𝙽 𝚂𝚃𝚁𝙴𝙴𝚃 𝙵𝙾𝙾𝙳
725 W 21st St, Norfolk, VA 23517