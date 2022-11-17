Main picView gallery

Mr. Shrimp - Palm Springs 3499 S Congress Ave

3499 S Congress Ave

Palm Springs, FL 33461

Order Again

Popular Items

Bayou Bowl
Fried Shrimp
Large Shrimp + Crab Boil

Drinks*

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Mint Lemonade

$3.50

Mango Peach Tea

$3.50

Specialty Bottle

$3.50

Bottle Water

$1.25

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Flop

$3.50
Heineken

Heineken

$3.50

Fried*

Shrimp Po' Boy

$12.00

Louisiana Classic W/Pickles,Greens,Tomatoes & Remoulade On French Bread

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Coleslaw, Pickles, & Remoulade On A Garlic Herb Bun

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Pickles,Remoulade On A Garlic Herb Bun

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$13.00

Our signature shellfish

Fried Fish

Fried Fish

$15.00

Hand Battered, Seasoned And Made To Order. Served With Cajun Fries And Krab Salad.

Cracked Conch

Cracked Conch

$18.00

Hand Battered, Seasoned And Made To Order. Served With Cajun Fries And Krab Salad.

Fried Shrimp + Fish

Fried Shrimp + Fish

$16.00

Hand Battered, Seasoned And Made To Order. Served With Cajun Fries And Krab Salad.

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.00

Boils*

Regular Shrimp Boil

Regular Shrimp Boil

$13.00

Served With Corn And Potatoes, Seasoned To Perfection With Garlic Herb Butter And Bayou Basics.

Large Shrimp Boil

Large Shrimp Boil

$18.00

Served With Corn And Potatoes, Seasoned To Perfection With Garlic Herb Butter And Bayou Basics.

Regular Shrimp + Crab Boil

Regular Shrimp + Crab Boil

$27.00

Served With Corn And Potatoes, Seasoned To Perfection With Garlic Herb Butter And Bayou Basics.

Large Shrimp + Crab Boil

Large Shrimp + Crab Boil

$45.00

Served With Corn And Potatoes, Seasoned To Perfection With Garlic Herb Butter And Bayou Basics.

Regular Crab Boil

$30.00

Served With Corn And Potatoes, Seasoned To Perfection With Garlic Herb Butter And Bayou Basics.

Large Crab Boil

$47.00

Served With Corn And Potatoes, Seasoned To Perfection With Garlic Herb Butter And Bayou Basics.

Family Boil

$72.00

A Boil large enough to feed 4-5. Comes with 50 Shrimp,5 Crab Clusters,1 lb of Mussels,corn,potatoes,and a lg side of white rice. Seasoned with signature broth, garlic herb butter,and Bayou basics.

Ultimate Boil

$109.00

Comes with 6 Crab Clusters, 2 lobster tails, 50 shrimp, 1 lb Crawfish, corn, potatoes, and 4 eggs. Seasoned with our signature Broth,garlic herb butter, and Bayou Basics

Boil in A Bag

$22.00

20 Peel n' eat shrimp, 1LB mussel, corn, potatoes, and beef sausage.

Crab Boil in a Bag

Crab Boil in a Bag

$20.00

1 crab cluster 15 U-peel shrimp Corn & Potatoes Garlic Herb Sauce

By The Pound*

Shell-Off Shrimp 1/2 Pound

Shell-Off Shrimp 1/2 Pound

$8.00

Boiled, Seasoned & Buttered To Your Liking

Shell-Off Shrimp Pound

Shell-Off Shrimp Pound

$16.00

Boiled, Seasoned & Buttered To Your Liking

Shell-Off Jumbo Shrimp 1/2 Pound

$9.00

Boiled, Seasoned & Buttered To Your Liking

Shell-Off Jumbo Shrimp Pound

$18.00

Boiled, Seasoned & Buttered To Your Liking

Crab Legs LB

Crab Legs LB

$28.00

Boiled, Seasoned & Buttered To Your Liking

Crawfish LB

Crawfish LB

$13.00

Boiled, Seasoned & Buttered To Your Liking

Mussels LB

Mussels LB

$13.00

Boiled, Seasoned & Buttered To Your Liking

Bowls*

Mediterranean Bowl

Mediterranean Bowl

$13.00

Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives, Cajun Chickpeas, With Tahini Herb Sauce

Bayou Bowl

Bayou Bowl

$13.00

Red Beans,Roasted Corn,Pico De Gallo With Creamy Cilantro Sauce

Cajun Asian Bowl

Cajun Asian Bowl

$13.00

Crispy Broccoli, Snap Peas, Carrots, Sesame Seeds With Sweet Chili Sauce

Palm Beach Bowl

Palm Beach Bowl

$13.00

Avacado, greens, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, with Citrus Garlic Vin. or Cajun Ranch

Get Saucy*

Tarter Sauce

$0.50

House Made Sauce

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

House Made Sauce

Remoulade

$0.50

House Made Sauce

Creamy Cilantro

$0.50

House Made Sauce

Cajun Ranch

$0.50

House Made Sauce

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

House Made Sauce

Garlic Herb Butter

$0.50

House Made Sauce

Sweet Chili

$0.50

House Made Sauce

Citrus Garlic Vinaigrette

$0.50

House Made Sauce

No Sauce

Tahini

$0.50

Tarter Sauce (Copy)

$0.50

House Made Sauce

Sides*

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$3.00

Seasoned To Perfection

Non Seasoned Fries

Non Seasoned Fries

$3.00

Natural Cut Fries

Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$3.00

Basically Fried Corn Bread, Yum!

Cajun Red Beans

Cajun Red Beans

$3.00

With Rice Or Quinoa

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Drizzled W/ Our Signature Garlic Herb Butter

Quinoa

$3.00

Drizzled W/ Our Signature Garlic Herb Butter

Power Salad

Power Salad

$4.00

Mixed Greens, Carrots, Cucumber & Red Cabbage

Corn On The Cobb

Corn On The Cobb

$3.00

Topped W/Garlic Herb Butter (Want It Spicy?Just Ask!)

Potatoes

$3.00

Red Potatoes Boiled In Our Signature Broth

Krab Salad

Krab Salad

$3.00

Cool Off With This Creamy Classic

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Toasted To Perfection

Sausage

$4.00

Smoked Beef Sausage

Pico De Gallo

$4.00

Crisp And Fresh

Fried Corn

$5.00

Topped W/ Garlic Herb Butter...So Good!

Cajun Chickpeas

$4.00

Fried And Dusted With Seasoning

Gumbo

Gumbo

$10.00

Beef smoked sausage, chicken, served over rice

2 Eggs

$2.00

Large Garlic Herb butter

$5.00
Cajun Red Bean & Rice

Cajun Red Bean & Rice

$3.00

Fried Conch Side

$10.00

Fried Shrimp side

$8.00

Lobster Tail

$16.00

Sweet Tooth*

Beignets

Beignets

$6.00

Fried Dough W/ Powdered Sugar

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$6.00

House-Made With Bananas, Cookies, And Fresh Whipped Cream

Kids Menu*

Kids Shrimp Bites

$6.00

Kids Chicken Bites

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

3499 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33461

Directions

Main pic

