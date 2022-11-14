Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mr. Spud's

review star

No reviews yet

18951 AL-181

Fairhope, AL 36532

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Smothered Cube Steak
Grilled Pork Chops
Veggie Plate

Daily Lunch Special

Fried Chicken

$10.99

Smothered Cube Steak

$10.99

Grilled Pork Chops

$10.99

Veggie Plate

$9.99

3pcs Chicken

$11.99

Family Meals To-Go

8 Piece Fried Chicken (Family Meal)

$25.99

Pork Chops (Family Meal)

$28.99

Homemade Gumbo and Rice (Quart)

$29.99

Country Fried Steak (Family Meal)

$28.99

Family Pak Chicken Tenders

$28.99

Back on the Farm

1/4 Nanny's Southern Fried Chicken

$9.99

1/2 Nanny's Southern Fried Chicken

$11.99

Signature Chicken Tenderloin Strips

$13.99

Pineapple Grilled Chicken breast

$13.99

Grilled Liver & Onions

$11.99

Paw's Prime Rib

$28.99

12oz Uncle Rube's Ribeye

$27.99

16oz Uncle Rube's Ribeye

$29.99

Uncle Ed's Pork Chop Platter

$14.99

Hamburger Steak and Onions

$14.99

Maudine's Country Fried Steak & Gravy

$12.99

Fresh off the Boat

Farm Raised Catfish Fillets

$15.99

Dozen Nanny's Shrimp Platter

$15.99

1/2 Dozen Nanny's Shrimp Platter

$11.99

Dozen Paw's Oyster Platter

$17.99

1/2 Dozen Paw's Oyster Platter

$13.99

That "White Fish" Everyone Loves

$12.99

Combo Platter

$16.99

Royal Red Platter

$24.99

Alaskan Crab Cluster Platter

$29.99

Steamed Basket

$29.99

Steamed Basket Platter For (2)

$54.99

Burgers & Po'Boys

Fish Po'boy

$11.99

Oyster Po'Boy

$13.99

Prime Rib Po'boy

$14.99

Shrimp Po'boy

$12.99

Spud's Burger

$10.99

The "Rooster"

$11.99

The "Rube" Burger

$11.99

The Bleu Moo

$12.99

Oyster and Shrimp Po'Boy

$13.99

Steak Sandwich

$11.99

The "Picky" Sister

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$13.99

Chicken Tenderloin Salad

$12.99

Chef Salad

$9.99

Farm Fresh Vegetables & Homemade Sides

Rice & Gravy

$2.50

House Salad

$4.99

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Turnip Greens

$2.50

Fried Okra

$2.50

French Fries

$2.50

Pickled Beets

$2.50

Mac N Cheese Bites

$2.50

Hush Puppies

$2.50

Open Side Item (please indicate below)

$2.50

Homemade Desserts

Carrot Cake Slice

$6.99

Turtle Pecan Cheesecake slice

$5.99

Double Chocolate Cake Slice

$7.99

Coconut Pie Slice

$3.99

Strawberry Cheesecake slice

$5.99

Premium Coconut Cloud Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Key Lime Cake Slice

$4.99Out of stock

Key Lime Cake Whole

$45.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cone

$2.50Out of stock

Vanilla Cone

$2.50Out of stock

Swirl Cone

$3.00Out of stock

Dipped Vanilla Cone

$3.00Out of stock

Whole Choco Cake

$79.00Out of stock

Whole Carrot

$59.00Out of stock

Whole Strawberry Cheese

$59.00Out of stock

Whole Turtle Cheese Cake

$69.00Out of stock

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$5.99Out of stock

Thirst Quenchers

Coffee

$2.49

Coke

$2.49

Country Time Lemonade

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Water

1/2 Sweet & 1/2 Unsweet

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Strip

$5.99

Kid's Fried Shrimp

$5.99

Kid's Fish Strips

$5.99

Corn Dog w/ Fries

$5.99

Grilled Cheese w/ Fries

$5.99

Kid's Veggie Plate (3 sides)

$5.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Xtra Bread

Single Biscuit/Roll

$1.00

1/2 dozen

$5.99

Dozen

$11.99

Beer

Faubourg

$3.99

Hazy Little Thing IPA

$3.99

Miller Lite

$2.99

Budweiser

$2.99

Bud Light

$2.99

Devil's Harvest

$3.99

Corona

$3.99

Corona Light

$3.99

Coors

$2.99

Mich Ultra

$2.99

Yengling

$3.99Out of stock

Wine

Bottle Moscato

$22.00

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc

$22.00

Bottle Clone 152

$22.00

Bottle Josh Chard

$22.00

Bottle Pinot Noir

$22.00

Bottle Merlot

$22.00Out of stock

Dry Rose

$4.99

Xtra Meats, Sides & Sauces (Copy)

Ranch

$0.50

Remoulade

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

Chicken Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Honey Butter

$0.50

Quart of Dumplings (when available)

$13.99

Quart of Soup (Dinner ONLY)

$11.99

Extra Filet of Fish

$3.00

Quart of Veggies

$11.99

Extra Crab Cluster

$7.00

Plain Burger Patty (No Bun)

$4.99

Extra Liver

$5.95

Extra County Fried Steak

$5.95

Extra Side of Gravy

$1.50

Bowl of Soup to Replace Side

$2.50

Extra Crab Meat on Potato

$7.00

1 Single Stuff Crab

$4.99

Extra Shrimp on Potato

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We promise you won't leave hungry!

Website

Location

18951 AL-181, Fairhope, AL 36532

Directions

Gallery
Mr. Spud's image
Mr. Spud's image
Mr. Spud's image
Mr. Spud's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fairhope's Grill and Bar
orange star4.0 • 171
210 Eastern Shore shopping Center Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Ox Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 188
365 Greeno Road South Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Fairhope Squeeze LLC - 42 1/2 South Section Street STE 5
orange starNo Reviews
42 1/2 South Section Street STE 5 Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Panini Pete's - Fairhope
orange star4.5 • 1,174
42 1/2 S Section St Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Ferus by the Bay
orange starNo Reviews
51 S Church St Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Kind Cafe Fairhope
orange starNo Reviews
108 N Section Street Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fairhope

Sunset Pointe At Fly Creek Marina
orange star4.7 • 1,859
831 N Section St Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Panini Pete's - Fairhope
orange star4.5 • 1,174
42 1/2 S Section St Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Section Street Pizza
orange star4.7 • 587
108 N. Section Street Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
The Fairhope Inn
orange star4.6 • 234
63 South Church Street Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Ox Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 188
365 Greeno Road South Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Fairhope's Grill and Bar
orange star4.0 • 171
210 Eastern Shore shopping Center Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fairhope
Daphne
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Spanish Fort
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Foley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Mobile
review star
Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)
Gulf Shores
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Orange Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Saraland
review star
No reviews yet
Pensacola
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Gulf Breeze
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston