Mr. Submarine & Sal's Pizza

Fountain - Soft Drinks & Water

Bottled Water/Dasani

$1.89

Coffee (Regular or Decaf)

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Fanta Cherry

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Hi-C/Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Hot Chocolate (No Refills)

$2.99

Kids Drink (No Refills)

$2.09

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Tap Water

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Espresso

$4.25

Club Soda

$2.99

Bottled - Soft Drinks & Water

Coke

$1.89

Diet Coke

$1.89

Coke Zero

$1.89

Sprite

$1.89

Ginger Ale

$1.89

Dasani

$1.89

2L Coke

$2.99

2L Diet Coke

$2.99

2L Sprite

$2.99

2L Ginger Ale

$2.99

Monster

$3.25

Kids Drink

Coke

$1.59

Diet Coke

$1.59

Sprite

$1.59

Mr.Pibb

$1.59

Root Beer

$1.59

Fanta Cherry

$1.59

Fanta Orange

$1.59

Hi-C/Pink Lemonade

$1.59

Sweet Tea

$1.59

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$1.59

Chocolate Milk

$2.59

Liquor

Manhattan

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$7.50

Martini

$10.00

Margherita (Classic)

$10.00

The Godfather

$9.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$11.00

Negroni

$9.00

Uncle Nearest

$13.00

Cosmo

$7.50

Bloody Mary

Blue Lagoon

Blue Motorcycle

California Lemonade

Captain & Coke

$6.00

Caribbean Cruise

Caribbean Pineapple

Cosmopolitan

$7.75

Cuba Libre

Daiquiri

Electric Jam

Fuzzy Navel

Georgia Peach

Gin & Tonic

$7.25

Jack & Coke

$7.50

Kamikaze

Key West Screwdiver

Malibu Bay Breeze

Maraschino Cherry

Mexicana

Michelada

Mojito

Old Fashioned

$9.50

Pacific Sunrise

Paddy Cocktail

Pina Colada

Ruby Relaxer

Rum & Coke

$6.00

Rum Highball

Screwdriver

Sex on the Beach

Tennessee Tea

Tequila Cosmo

Tequila Matador

Tequila Screwdriver

Tequila Sunrise

$6.50

Texas Tea

Tidal Wave

Tom Collins

Tropical Spiced Tea

Walk Me Down

Whiskey Sour

$7.95

Lemon Drop W/Titos

$7.50

Lemon Drop

$5.75+

Tito's

$6.00+

Ketel One

$7.00+

Ciroc

$9.50+

Grey Goose

$9.50+

Tanquery

$7.25+

Bombay Sapphire

$7.75+

Empress

$11.00+

Johnnie Walker - Black Label

$11.00+

Glenlivet 14 yr

$15.00

Macallan 12YR

$17.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$11.25

Dewars 12 Year

$8.25

Hennessy

$10.50+

Tuaca

$6.00

Jagermeister

$5.75

Courvoisier VSOP

$9.50

Bacardi Superior

$5.50+

Malibu

$5.75+

Captain Morgan

$6.00+

Bacardi Oakheart

$7.00+

Espolon Reposado

$8.00+

Jose Cuervo

$9.00+

Patron Silver

$11.25+

Fireball Cinnamon

$5.50+

Jack Daniels

$7.50+

Jameson

$7.75+

Crown Royal

$7.75+

Maker's Mark

$8.50+

Jameson Black Barrel

$11.00+

Hunter & Scott

$12.50+

Hudson

$14.50+

Uncle Nearest 1884

$13.00

whistle Pig

$17.00

Bailey Irish Cream

$8.75

Angels Envy

$12.50

Uncle Nearest 1856

$16.00

Wild Turkey 101

$5.25+

Jim Beam

$6.00+

Knob Creek

$8.50+

Woodford Reserve

$10.00+

Old Forester 1897

$13.00+

Old Forester 1920

$13.50+

Elijah Craig

$6.75

Jim Beam

$6.00+

Four roses

$15.00

Arrow Triple Sec

$5.50

Disaronno

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.50

Tuaca

$6.00

Wine

House Red

$6.50

House White

$6.50

Blackberry Sangria

$19.99

Blackberry Sangria - glass

$8.50

Pitcher Sangria

$37.00

Pitcher Sangria

$37.00

Maschio Prosecco Brut GLS

$7.00

Giulio Straccali Pinot Grigio GLS

$7.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay GLS

$10.00

Ruffino Moscato d’Asti GLS

$8.00

Banfi Chianti Superiore GLS

$7.00

Jasci & Marchesi Montepulciano GLS

$9.00

Noble Vines Merlot GLS

$7.00

Cusumano Merlot GLS

$8.00

Drumheller Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$7.00

J Lohr Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$10.00

Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Noble Vines Pinot Noir

$7.00

Giulio Straccali Pinot Grigio BTL

$22.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay BTL

$30.00

Ruffino Moscato d’Asti BTL

$27.00

Banfi Chianti Superiore BTL

$22.00

Jasci & Marchesi Montepulciano BTL

$30.00

Noble Vines Merlot BTL

$22.00

Cusumano Merlot BTL

$27.00

Drumheller Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$22.00

J Lohr Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$30.00

120 Pinot Grigio

$18.99

Nobles Vines Pinot Noir

$22.00

DRAFT

Brooklyn Lager

$5.50

Red Molly

$5.75

Devil's Backbone - Vienna Lager

$5.75

Allagash White

$5.25

Ardent IPX

$6.50

Lucky 47 white Ale

$5.50

Voo Doo

$6.25

Falcon Smash IPA

$8.00

WINE

House Red

$5.00

House White

$5.00

Maschio Prosecco Brut GLS

$5.00

Giulio Straccali Pinot Grigio GLS

$5.00

Tormaresca Unoaked Chardonnay GLS

$6.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay GLS

$8.00

Seaglass Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$6.00

Cavit Moscato GLS

$4.00

Ruffino Moscato d’Asti GLS

$6.00

Nobilo

$6.00

Banfi Chianti Superiore GLS

$5.00

Jasci & Marchesi Montepulciano GLS

$7.00

Akra Morea Red Blend GLS

$4.00

Noble Vines Merlot GLS

$5.00

Cusumano Merlot GLS

$6.00

Drumheller Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$5.00

J Lohr Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$8.00

Riunite Sweet Lambrusco GLS

$4.00

Vipra Rosso Dolce (1.5 glasses!) GLS

$6.00

Bottles Domestic

Yuengling

$2.50

Bold Rock

$2.50

Bud Lite

$2.50

Coors Light

$2.50

Michelob

$2.50

Miller Light

$2.50

Samuel Adams

$2.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$2.50

White Claw Mango

$2.50

Truly Fruit Punch

$2.50

Bottles Import

Stella

$3.50

Peroni

$3.50

Guinness Draught

$3.50

Corona

$3.50

Heineken

$3.50

Heineken 00

$3.50

Modelo

$3.50

Sweet Water

$3.50

Catering

1\2 Tary Greek salad

$48.99

Large Bread

$23.99

1/2 Lasagna

$65.99

1/2 Chicken Marsala

$59.99

Large Tiramisu

$42.99

Deposit

$45.00

Large Wing

$150.00

LG Pasta Salad

$69.00

LG Meatball

$69.00

1\2 Tray Garden Salad

$35.99

1\2 Tray Bread

$15.99

Baked Meatball Sausage

$60.00

1\2 Cheese Rav

$40.00

1\2chicken Parm

$60.00

1\2 Baked MB & Sausage

$60.00

1\2 Lasagna

$65.00

1\2 Tray Baked Penne

$59.99

Large Garden

$45.99

24 Meatball

$39.99

LG Baked Ziti With Marinara

$69.99

LG Baked Penne With Marinara

$89.99

24 Meatball

$45.99

Lg Mozz. Sticks

$125.00

Large Chicken Marsala

$175.00

Lg Penne Alla Vodka

$115.00

Lg Anitpasta Salad

$79.99

Lg Baked Spaghetti

$119.00

Swim Team Lg Ch

$8.99

LG Pepperoni

$9.99

LG peeperoni

$9.99

LG CH

$8.99

LG Lasagna

$129.99

LG Spaghetti Supreme

$139.99

LG Garden Salad

$65.99

Large Chicken Alfredo

$149.99

20 Oz. Pizza

$10.59

1\2 Garden

$25.99

Lg Sub

$89.99

Sm Ham& Turk

$40.99

1\2 Alfredo

$65.00

1/2 Chicken Marsala

Meatball Sausage

$60.00

Large Tiramisu

Small Garden

$26.99

Small Baked Spaghetti W/meatsauce

$55.99

Small Tray Bread

$25.99

gift card

Gift card $5

$5.00

Gift card $10

$10.00

Gift card $20

$20.00

Gift Card $50

$50.00

Gift Card $100

$100.00

Sangeria

$16.00

Swim Team

$15.00

Deposit

$75.00

Deposit

$75.00

Bottle Hot Sauce

$8.99

Gift Card

$33.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7142 Cosby Village Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23832

Directions

Gallery
Mr. Submarine & Sal's Pizza image
Mr. Submarine & Sal's Pizza image

