Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mr. Subs - East Brunswick

review star

No reviews yet

723 NJ 18 SOUTH

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ 08816

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CheeseSteak
8in #7 Oven Gold Turkey
8in #7 Honey Turkey

8" Cold Subs

8in #1 Pressed ham salami & cheese

8in #1 Pressed ham salami & cheese

$7.35

Boars Head Pressed Ham, Hard Salami and Provolone.

8in #2 Boiled ham capicola & cheese

8in #2 Boiled ham capicola & cheese

$6.60

Boars Head Ham, Capicola and Cheese

8in #3 Buffalo Chicken

8in #3 Buffalo Chicken

$7.75

Boars Head Buffalo Chicken

8in #4 Mr Sub

8in #4 Mr Sub

$7.35

Boars Head Pressed Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Provolone

8in #5 Super Sub

8in #5 Super Sub

$7.75

Boars Head, Ham, Salami, Capicola, Peppered Ham, Spiced Ham and Provolone.

8in #6 Roast Beef

8in #6 Roast Beef

$8.35

Popular Item: Boars Head Roast Beef

8in #7 Plain Turkey

$7.55
8in #7 Oven Gold Turkey

8in #7 Oven Gold Turkey

$8.15

Popular Item: Boars Head Oven Gold Turkey

8in #7 Honey Turkey

8in #7 Honey Turkey

$8.15

Popular Item: Boars Head Smoked Honey Turkey

8in #7 Peppered Turkey

8in #7 Peppered Turkey

$8.15

Boars Head Cracked Peppered Turkey

8in #8 Italian

8in #8 Italian

$8.15

Boars Head Ham, Salami, Capicola and Provolone

8in #9 Tuna

8in #9 Tuna

$7.55
8in #10 Ham & cheese

8in #10 Ham & cheese

$7.55

Boars Head Ham

8in #11 Roast Beef & Turkey

8in #11 Roast Beef & Turkey

$8.15

Boars Head Roast Beef and Oven Turkey

8in #12 Ham Salami & Cheese

8in #12 Ham Salami & Cheese

$7.35

Boars Head Ham Salami and Cheese

8in #13 Salami & cheese

8in #13 Salami & cheese

$7.35

8in #13 Pepperoni & Cheese

$7.35

8in #13 Bologna & Cheese

$7.35
8in #14 All Cheese

8in #14 All Cheese

$6.15

Boars Head American, Swiss, Provolone.

Salad

$8.99

Double Chocolate Chip Brownie

$2.49

Core Water

$2.99Out of stock

16" Cold Subs

16in #1 Pressed ham salami & cheese

16in #1 Pressed ham salami & cheese

$14.30
16in #2 Boiled ham capicola & cheese

16in #2 Boiled ham capicola & cheese

$12.80
16in #3 Buffalo Chicken

16in #3 Buffalo Chicken

$15.10
16in #4 Mr Sub

16in #4 Mr Sub

$14.30
16in #5 Super Sub

16in #5 Super Sub

$15.10
16in #6 Roast Beef

16in #6 Roast Beef

$16.30
16in #7 Plain Turkey

16in #7 Plain Turkey

$14.70
16in #7 Oven Gold Turkey

16in #7 Oven Gold Turkey

$15.90
16in #7 Honey Turkey

16in #7 Honey Turkey

$15.90
16in #7 Peppered Turkey

16in #7 Peppered Turkey

$15.90
16in #8 Italian

16in #8 Italian

$15.90
16in #9 Tuna

16in #9 Tuna

$14.70
16in #10 Ham & cheese

16in #10 Ham & cheese

$14.70
16in #11 Roast Beef & Turkey

16in #11 Roast Beef & Turkey

$15.90
16in #12 Ham Salami & Cheese

16in #12 Ham Salami & Cheese

$14.30
16in #13 Salami & cheese

16in #13 Salami & cheese

$14.30

16in #13 Pepperoni & Cheese

$14.30

16in #13 Bologna & Cheese

$14.30
16in #14 All Cheese

16in #14 All Cheese

$11.90

Boars Head American, Swiss, Provolone

Whole Pickle

$1.49

Double Chocolate Chip Brownie

$2.49

Hot Subs

Fries

Fries

$3.75

Homemade Fries.... NEVER FROZEN

CheeseSteak

CheeseSteak

$8.99

Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.99
Chicken Cutlet

Chicken Cutlet

$8.49
Fat Mr Subs

Fat Mr Subs

$10.49

Cheesesteak, Mozzarella Sticks, Fries, Lettuce, Tomato, ketchup, Mayo

Angry bird

Angry bird

$9.99

Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Fiery Chipotle Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepper Jack Cheese

Hot Pastrami

Hot Pastrami

$8.49

Boars Head Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Mustard, Pickles on Rye Bread

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.99

Cheddar, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Blue Cheese

Tender & Fries

Tender & Fries

$7.99

BLT

$7.49

Sides

Chips

Chips

$1.29

Cookies

$1.49

3 Cookies

$3.49

Double Chocolate Chip Brownie

$2.49
Drinks

Drinks

$2.79
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

we use the most flavorful meats, freshest produce ( which we try to purchase from local farmers when in season ), and our unbelievably soft bread comes fresh everyday from our very own bakery. we strive to serve a delicious sandwich, at a fair price, in a clean environment with a smile everyday!

Website

Location

723 NJ 18 SOUTH, EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ 08816

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Köy Turkish Grill - East Brunswick
orange starNo Reviews
336 NJ-18 East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View restaurantnext
K-Pot Korean BBQ and Hot Pot - East Brunswick
orange starNo Reviews
300 State Route 18 East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View restaurantnext
Fresco Steak & Seafood Grill
orange star4.3 • 724
210 RYDERS LN MILLTOWN, NJ 08850
View restaurantnext
Panini Bistro
orange star4.5 • 60
27 Snowhill street Spotswood, NJ 08884
View restaurantnext
Grillestone- Old Bridge - 2658 Route 516
orange starNo Reviews
2658 Route 516 Old Bridge, NJ 08857
View restaurantnext
Mosaic Cafe - 3030 Route 9
orange starNo Reviews
3030 Route 9 OLD BRIDGE, NJ 08857
View restaurantnext
Map
More near EAST BRUNSWICK
North Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
New Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Old Bridge
review star
No reviews yet
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Parlin
review star
No reviews yet
Piscataway
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Edison
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Kendall Park
review star
Avg 3.7 (3 restaurants)
Metuchen
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston