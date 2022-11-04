Mr. Subs - East Brunswick
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
we use the most flavorful meats, freshest produce ( which we try to purchase from local farmers when in season ), and our unbelievably soft bread comes fresh everyday from our very own bakery. we strive to serve a delicious sandwich, at a fair price, in a clean environment with a smile everyday!
Location
723 NJ 18 SOUTH, EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ 08816
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
K-Pot Korean BBQ and Hot Pot - East Brunswick
No Reviews
300 State Route 18 East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View restaurant
Grillestone- Old Bridge - 2658 Route 516
No Reviews
2658 Route 516 Old Bridge, NJ 08857
View restaurant
More near EAST BRUNSWICK