Mr. Subs South Plainfield

100 South Plainfield Avenue

South Plainfield, NJ 07080

8" Cold Subs

8in #1 Pressed ham salami & cheese

8in #1 Pressed ham salami & cheese

$7.35

Boars Head Pressed Ham, Hard Salami and Provolone.

8in #2 Boiled ham capicola & cheese

8in #2 Boiled ham capicola & cheese

$6.60

Boars Head Ham, Capicola and Cheese

8in #3 Buffalo Chicken

8in #3 Buffalo Chicken

$7.75

Boars Head Buffalo Chicken

8in #4 Mr Sub

8in #4 Mr Sub

$7.35

Boars Head Pressed Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Provolone

8in #5 Super Sub

8in #5 Super Sub

$7.75

Boars Head, Ham, Salami, Capicola, Peppered Ham, Spiced Ham and Provolone.

8in #6 Roast Beef

8in #6 Roast Beef

$8.35

Popular Item: Boars Head Roast Beef

8in #7 Plain Turkey

$7.55
8in #7 Oven Gold Turkey

8in #7 Oven Gold Turkey

$8.15

Popular Item: Boars Head Oven Gold Turkey

8in #7 Honey Turkey

8in #7 Honey Turkey

$8.15

Popular Item: Boars Head Smoked Honey Turkey

8in #7 Peppered Turkey

8in #7 Peppered Turkey

$8.15

Boars Head Cracked Peppered Turkey

8in #8 Italian

8in #8 Italian

$8.15

Boars Head Ham, Salami, Capicola and Provolone

8in #9 Tuna

8in #9 Tuna

$7.55
8in #10 Ham & cheese

8in #10 Ham & cheese

$7.55

Boars Head Ham

8in #11 Roast Beef & Turkey

8in #11 Roast Beef & Turkey

$8.15

Boars Head Roast Beef and Oven Turkey

8in #12 Ham Salami & Cheese

8in #12 Ham Salami & Cheese

$7.35

Boars Head Ham Salami and Cheese

8in #13 Salami & cheese

8in #13 Salami & cheese

$7.35

8in #13 Pepperoni & Cheese

$7.35

8in #13 Bologna & Cheese

$7.35
8in #14 All Cheese

8in #14 All Cheese

$6.15

Boars Head American, Swiss, Provolone.

Double Chocolate Chip Brownie

$2.49

16" Cold Subs

16in #1 Pressed ham salami & cheese

16in #1 Pressed ham salami & cheese

$14.30
16in #2 Boiled ham capicola & cheese

16in #2 Boiled ham capicola & cheese

$12.80
16in #3 Buffalo Chicken

16in #3 Buffalo Chicken

$15.10
16in #4 Mr Sub

16in #4 Mr Sub

$14.30
16in #5 Super Sub

16in #5 Super Sub

$15.10
16in #6 Roast Beef

16in #6 Roast Beef

$16.30
16in #7 Plain Turkey

16in #7 Plain Turkey

$14.70
16in #7 Oven Gold Turkey

16in #7 Oven Gold Turkey

$15.90
16in #7 Honey Turkey

16in #7 Honey Turkey

$15.90
16in #7 Peppered Turkey

16in #7 Peppered Turkey

$15.90
16in #8 Italian

16in #8 Italian

$15.90
16in #9 Tuna

16in #9 Tuna

$14.70
16in #10 Ham & cheese

16in #10 Ham & cheese

$14.70
16in #11 Roast Beef & Turkey

16in #11 Roast Beef & Turkey

$15.90
16in #12 Ham Salami & Cheese

16in #12 Ham Salami & Cheese

$14.30
16in #13 Salami & cheese

16in #13 Salami & cheese

$14.30

16in #13 Pepperoni & Cheese

$14.30

16in #13 Bologna & Cheese

$14.30
16in #14 All Cheese

16in #14 All Cheese

$11.90

Boars Head American, Swiss, Provolone

Whole Pickle

$1.49

Double Chocolate Chip Brownie

$2.49

Hot Subs

Fries

Fries

$3.75

Homemade Fries.... NEVER FROZEN

CheeseSteak

CheeseSteak

$8.99

Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.99
Chicken Cutlet

Chicken Cutlet

$8.49
Fat Mr Subs

Fat Mr Subs

$10.49

Cheesesteak, Mozzarella Sticks, Fries, Lettuce, Tomato, ketchup, Mayo

Angry bird

Angry bird

$9.99

Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Fiery Chipotle Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepper Jack Cheese

Hot Pastrami

Hot Pastrami

$8.49

Boars Head Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Mustard, Pickles on Rye Bread

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.99

Cheddar, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Blue Cheese

Tender & Fries

Tender & Fries

$7.99

BLT

$7.49

Breaded EggPlant

$8.49

Breakfast

Egg & Cheese

$3.99

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Porkroll Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Belly Buster

$7.99

Steak Egg & Cheese

$7.99

Hash Brown 1 Pc

$1.49

Hash Brown 2 Pc

$1.99

Butter Roll

$1.49

Bread

$3.00

Sides

Chips

Chips

$1.49

Cookies

$1.49

Pudding

$2.49

Double Chocolate Chip Brownie

$2.49
Drinks

Drinks

$2.79

Honey Jar

$6.00

Newspaper

$0.75

Half Peppers/Pickles/ Olives/Cucumber

$0.35

Full Peppers/Pickles/Olives/Cucumber

$0.70
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
100 South Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080

