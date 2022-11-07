  • Home
  • /
  • Rahway
  • /
  • Mr. Subs - Rahway - 1831 Paterson Street
A map showing the location of Mr. Subs - Rahway 1831 Paterson StreetView gallery

Mr. Subs - Rahway 1831 Paterson Street

review star

No reviews yet

1831 Paterson Street

Rahway, NJ 07065

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

8" Cold Subs

8in #1 Pressed ham salami & cheese

8in #1 Pressed ham salami & cheese

$7.35

Boars Head Pressed Ham, Hard Salami and Provolone.

8in #2 Boiled ham capicola & cheese

8in #2 Boiled ham capicola & cheese

$6.60

Boars Head Ham, Capicola and Cheese

8in #3 Buffalo Chicken

8in #3 Buffalo Chicken

$7.75

Boars Head Buffalo Chicken

8in #4 Mr Sub

8in #4 Mr Sub

$7.35

Boars Head Pressed Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Provolone

8in #5 Super Sub

8in #5 Super Sub

$7.75

Boars Head, Ham, Salami, Capicola, Peppered Ham, Spiced Ham and Provolone.

8in #6 Roast Beef

8in #6 Roast Beef

$8.35

Popular Item: Boars Head Roast Beef

8in #7 Plain Turkey

$7.55
8in #7 Oven Gold Turkey

8in #7 Oven Gold Turkey

$8.15

Popular Item: Boars Head Oven Gold Turkey

8in #7 Honey Turkey

8in #7 Honey Turkey

$8.15

Popular Item: Boars Head Smoked Honey Turkey

8in #7 Peppered Turkey

8in #7 Peppered Turkey

$8.15

Boars Head Cracked Peppered Turkey

8in #8 Italian

8in #8 Italian

$8.15

Boars Head Ham, Salami, Capicola and Provolone

8in #9 Tuna

8in #9 Tuna

$7.55
8in #10 Ham & cheese

8in #10 Ham & cheese

$7.55

Boars Head Ham

8in #11 Roast Beef & Turkey

8in #11 Roast Beef & Turkey

$8.15

Boars Head Roast Beef and Oven Turkey

8in #12 Ham Salami & Cheese

8in #12 Ham Salami & Cheese

$7.35

Boars Head Ham Salami and Cheese

8in #13 Salami & cheese

8in #13 Salami & cheese

$7.35

8in #13 Pepperoni & Cheese

$7.35

8in #13 Bologna & Cheese

$7.35
8in #14 All Cheese

8in #14 All Cheese

$6.15

Boars Head American, Swiss, Provolone.

Aquafina

$1.49

Boars Head Whole Dill Pickle

$1.49

Boars Head Dill Pickle

Double Chocolate Chip Brownie

$2.49

Special

$9.49

Salad

$8.99

Half Peppers

$0.35

Whole Peppers

$0.70

16" Cold Subs

16in #1 Pressed ham salami & cheese

16in #1 Pressed ham salami & cheese

$14.30
16in #2 Boiled ham capicola & cheese

16in #2 Boiled ham capicola & cheese

$12.80
16in #3 Buffalo Chicken

16in #3 Buffalo Chicken

$15.10
16in #4 Mr Sub

16in #4 Mr Sub

$14.30
16in #5 Super Sub

16in #5 Super Sub

$15.10
16in #6 Roast Beef

16in #6 Roast Beef

$16.30
16in #7 Plain Turkey

16in #7 Plain Turkey

$14.70
16in #7 Oven Gold Turkey

16in #7 Oven Gold Turkey

$15.90
16in #7 Honey Turkey

16in #7 Honey Turkey

$15.90
16in #7 Peppered Turkey

16in #7 Peppered Turkey

$15.90
16in #8 Italian

16in #8 Italian

$15.90
16in #9 Tuna

16in #9 Tuna

$14.70
16in #10 Ham & cheese

16in #10 Ham & cheese

$14.70
16in #11 Roast Beef & Turkey

16in #11 Roast Beef & Turkey

$15.90
16in #12 Ham Salami & Cheese

16in #12 Ham Salami & Cheese

$14.30
16in #13 Salami & cheese

16in #13 Salami & cheese

$14.30

16in #13 Pepperoni & Cheese

$14.30

16in #13 Bologna & Cheese

$14.30
16in #14 All Cheese

16in #14 All Cheese

$11.90

Boars Head American, Swiss, Provolone

Whole Pickle

$1.49

Double Chocolate Chip Brownie

$2.49

Sides

Chips

Chips

$1.29

Double Chocolate Chip Brownie

$2.49

1 Cookies

$1.49

3 Cookies

$3.49

Boars Head Whole Dill Pickle

$1.49

Boars Head Dill Pickle

Aquafina

$1.49
Drinks

Drinks

$2.79
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1831 Paterson Street, Rahway, NJ 07065

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Cubanu
orange starNo Reviews
1467 Main St Rahway, NJ 07065
View restaurantnext
Rahway Fried Chicken
orange star5.0 • 33
95 E Cherry St Rahway, NJ 07065
View restaurantnext
Sabor Peruano
orange star4.5 • 1,134
1576 Irving St Rahway, NJ 07065
View restaurantnext
GIGI'S LATIN BISTRO OLD - Rahway New Jersey
orange starNo Reviews
1524 Irving Street Rahway, NJ 07065
View restaurantnext
Gigi's Latin Bistro* - Rahway New Jersey
orange starNo Reviews
1524 Irving St. Rahway, NJ 07065
View restaurantnext
Chop Spot BBQ - 889 North Stiles Street
orange starNo Reviews
889 North Stiles Street Linden, NJ 07036
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rahway

Sabor Peruano
orange star4.5 • 1,134
1576 Irving St Rahway, NJ 07065
View restaurantnext
Rahway Fried Chicken
orange star5.0 • 33
95 E Cherry St Rahway, NJ 07065
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rahway
Clark
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Iselin
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Cranford
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Garwood
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
No reviews yet
Scotch Plains
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Metuchen
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Elizabeth
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Union
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston