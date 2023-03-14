  • Home
  • Riverside
  Mr Taco Fresh Mexican Grill - Main St
Mr Taco Fresh Mexican Grill - Main St

No reviews yet

2435 Main St

Riverside, CA 92501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

NEW Mr Taco Menu

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

Chorizo Plate

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00+

Machaca De Birria

$12.00

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Breakfast Skillet

$15.00

Mr Omelette

$14.00

Waffles Tower

$7.00

Menudo

$13.00

Steak And Egg Plate

$18.00

French Toast Breakfast Plate

$14.00

Culichi Plate

$17.00

Birria Omelette

$13.00

Green Chicken Pozole

$12.00

Waffle American Breakfast

$14.00

Breakfast Burrito Bowl

$10.00+

Chile Colorado Breakfast Plate (Pork)

$16.00

El Jefe Specialities

Three Taco Plate

$12.00

Enchilada & Taco Plate Combo

$15.00

Chile Con Carne Plate (Beef)

$15.00

Chile Colorado Plate (Pork)

$15.00

Enchiladas Combo Plate

$16.00+

Taquitos Combo Plate

$14.00

Two Fish Tacos Plate

$12.00

(2) Quesatacos Combo Plate

$14.00

Tacos, Quesatacos, Torta

Tacos

$3.00+

Quesa-tacos

$3.89+

Mr. Torta

$13.00+

Seafood

Specialties

$14.00+

Burritos

$16.00+

Ceviche

$16.00+

Tacos

$4.50+

Ostiones

$16.00+

Munchies

Jefe Platter

$20.00

Mr. Quesadilla

$14.00+

Mr. Wings

$16.00

Chimichangas

$14.00

Mr Fries

$14.00+

Mr Nachos

$14.00+

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Taquitos

$12.00+

Shrimp Empanadas

$12.00+

Rib Eye Chicharron

$23.00

Chicharrones & Guacamole

$9.99

Molcajete

Molcajete

$45.00

Little Amigo Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Little Amigo Small B/C Burrito

$8.00

Little Amigo Taco

$7.00

Little Amigo Cheese Enchilada

$7.00

Fajitas

Patron Fajita

$29.00

Fajita Trio Plate

$19.00

Burritos

Mr Burritos

$12.00+

Garbage

$13.00+

Shrimp Burrito

$15.00

California

$12.00+

Surf & Turf Burrito

$15.00

Bean & Cheese

$4.50

Bean,Rice & Cheese

$5.00

PLATTERS

CATERING PLATTERS

Taquiza Platter

$50.00+

Burritos

$72.00+

Quesatacos

$72.00+

Minitortas

$48.00+

Quesatacos & Burritos

$85.00

Birria Fiesta Box

$87.00

Carnitas Fiesta Box

$79.00

Taco Fiesta Box

$162.00

Borracho Fiesta Box

$76.00

Del Mar Sampler

$85.00+

Aguachile

$75.00+

Ceviche

$65.00+

Breakfast Burritos

$68.00+

Aguas Frescas ( Gallon)

$15.00

Pack #1

$50.00

Pack #2

$70.00

Pack #3

$90.00

Pack #4

$130.00

Michelada Mix

$13.00+

32oz Salsa

$9.00

32oz Guacamole

$13.00

32oz Beans

$9.00

32oz Rice

$8.00

1/2 Tray Beans

$20.00

Full Tray Beans

$28.00

1/2 Tray Rice

$19.00

Full Tray Rice

$27.00

Chips & Dips

$30.00

Chips Lg

$5.00

Miche Gallon

$30.00

Asada Lb

$12.99

Chicken Lb

$11.99

Birria Lb

$12.99

Carnitas Lb

$11.99

Fruit platter

$69.99+

SIDES

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Fries

$3.49

(3) Corn Tortillas

$0.99

(3) Flour Tortillas

$0.99

Street Corn

$2.49

Tostadas

$0.99

7oz Pozole

$2.49

Green Salad

$3.00

2 Oz Sour Cream

$0.52

2 Oz Guacamole

$0.90

2 Oz Cheese

$0.89

8 Oz Guacamole

$3.99

Consome

$2.00

Chiles Toreados

$0.20

Grill Onions

$0.50

Side Steak

$4.99

4oz Pico De Gallo

$0.80

(1) Costa Azul

$3.00

Cheese Enchilada

$2.99

Enchilada Choice of Meat

$3.29

(2) Bacon

$3.00

(2) Sasuage

$3.00

Avocado Slices

$2.99

Bag of chips

$3.00

16oz Salsa

$3.99

( 5 )side Mummy Shrimp

$8.99

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Sriracha - Mayo

$0.25

16oz Pico De Gallo

$3.99

16oz Salsa

$4.99

SOFT DRINKS

Soft Drinks

Medium

$2.69

Large

$2.99

Jarritos

$3.99

Mexican Coke

$4.99

Cafe De Olla

$3.50

Mr Taco Mug

$10.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.99

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$4.99

Red Bull

$4.00

Mr Taco Water Cup

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$7.50

AGUAS FRESCAS

Pepino con Limon

$4.99+

Horchata con Coco

$4.99+

Fresa con Sandia

$4.99+

Large Pina

$5.99

Md Pina

$4.99

Large Horchata

$5.99

Md Horchata

$4.99

Healthy

Car show

Keto Asada Taco

$4.29

Chicken Keto Tacos

$3.69

Fish Keto Taco

$3.89

Shrimp Keto Taco

$4.69

Mr Protein Salad

$13.00

Chicken Tortilla Bowl

$11.00

Chicken Burrito Bowl

$10.00

Chicken Avocado Salad

$12.00

MERCHANDISE

MERCHANDISE

orange mr taco sweater

$35.00

El Jefe Hat

$35.00

El Jefe Shirt

$25.00

GRAB AND GOS

Grabs Ands Go

Mr Taco Camo Hat

$30.00

Mr Taco Black Hat

$15.00

Hot Chettos

$3.00

Mugs

$10.00

Mr Taco Plates

Mr taco favorites

Carnitas Plate

$16.00

Asada Plate

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Plate

$17.00

Birria Plate

$18.00

Surf N Turf Plate

$24.00

Enchilada Trio Combo

$19.00

Grilled Fish Plate

$18.00

Shrimp Taco Plate

$16.00

Michelero Chamoy and Tamarindo Sticks

Nati's Candies

$5.99

Tamarindo Sticks

$10.00

TACO TUESDAY

Taco Tuesday

Taco Tuesday

$1.00

Michelada

Darft Beer

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come enjoy Riversides best tacos and micheladas.

2435 Main St, Riverside, CA 92501

