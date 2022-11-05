Main picView gallery

Mr. Tempo Cantina Hollywood Tempo

review star

No reviews yet

6714 Hollywood Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Order Again

Mr. Tempo Plates

Table Side Tomahawk (USDA PRIME) A-1

$160.00

Tuna Tostada

$20.00

Tinga Taquitos

$15.00

Costa Azul

$22.00

Pork Belly Bites

$16.00

Mr. Tempo VIP

$24.00

Hot Cheetos Roll

$21.00

Birria Tacos

$20.00

Nachos (Pork Belly)

$18.00

Seafood Rice

$24.00

Surf & Turf Burrito

$20.00

Mr. Tempo Enchiladas

$30.00

Birria Lovers

Birria Tacos

$20.00

Quesabirria

$20.00

Birria Burrito

$20.00

Birria Dirty Fries

$15.00

Birria Nachos

$18.00

Birria Torta

$18.00

Pinches Tacos

$7 Taco

$7.00

Birria Tacos

$20.00

House Taco Selection

$22.00

Korean Tacos

$18.00

Cueva Tacos

$18.00

Steak Tacos

$18.00

Surf & Turf Tacos

$20.00

Bone Marrow Tacos

$22.00

Fish Tacos Ensenada Style

$18.00

Taco Naco

$20.00

Hot Cheetos Taco

$18.00

Short Rib Mole Taco

$18.00

Tacos De La Sierra

$18.00

Roasted Veggie Tacos

$20.00

Spicy Surf and turf (Taconmadre)

$20.00

Sides

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Side of Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side Fries

$7.00

Side Epsy Fries

$8.00

Side of R&B

$8.00

Side of Beans

$5.00

Side of Rice

$5.00

Side of Grilled Nopal

$4.00

Chiles Toreados

$4.00

Side of Veggies

$6.00

Habanero Slaw

$3.00

Side of Guacamole

$6.00

Side Corn Tortillas

$3.00

Side Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Side of Tostadas

$3.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Salsa

$1.00

Side of Chicken

$5.00

Side of Salmon

$9.00

Side of Steak

$7.00

Side of Ahi Tuna

$7.00

Side of Shrimp

$7.00

Side of Soyrizo

$4.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side of Consome

$5.00

Chingon

Spicy Seafood Taco (TaconMadre)

$20.00

Tinga Taquitos

$15.00

Pork Belly Bites

$16.00

Tuna Tostada

$20.00

Hot Cheetos Fries

$13.00

Nachos Gordo

$18.00

Pork Belly N Octopus

$22.00

Spicy Seafood Nachos (TaconMadre)

$22.00

Guac & Chips

$16.00

Dirty Fries

$12.00

Deconstructive Quesadilla (Gf)

$17.00

Pow Pow Wings

$15.00

Enchiladas

$17.00

Mr. Tempo Enchiladas

$30.00

Mucho Loco Fries

$18.00

Del Mar

Shrimp Empanadas

$18.00

Aguachiles Verde

$18.00

Ceviche Duo

$19.00

Tuna Tostada

$20.00

Camarones Diablo

$18.00

Spicy Seafood Taco (Taconmadre)

$20.00

Cucarachos

$14.00

Costa Azul

$22.00

Seafood Rice

$24.00

Grilled Octopus (Gf)

$24.00

Fresh Oysters (3)

$10.00

Stuffed Oysters (3)

$14.00

Vegetarian

Shishito Peppers

$13.00

Crispy Avocado Tacos

$18.00

Cheese Enchiladas

$15.00

Tacos De La Sierra

$18.00

Roasted Veggie Tacos

$20.00

Japamex

Rainbow Sushi Boat

$85.00

Mr. Tempo VIP Sushi

$24.00

Crunchy Roll

$18.00

Ensenada Lemon Roll

$20.00

Diablo Roll

$20.00

Hot Cheetos Roll

$21.00

Saz

Tempo Burger

$26.00

Pressed Burger

$18.00

Ensaladas

Greek Salad

$18.00

Fresh Berry Salad

$15.00

Grilled Caesar salad

$17.00

Burritos

Wet Burrito

$20.00

Asada Burrito

$18.00

Hippie Burrito

$16.00

Surf & Turf Burrito

$20.00

California Burrito

$20.00

Asados

Tomahawk (USDA PRIME)

$160.00

New York Steak 18oz. (USDA PRIME)

$85.00

Carne Asada Plate

$34.00

Grilled Chicken (Gf)

$24.00

Mayan Grilled Salmon (Gf)

$26.00

Dessert

Lamborghini Cart

$20.00

Butter Cake

$13.00

Side of Ice Cream

$3.00

Don’t touch me, Bite me

$13.00

Kids Menu

Kids Omelette

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.00

HH Food

HH Guac & Chips

$13.00

HH Veggie Rice

$13.00

HH Pork Belly Bites

$13.00

HH Cucarachos Crispy Shrimp

$13.00

HH Nachos

$13.00

HH Mucho Loco Fries

$13.00

HH Tinga Taquitos

$13.00

HH Pow Pow Wings

$13.00

HH Los 3 Animales Tacos

$13.00

HH Chicken Enchiladas

$13.00

HH Veggie Tacos

$13.00

HH Korean Tacos (3)

$13.00

HH Fish Tacos (3)

$13.00

HH Asada Tacos (3)

$13.00

HH Pressed Cheeseburger

$13.00

HH Tacos De La Sierra

$13.00

HH Shrimp Ceviche

$10.00Out of stock

HH Dirty Fries

$10.00

HH Stuffed Oysters

$10.00

HH Fish Ceviche

$7.00

HH 3 Fresh Oysters

$7.00

HH House Fries

$7.00

HH Espy Fries

$7.00

HH Chips & Salsa

$7.00

HH Drinks

Bucket Of Beers

$30.00

GLS Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Merlot

$8.00

GLS Cabernet

$8.00

Well Vodka

$10.00

Well Rum

$10.00

Well Tequilla

$10.00

Well Gin

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$10.00

Sangria

$8.00

HH Classic Rocks Margarita

$12.00

HH Tamarindo Rocks Margarita

$12.00

HH Watermelon Rocks Margarita

$12.00

HH Cucumber Rocks Margarita

$12.00

HH Pomegranate Rocks Margarita

$12.00

HH Mango Rocks Margarita

$12.00

HH Strawberry Rocks Margarita

$12.00

Retail

Mai Tai Mug

$15.00

Mr. Tempo Hat

$30.00

Mr. Tempo Cigar Shirt

$20.00

Women's K&Q T-Shirt

$15.00

Women's Tempo Shirt

$15.00

Men's K&Q T-Shirt

$15.00

Men's Tempo Shirt

$15.00

Skull Flower Shirt

$20.00

Employee T-shirt

$13.00

Mr. Tempo Hoodie

$30.00

New Mr. Tempo Face Mask

$8.00

Mr. Tempo Face Mask

$5.00

Reg Face Mask

$2.00

Employee Mr Tempo Hat

$25.00

Corkscrew Black

$7.00

Corkscrew Silver

$8.00

Mug

$14.00

Shot glass

$6.00

Mr. Tempo Mason Jar

$8.00

Thermos

$15.00

Mr Tempo Pin

$10.00

Mr. Tempo Candy

$6.00

Senor De Los Cielos Blanco Bottle TO GO

$52.00

Señor De Los Cielos Cristalino Bottle TO GO

$72.00

Senor De Los Cielos PB Bottle TO GO

$72.00

Senor De Los Cielos Extra Anejo TO GO

$92.00

Dame Mas Reposado TO GO

$220.00

Dame Mas Extra Añejo Bottle TO GO

$250.00

Pinches Tacos

Crispy Avocado Tacos

$18.00

Roasted Veggies Tacos

$20.00

Tacos De La Sierra

$18.00

House Taco Selection

$22.00

Korean Tacos

$18.00

Cueva Tacos

$18.00

Steak Tacos

$18.00

Surf & Turf Tacos

$20.00

Bone Marrow Tacos

$22.00

Chingon

Guac & Chips

$16.00

Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Deconstructive Quesadilla (Gf)

$17.00

Pow Pow Wings

$15.00

Pork Belly Bites

$16.00

Enchiladas

$17.00

Pork Belly N Octopus

$22.00

Tinga Taquitos

$15.00

Sides

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Side of R&B

$8.00

Side of Grilled Nopal

$4.00

Chiles Toreados

$4.00

Side of Guacamole

$6.00

Side Corn Tortillas

$3.00

Side Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Side of Tostadas

$3.00

Burritos

Hippie Burrito

$16.00

Asada Burrito

$18.00

Surf & Turf Burrito

$22.00

California Burrito

$20.00

Wet Burrito

$20.00

SAZ

Tempo Burger

$26.00Out of stock

Pressed Burger

$18.00Out of stock

Ensaladas

Fresh Berry Salad

$15.00

Blue Cheese Salad

$11.00

Grilled Caesar Salad

$17.00

Del Mar

Aguachiles Verde

$18.00

Ceviche Duo

$19.00

Tuna Tostada

$20.00

Camarones Diablo

$18.00

Cucarachos

$14.00

Costa Azul

$22.00

Seafood Rice

$24.00

Grilled Octopus (Gf)

$24.00

Ceviche Trio

$16.00

Asados

Carne Asada Plate

$34.00

Grilled Chicken (Gf)

$24.00

Mayan Grilled Salmon (Gf)

$26.00

Japamex

Mr.Tempo VIP

$23.00

Hot Cheeto Roll

$21.00

Sushi Madre

$22.00

Ensenada Lemon Roll

$20.00

Crunchy Roll

$18.00

Diablo Roll

$20.00

Sushiviche Roll

$21.00

Margaritas

Margarita Single

$14.00

Margarita 32oz

$26.00

Margarita Flight

$26.00

Cocktails

Sangria

$8.00

El Peligroso

$15.00

Spicy Ducky

$8.00

Tito's Bloody Mary

$8.00

Beer

Michelada

$8.00

Michelada Mix

$6.00

Wine

Smith and Hook

$22.00

Cuttings

$35.00

Austin Hope

$40.00

Anonymous

$35.00

Prisoner

$45.00

Meiomi Rose

$20.00

Elouan Pinot Noir

$25.00

Martin Ray Pinot Noir

$25.00

St. Francis Merlot

$25.00

Vina Zaco Temp

$20.00

Bianchi Zin

$25.00

Pighin Friuli Glass

$9.00

Angeline Sav Blanc

$25.00

Duck Hunter Sav Blanc

$25.00

Sonoma Chard

$20.00

Riesling

$20.00

Specials Food

Taco Asada

$2.00

Taco Chicken

$2.00

Taco Pastor

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6714 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

