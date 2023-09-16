- Home
Mr. Tequila Sports Bar and Grill
12401 Folsom Blvd
Suite 111
Rancho Cordova, CA 95742
Appetizers
Breaded Shrimp
Breaded deep fried shrimp served with fries
Ceviche Tostaditas
Fish or shrimp ceviche
Deep Fried Chicken Taquitos
Deep fried wrapped corn tortilla filled with chicken.
Fiesta Fries Large
Tossed with buffalo sauce. parmesan Cheese, cilantro
Fiesta Fries Small
Fries tossed in a buffalo sauce, parmesan cheese and cilantro
French Fries
Basket of Fries
Fried Pickles
Basket of Fried Pickles
Large Fresh Guacamole
Avocado, cilantro, onions, tomate, lemon juice and fresh jalapenos
Mr. Tequila Fries Large
Chorizo, pico de Gallo, topped with jalapenos and mexican cheese mix.
Mr. Tequila Fries Small
Carne Asado or chicken, Chorizo, Pico de gallo, jalapeños, Mexican cheese mix.
Onion Rings
Basket of Onion rings
Small Fresh Guacamole
Fresh made avocado with onions, tomato, cilantro and jalapeños
Sopes (3)
fried corn masa base filled with potatoes and rosted poblao peppers
Deep fry quesadillas (3)
Ceviche Plate
Winners Hot Soups
Cup Tita's Tortilla Soup
Broth of tomato and chipotle, crispy tortilla strips, pasilla strips, sour cream
Bowl Tita's Tortilla Soup
Broth of tomato and chipotle, crispy tortilla strips, pasilla strips, sour cream
Cup Pozole
Pork meat broth hominy, guajillo sauce, garnished with cabbage, onion, radishes
Bowl Pozole
Pork meat broth hominy, guajillo sauce, garnished with cabbage, onion, radishes
Chicken Wings, Boneless and Tenders
Chicken Tenders 12 pieces
Chicken Tenders 30 Pieces
Chicken Tenders 6 pieces
Chicken Wings 6 pieces
Boneless chicken wings
Chicken Wings 12 pieces
Bone In chicken wings, boneless or tenders 6 pieces
Chicken wings 30 Pieces
Chicken Strips
Boneless wings 6 pieces
Boneless wings 12 pieces
Boneless wings 30
El Tequilero Sampler platter
Super Bowl Sampler Platter
Burgers and Fries
All American Party burger
American cheese, letucce, tomato, onions, jalapenos
Bacon Cheese Burguer
Bacon, american cheese, letucce, tomato, onions, jalapenos pickles
Mexican Chicken Burger
chorizo, monterrey cheese, guacamole, letuce, grilled onions, and jalapenos
Cheese Burger
Mr. Tequila Burger
Angus beef, topped with layer of chorizo, pepper jack cheese, house-made guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeños and chipotle mayo.
Salads/Sandwiches
"El Perron" Chicken Sandwich
Toasted bread with citrus marinated chicken breast grilled or breaded. grilled poblano strips, grilled onions, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onions and jalapeños
Black bean and corn salad
Lettuce with mixed greens, black beans, cucumber, pico de gallo, roasted corn, fresh cheese. Mr. Tequila dressing
BLT (Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato)
Toasted Bread, Bacon, lettuce, avocado, onions and tomato and fries. Jalapeños
Cesar Salad
Romain lettuce, seasoned croutons, Parmesan cheese, homemade Cesar dressing
Doble Play Fiesta Salad
Romain lettuce, chili lime, fire roasted corn, with tortilla strips with Mexican cheese mix, seasoned with tortilla strips, salsa and side of ranch dressing.
Fruits and Spinach Salad
Fruit and Spinach Salad 14.00 Fresh baby spinach, mandarin oranges, green apple slices, dry cranberry, crumbled feta cheese, chopped walnuts, red onion chopped. Raspberry Vinaigrette dressing.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich and fries
Toasted Bread with cheese and fries
Tequila Club Sandwich
Turkey , ham, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, onions, tomato, jalapenos.
La Taqueria
"El Guero" Taco
Flour Tortilla Taco filled with meat, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese
"Gorditas" (Deep Fried puff tortillas)
Thick tortilla filled beans and with your choices of: Potatoes with chorizo, guacamole, cochinita Pibil, poblano strips, beef stew, chicken mole, chicharon in red sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream.
"La Chiquilla" Quesadilla
Flour tortilla fliied with cheese
"La Gorda" Quesadilla
Burritos
Flower tortilla filled with meat, rice beans, pico de gallo, cheese,
Fajita Plate
Marinated Chicken, beef or shrimp Sautee with bell peppers, onions, garlic. Served with Rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, warm flour tortillas and salsa. Shrimp Extra 2.00
Flautas Plate (4)
Deep fried double corn tortilla taco filled with your choices: Requeson (Mexican cottage cheese), poblano strips, mash potato, beans, ground beef, shredded beef, chicken. topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese and salsa. Guacamole on the side
Street Tacos
Corn tortilla filled with meats, shrimp, fish.
Veggie Burrito
Special Street tacos 3 x 10.00
Sea Food
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp, pico de gallo, cucumber, avocado, Mr. tequila cocktail sauce
Campechana Cocktail
Mixed of sea food cocktail, pico de gallo, cucumber, avocado, Mr. tequila sauce
Baja Fish Tacos
Crispy beer battered cod and topped with pico de gallo, Mr. tequila cabbage salad and creamy cilantro ranch dressing
Camarones a la Diabla (Very Hot)
Shrimp based meal, chili peppers, garlic, onions, tomatoes, salt and pepper.
Desserts
Sides
Side Rice
Side Beans
Choice of Refried, Pinto, or Black Beans
Side Tortilla Corn
3 Corn Tortillas
Side Tortilla Flour
3 Flour Tortillas
Side Sour Cream
Side Guacamole
Side Sour Cream
Side Jalapeños
Side of Cheese
Side of Avocado
Bacon
Chicken
Grilled Onions and Jalapeños
Grilled Poblano Peppers
Score with the Nachos
Solo Nachos
Tortilla Chips with hot nacho cheese and sliced jalapeños.
Field Gold Nachos
Tortilla Chips with hot nacho cheese, pico de Gallo, sliced jalapeños, sour cream.
Señor Tequila Nachos
Tortilla Chips topped with hot nacho cheese, Beef, Chicken or chorizo, Guacamole, refried beans, grilled onion and jalapeños, sour cream. and hot salsa.
Molletes (Mexican Pizza)
Mexican
Refried beans, chorizo, fried pico de gallo, melted cheese and slice of avocado.
Poblano
Refried beans, layer of Rajas (Poblano strips with corn and fried pico de gallo, melted cheese and sour cream
American
Tomate Sauce, cheese, pepperoni
Hawaiian
Tomate Sauce, cheese, ham and pineapple
Yucatan
Mr. Tequila Sampler Platters
Sampler Platter #1 Nacho Cheese
Tortilla Chips topped with Nacho cheese, jalapeños and pico de gallo. Chicken Taquitos, Guacamole and ref r ied beans
Sampler Platter # 2 Mr. Tequila and Fiesta Fries
Mr. Tequila and Fiesta Fries Style Special topped with chicken.
Sampler Platter # 3 Antojitos
Sopes, Fried Quesadillas, Chicken taquitos, ceviche tostadas, gorditas
kids menu
Drink Menu
Shots
Absolute
Chopin
Ciroc Premium
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Citron
Sky
Smirnoff
Tahoe Blue
Tito's
Absolut Wild
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray London
Well Gin
St. George
Rum
Bacardi Black Rum
Bacardi Rum Gold
Bacardi white
Captain Morgan Spicy
Captain Morgan white
Rum chata
Well Rum
1800 Anejo
1800 Cristalino
1800 Reposado
1800 Silver
Campo Azul Selecto Anejo
Casa Amigos Mescal
Casa azul anejo
Casa azul blanco
Casa azul reposado
Casamigo Mezcal
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Anejo
Cazadores Reposado
Centenario Anejo
Centenario Plata
Centenario Reposado
Clase Azul
Corazon de Agave Reposado
Corralejo Anejo
Corralejo Anejo
Corralejo Extra Añejo
Corralejo Reposado
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio 70
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Reposado
Don julio Blanco
Espolon Blanco
Espolon Reposado
Gran Centenario
Gran Centenario Reposado
Herradura Anejo Cristalino
Herradura Blanco
Herradura Reposado
Herradura Ultra Añejo
Hornitos plata
Hornitos Reposado
Maestro Doble Diamante
Mi Campo Tequila
Milagro Reposado
Milagro Silver
Patron Anejo
Patron Extra Añejo
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Rancho Escondido
Rancho Escondido Agave Liqer
Tequila Corazon reposado
Tequila mi Campo Blanco
Tradicional
Tradicional Reposado
Tres Agaves Organic Tequila
Tres Generaciones añejo
Tres Generaciones Plata
Tres Generaciones reposado
Tress agaves organictequila
Well Tequila
Buckanas 12
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal Vanilla
Fire Ball Cinnamon
Gold Bar Whiskey
Hendrick"s Whiskey
House Whiskey
Jack Daniels old 7
Jameson
Jameson Black Barrel
Jameson Irish
Johnny Walker Red
Buchanan's 12
Buchanan's Special
Chivas Regal 12
Chivas Regal 18Yr
Dewars
Dewars 12Yr
J & B
Johnny Walker Black
Johnny Walker Blue
Amaretto Di Saronno
Baileys
Blue Curacao
Caroland Irish Cream
Cointreau
Disaronno
Grand Marnier
Hennessy Privilage VSOP
Hennessy VS
jegameister Liqueur
Kahlua
Midori
Remy martin 1738
Remy Martin VSOP
Triple Sec
Remmy Martin 1738
Hennessy
Cocktails
Appletini
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Cadillac Margrita
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Envy Cocktail
Frozen Lime Margarita
Frozen Mango Margarita
Green Tea
House Cantaritos
House Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita
House Margarita on The Rocks
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita on rocks Rasberry
Margarita on rocks blueberry
Margarita on the rocks peach
Margarita on the rocks piniapple
Martini
Matgarita on the rocks guava
Mimosa
Mojito
mojito Strawberry
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Pina Colada
Screwdriver
Sex on the Beach
Strawberry Margarita On The Rocks
Tequila Sour
Tequila Sunrise
Tequila Sunset
Tom Collins
Top shelf Cantaritos
Top shelf Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita
Top Shelf Paloma
Vodka Martini
Vodka Tonic
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
White Tea
Beer
All Day Haze
Big Wave
Bud Light
Budweiser
Cali Squeeze
Coors Light
Disco Ninja
Stella Artois
Estrella
Lagunitas
Little sumpin' Ale Lagunitas
Mango cart
Modelo Especial
Pacifico
Revision IPA
Sierra Nevada hazy
Space Dust
805
All Day Haze
Big Wave
Budweiser
Bud Light
Cali Squeeze
Coors Light
Disco Ninja
Stella Artois
Estrella
Lagunitas
Little sumpin Ale Lagunitas
Mango Cart
Modelo
Pacifico
Revision IPA
Sierra Nevada Hazy
Space Dust
22 oz michelada
NA Beverages
Apple Juice
Coca Cola Can
Coffee Decaf
Coffee Regular
Coke
Coke 0
Crawnberry Juice
Diet Coke
Doctor paper Can
Dr. Pepper
Ginger ale
Ice tea
Ice Tea Flavor
lemonade
OJ
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Sprite
Squirt
Water Soda
water
kid Box of Juice
Kid Milk
Kid soda
NFL Sunday
Food
Cocktails
Shot
Pool Table
Mexican Fiesta Friday Menu
Fiesta Mexicana Menu
Carne Asada Plate
Carne Asada Plate with Rice, beans and salad
Enchiladas Green Sauce
3 enchiladas Plate with Rice, beans and salad
Enchiladas Red Sauce
3 enchiladas Plate with Rice, beans and salad
Chicken in Mole Sauce
Chicken in Mole Sauce Plate with Rice, beans and salad
Chile Relleno Plate
Chile Relleno Plate with Rice, beans and salad
Caldo de Res/ Beef Soup with vegetables
Beef soup with vegetables and side of rice
Tamales
Pork in red Sauce Chicken in green sauce Cheese with jalapeño peppers
Shrimp " A la Cora"
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp a la Diabla
Aguachiles (Shrimp )
Breaded Shrimp
Tostadas de Tinga (2)
BUFFET
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
12401 Folsom Blvd, Suite 111, Rancho Cordova, CA 95742