Mr Tequila - Fort Meyers

1661 Estero Blvd. #11

Ft Myers Beach, FL 33931

Order Again

Appetizers

Special Nachos

$14.75

With beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole

Nachos Santa Fe

$15.99

With steak, grilled chicken, or pastor (pork), black beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and jalapenos

Nachos

$11.75

With your choice of beef, chicken, beans or cheese

Fajitas Nachos

$15.99

With steak or chicken, peppers, onions and tomatoes

Papa Nachos

$16.99

French fries, cheese dip, black beans, steak, pico de gallo, jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream

Shrimp Nachos

$16.50

With onions and tomatoes

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.25

Queso Fundido

$9.50

Melted cheese with grilled chorizo (pork sausage), jalapenos and tortillas

10 Wings

$14.99

Mild, medium, hot, extra hot, BBQ, BBQ hot, lemon pepper or teriyaki

20 Wings

$26.99

Mild, medium, hot, extra hot, BBQ, BBQ hot, lemon pepper or teriyaki

Cheese Dip

$5.99+

Guacamole Dip

$6.50+

Guacamolazo

$12.99

Fresh guacamole with queso fresco

Sample Platter

$15.99

Cheese nachos, three chicken wings, cheese quesadilla, beef flauta, chicken chimichanga, tomato, guacamole and sour cream

Soups & Salads

Fajita Taco Salad

$14.99

Crispy flour shell with steak or grilled chicken, beans, onions, peppers, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole

Taco Salad

$13.99

Crispy flour shell with beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.75+

Served with rice, acocado, pico de gallo and tortilla chips

Guacamole Salad

$9.75

Guacamole with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese

Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes

Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Grilled salmon or shrimp served over lettuce, tomato, onions, shredded cheese, avocado and ranch on the side

Salmon Salad

$16.99

Shrimp (6)

$9.50

Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Grilled Steak

$10.50

Chorizo

$4.50

Low Cal Specials

Pechuga Mr. Tequila

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast served with grilled onions and seasonal vegetables

Steak al Carbon

$18.99

Grilled steak served with lettuce, tomatoes and seasonal vegetables

House Specials

Bistec Mr. Tequila

$20.99

Tender steak marinated in our very own green sauceon a sizzling hot comal. Served with rice, beans, grilled onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, tortillas, lettuce and sour cream

Burritos a la Roqueta

$17.75

Two rolled flour tortillas filled with carnitas (pork), green sauce, cheese sauce, pico de gallo and rice

Chicken & Shrimp

$20.75

Chicken breast and shrimp wth melted cheese on top. Served with rice and beans, pico de gallo and tortillas

Cochinita Pibil

$18.75

Tender pork served with rice and beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese dip, green salsa and tortillas

El Azteca

$20.99

Chicken breast, steak and shrimp topped with mushrooms, pineapple, cheese sauce, pico de gallo and guacamole. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

El Cazuelon

$19.50

Chicken breast, steak and chorizo (pork sausage) served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese sauce and tortillas

Molcajete

$28.99

Smoked pork chop, steak, chicken, shrimp, potatoes and onion covered with green sauce and cheese. Topped with cactus and bacon-wrapped jalapeno. Served with pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans and tortillas

Pollo Loco

$18.50

Grilled chicken with onions, mushrooms, pineapple and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and tortillas

Quesabirrias

$17.99

T-Bone Mr. Tequila

$30.99

Rice, beans, Mexican cactus (nopal), pico de gallo, guacamole, onions, stuffed jalapenos with cheese and wrapped in bacon. Served with tortillas

T-Bone Steak

$30.99

Topped with shrimp and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas

Tacos al Carbon

$18.99

Three corn tacos with grilled steak, chicken or pastor (pork), served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and queso fresco

Tacos Dinner

$17.50

Three tacos: steak, carnitas (pork), pastor (pork), chorizo (pork sausage), chicken or barbacoa, served with sauce, cilantro and onions with rice and beans

Tacos Michoacanos

$17.50

Four flour tortillas filled with you choice of chicken, steak, carnitas (pork) or pastor (pork). Topped with cilantro, onions and cheese. Served with hot sauce on the side

Cowboy Steak

$30.99

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$19.99

Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas

Steak Fajitas

$20.99

Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas

Combo Fajitas

$20.99

Both steak and chicken cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas

Carnitas Fajitas

$19.75

Shredded pork cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas

Fajitas Shrimp

$22.50

Grilled shrimp cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas

Fajitas Texanas

$22.50

Steak, chicken and shrimp cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas

Fajitas Mr. Tequila

$23.50+

Chicken, steak, pork, shrimp and chorizo (pork sausage) cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas

Parrillada

$23.50+

Chicken, steak, pork, shrimp, grilled onion, chile toreado and grilled cactus

Seafood

Caldo de Mariscos

$23.50

Shrimp, fish, crab legs, octopus, mussels, chopped carrots, potatoes, celery, rice and bread

Camarones a la Diabla

$19.99

Grilled shrimp and onions sauteed in spice sauce, served with pico de gallo, beans, rice and tortillas

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$19.50

Fresh shrimp sauteed with garlic glakes, cooked to perfection. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, avocado and tortillas

Camarones Mr. Tequila

$19.99

Shrimp cooked with onions and tomato, with melted cheese on top. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce and tortillas

El Cancun

$20.99

Grilled salmon and shrimp with mushrooms, tomatoes, pineapple, pico de gallo, guacamole and rice

Fish Veracruz

$18.50

Grilled tilapia fillet with grilled mushrooms, pineapple and tomato. Served with rice and pico de gallo

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$18.99

Shrimp, onion, tomato, cilantro, fresh jalapeno and avocado, mixed together in an outstanding shrimp sauce

Mojarra Frita

$18.99

Whole tilapia fried and served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, tortillas and guacamole

Pina Cancun

$22.75

Shrimp, salmon, onions, pineapple, mushrooms, tomato and cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas

Shrimp Tacos

$18.75

Three shrimp tacos, served with pico de gallo, cheese, rice and beans

Tacos Pescado

$17.75

Three fish tacos, served with pico de gallo, cheese, rice and beans

Tostada de Camaron

$7.50

Shrimp served with mayonnaise, pico de gallo and avocado

Special Dinner

Burrito Grande

$17.99

Steak, chicken or pastor (pork) burrito with rice, beans, gucamole, sour crea, pico de gallo, topped with cheese and green sauce

Burrito Mexicanos

$17.99

Two burritos filled with steak or chicken, with beans inside, topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, cheese dip, salsa and sour cream

Burrito Texano

$18.99

Shrimp, onions, mushrooms, cheese sauce, pco de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, green sauce, rice and beans

Carne Asada

$19.75

Tender steak with beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, onions, gucamole and tortillas

Carne Ranchera

$19.99

Tender steak grilled with onions, muchrooms, beans, rice, gucamole, pico de gallo and tortillas

Carnitas Dinner

$18.99

Fried pork served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas

Chiles Poblanos

$17.99

Two stuffed poblanos peppers, sreved with a choice of cheese, chicken or beef. Served with rice, beans and trotillas

Chori-Pollo Shrimp

$19.99

Grilled shrimp with chorizo (pork sausage) and chicken served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese and flour tortillas

Flautas Deluxe

$16.99

Four corn tortillas, rolled and fried crispy: two stuffed with shredded beef and two with chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, nacho cheese, gucamole with beans and rice

Fried Chimichangas

$17.99

Two flour tortillas deep-fried, filled with shredded beef or chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, nacho cheese, tomato sauce, guacamole with beans and rice

Quesadilla Camaron

$18.50

Shrimp quesadilla with onions, tomato, cheese sauce, rice, pico de gallo and sour cream

Quesadilla Especial

$17.99

Steak, chicken or pastor (pork) grilled with onions, rice, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Quesadilla Estilo Faja

$17.99

Flour tortilla filled with steak, chicken or pork, peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with rice, sour cream and pico de gallo and topped with cheese sauce

Shrimp Chimichanga

$18.99

Served with rice, guacamole and sour cream, topped with cheese dip, lettuce and tomato

Steak & Shrimp

$25.99

New York strip and grilled shrimp, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas

Special Combinations

Enchiladas Yolanda

$16.99

Three delicious chicken or beef enchiladas, topped with cheese and red or green salsa. Served with rice, beans and guacamole salad

Enchiladas Super Rancheras

$16.99

Five enchiladas: one beef, one chicken, one shredded beef, one bean and one cheese, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and sauce

Arroz con pollo

$14.99

Vegetarian

Garden Quesadillas

$14.99

Two delicious tortillas with cheese and guacamole, topped with sour cream and tomato. Served with rice and beans

Vegetarian Fajitas

$17.99

Seasonal and fajita vegetables served on a hot comal with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$15.99

Stuffed with seasonal vegetables and shredded cheese. Topped with cheese dip and served with rice

Veggie Burrito

$15.99

Seasonal vegetables wrapped in a large flour tortilla, topped with cheese dip, pico de gallo and guacamole

Kids Menu

Kids Burrito

$8.50

Served with rice and beans

Kids Taco

$8.50

Served with rice and beans

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Served with fries

Kids Quesadilla

$8.50

Served with rice

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Served with fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.50

Served with fries

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$8.50

Sides

Mexican Taco

$3.50

Corn tortilla with steak, grilled chicken, pasto (pork), carnitas with lettuce and cheese

Hard Taco

$3.50

Soft Taco

$3.50

Steak, grilled chicken , ground beef or pastor (pork), carnitas (pork) with lettuce and cheese

Enchilada

$3.50

Chile Relleno

$5.75

Flauta

$3.25

Beef or Chicken

Tostada

$4.50

Beef or Chicken with beans, tomato, cheese and lettuce

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.50

Quesadilla

$6.75

Grilled Quesadilla

$8.75

Steak, grilled chicken or pastor (pork)

Special Burrito

$7.99

Burrito

$6.50

Bean Burrito

$5.99

Side Rice

$4.75

Side Beans

$4.75

Rice and Beans

$4.99

Side Black Beans

$4.75

Extra Chips

$1.99

French Fries

$4.99

Jalapeños

$1.50

Jalapeño Bacon

$2.99

Pico de Gallo

$1.75+

Queso Fresco

$1.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Sour Cream

$1.75+

Seasonal Veggies

$5.99

Tortillas

$1.75

Nopal

$3.50

Chimichanga Side

$7.50

Ensalada de Fajita

$6.99

Salsa

$3.00+

Cilantro

$0.99

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.75

Churros Rellenos

$8.99

Flan

$7.50

Fried Cheesecake Burrito

$7.50

Fried Ice Cream

$7.50

Sopapillas With Ice Cream

$7.99

Ice Cream

$3.99

Lunch Combinations

Speedy Gonzalez

$9.75

Taco, enchilada and a choice of rice or beans

Special Lunch #1

$10.99

Chile relleno, taco, beans and guacamole salad

Special Lunch #2

$10.99

Steak or chicken wrap served with rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Special Lunch #3

$10.99

Quesadilla with steak, grilled chicken or pastor (pork) with rice, sour cream and pico de gallo

Special Lunch #4

$10.99

Beef burrito, taco and rice

Special Lunch #5

$10.99

Beef enchilada, chile relleno and rice

Special Lunch #6

$10.99

California chimichanga fried and stuffed with grilled chicken, rice and beans, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole

Special Lunch #7

$10.99

Two flautas, shredded beef or chicken,with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Served with rice and beans

Special Lunch #8

$10.99

Beef burrito deluxe topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans

Lunch Fajitas

$12.75+

Steak or chicken served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas

Huevos con Machaca

$11.75

Scrambled eggs with tomato, onions and shredded beef. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Huevos con Chorizo

$11.50

Scrambled eggs with chorizo (pork sausage), potatoes, beans and tortillas

Lunch Tacos

$11.99

Two steak, chicken or pastor (pork) grilled tacos, served with rice, beans, onions and cilantro

Lunch Pork Grill

$11.99

Diced pork in green sauce served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese dip and tortillas

Burrito Supreme

$11.99

Burrito filled with steak, grilled chicken or pastor (pork), rice, beans, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, cheese sauce and tomato sauce

Lunch Chimichanga

$10.99

Deep-fried burrito with your choice of beef or chicken, topped with cheese sauce, tomato sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans

Carnitas Express

$12.50

Fried pork served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas

Combinations

Combination 1

$16.50

Combination 2

$16.50

Combination 3

$16.50

Combination 4

$16.50

Soft flour tortilla, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream

Combination 5

$16.50

Combination 6

$16.50

Combination 7

$16.50

Guacamole, sour cream, tomato and lettuce

Soft Drinks

Coca-Cola

$3.35

Diet Coke

$3.35

Sprite

$3.35

Club Soda

$3.35

Barq's Root Beer

$3.35

Fanta

$3.35

Lemonade

$3.35

Gingerale

$3.35

Iced Tea

$3.35

Apple Juice

$3.35

Orange Juice

$3.35

Bottled Water

$3.50

Coffee

$3.35

Milk

$3.35

Mr Pibb

$3.35

Perrier

$3.50

Smoothie

$5.99+

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Mexican Drinks

Agua de Horchata

$4.75

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Jarritos

$3.50

Agua Fresca

$3.50

Margaritas

Frozen

$9.99+

Texas Gold

$9.25+

Rocks

$7.99+

Margarona

$13.50+

Sangrona

$13.50+

Skinny Margarita

$10.99+

Jalapeno Margarita

$10.00+

Spicy Mango Margarita

$10.99+

Frozen mango margarita with Chamoy and Tajin rim

Margarita With Special Tequila

$15.50+

Half Gallon Margarita

$35.00

Grand Marnier Floater

$4.00

Regular

$25.99

Texas Gold

$26.99

Frozen

$27.99

Sangria

$25.99

Daiquiri

$25.99

Speacial Tequila Pitcher

$37.00

Skinny Pitcher

$42.99

Half Gallon Margarita

$36.00

Half Gallon Texas Gold

$39.00

Half Gallon Frozen

$36.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$3.75+

Corona Extra

$4.25+

Corona Premier

$4.25+

Dos Equis (XX)

$4.25+

Dos Equis Amber

$4.25+

Modelo Especial

$4.25+

Modelo Negra

$4.25+

Pacifico

$4.25+

Stella

$4.25+

Ultra

$4.25+

Domestic Beer

Bud Light

$4.99

Budweiser

$4.99

Coors Light

$4.99

Michelob Ultra

$4.99

Miller Lite

$4.99

O'Doul's

$4.99

Hard Seltzer

$5.99

Yuengling

$4.99

Bucket of Beer

$23.99

Mexican Beer

Corona

$5.50

Modelo Especial

$5.50

Bucket of Beer

$24.99

Bohemia

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Corona Light

$5.50

Modelo Negra

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Sol

$5.50

Stella Artois

$5.50

Dos Equis (XX) Lager

$5.50

Dos Equis (XX) Amber

$5.50

Tecate

$5.50

Victoria

$5.50

Stella Artois Freedom

$5.50

Featured Drinks

Tequila Sunrise

$9.99

Michelada

$9.99

Cantaritos

$13.50

Pina Colada

$12.50+

Pina Margartia or Daiquiri

$18.99

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.99

Sangria on the Rocks

$11.99+

Blue Hawaiian

$10.75

Daiquiri

$9.99+

Mojito

$14.99

Cocktails

Pineapple Crush

$10.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Paloma

$11.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Mexican Coffee

$9.50

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

White Russian

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Wines

BTL House Wine

$26.00

BTL Kendall-Jackson

$35.00

GLS Kendall-Jackson

$10.99

GLS Cabernet

$7.50

GLS Merlot

$7.50

GLS Sangria-Red

$7.50

GLS Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$7.50

GLS Pinot Noir

$7.50

GLS Chardonnay

$7.50

GLS Pinot Grigio

$7.50

GLS White Zinfandel

$7.50

Feature Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$10.99

Martinis

Absolute Martini

$10.50

Ketel One Martini

$11.50

Grey Goose Martini

$12.50

Stoli Martini

$9.75

Tito's Martini

$10.50

Smirnoff Martini

$9.50

Skyy Martini

$9.50

Tanqueray Martini

$9.50

Bombay Sapphire Martini

$10.50

Beefeater Martini

$11.50

Tequila

100 Años Reposado

$10.00

1800 Añejo

$10.00

1800 Coconut

$9.00

1800 Reposado

$9.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

21 Seeds

$12.00

Altos Reposado

$10.00

Altos Silver

$9.00

Avion Reposado

$11.00

Avion Silver

$10.00

Cabo Wabo Añejo

$13.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$8.00

Cabo Wabo Resposado

$8.50

Cantera Negra Añejo

$12.00

Cantera Negra Blanco

$10.00

Cantera Negra Cafe

$10.00

Cantera Negra Extra Anejo

$18.00

Cantera Negra Reposado

$11.00

Casa Amigos Añejo

$14.00

Casa Amigos Blanco

$12.00

Casa Amigos Reposado

$13.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$12.00

Casa Noble Silver

$9.00

Cazadores Reposado

$8.50

Cazadores Silver

$8.00

Cenote Cristalino

$11.00

Cenote Reposado

$9.00

Cenote Silver

$8.50

cincoro reposado

$18.00

cincoro silver

$16.00

Clase Azul

$25.00

Clase Azul Anjo

$45.00

Corralejo 9900 Horas Añejo

$15.00

Corralejo Reposado

$8.50

Corralejo Reserva Añejo

$15.00

Corralejo Silver

$8.00

Delirio

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Don Julio 1942 Bottle

$275.00

Don Julio 70

$14.00

Don Julio Añejo

$12.50

Don Julio Reposado

$11.50

Don Julio Silver

$10.50

Espolon Añejo

$10.00

Espolon Reposado

$9.00

Espolon Silver

$8.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$11.00

Gran Coramino Anejo

$16.00

Gran Coramino Reposado

$14.00

Gran Corralejo Reserva

$16.00

Herradura Añejo

$10.00

Herradura Reposado

$9.50

Herradura Silver

$9.00

Herradura Ultra

$16.00

Hornitos Añejo

$11.00

Hornitos Black Barrel

$8.50

Hornitos Reposado

$10.00

Hornitos Silver

$9.00

Jimador Reposado

$8.50

Jimador Silver

$8.00

Jose Cuervo De La Familia Anejo

$22.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.50

Jose Cuervo Reposado

$9.50

Jose Cuervo Reserva Platino

$20.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$8.50

Jose Cuervo Silver

$7.50

Jose Cuervo Tradicional

$8.50

Maestro Dovel Silver

$9.00

Milagro Añejo

$10.00

Milagro Reposado

$9.00

Milagro Silver

$8.50

Monte Alban Mezcal

$7.00

Monte Loboz Mezcal

$8.50

Patron

$10.00

Patron Añejo

$12.00

Patron Grand Platinum

$27.00

Patron Reposado

$11.00

Patron XO Cafe

Revolucion Cristalino

$18.00

Sauza Silver

$7.00

Siest Leguas Reposado

$11.00

Siete Leguas Añejo

$13.00

Siete Leguas Silver

$10.00

Suerte Añejo

$10.00

Suerte Reposado

$9.00

Suerte Silver

$8.00

Tanteo Jalapeño

$8.50

Tres Generaciones Añejo

$12.00

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$11.00

Tres Generaciones Silver

$10.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Gran Coramino Reposado

$14.00

Gran Coramino Anejo

$16.00

Altos Silver

$9.00

Altos Reposado

$10.00

casamigos mezcal

$14.00

Vodka

Absolut

$8.50

Absolut Citron

$8.50

Belvadere

$12.00

Finlandia

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.50

Ketel Citron

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Skyy

$8.50

Smirnoff

$8.00

Stoli

$8.50

Tito's

$9.50

Well Vodka

$6.50

Gin

Beefeater

$8.50

Bombay

$8.50

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.50

Well Gin

$6.50

Brockmans

$8.00

Bourbon

Well Bourbon

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$9.50

Makers Mark

$10.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.50

Bacardi 151

$6.75

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Kraken

$7.00

Malibu

$7.50

Myers Dark Rum

$8.50

Parrot Bay

$7.50

Rumchata

$7.50

Well Rum

$6.50

Whiskey

Canadian Club

$8.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

Early Times

$7.00

Fireball

$8.00

Fleishman's

$7.00

Hennessy

$10.50

Jameson

$8.50

Proper Twelve

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Seagrams VO

$8.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.50

Well Whiskey

$6.50

Whistle Pig Piggyback

$8.00

Scotch

Buchanan's

$12.00

Chivas Regal

$11.00

Dewars

$9.00

Glenlivet

$13.50

J Walker Black

$10.50

J Walker Blue

$25.00

J Walker Red

$9.50

Justerini & Brooks

$7.00

Monkey Shoulder

$8.50

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Well Scotch

$6.50

Liqueur

43

$8.50

Amaretto

$7.50

Bailey's

$7.50

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$10.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Courvoisier

$12.00

Frangelico

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Jagermeister

$8.50

Kahlua

$7.50

Sambuca

$7.50

Tia Maria

$8.50

HH Margaritas

HH Margarita Rocks

$3.25

HH Draft Beer

HH Bud Light

$1.75

HH Corona Extra

$2.00

HH Corona Premier

$2.00

HH Dos Equis (XX)

$2.00

HH Dos Equis Lager

$2.00

HH Modelo Especial

$2.00

HH Modelo Negra

$2.00

HH Pacifico

$2.00

HH Stella

$2.00

HH Ultra

$1.75

Merchandise

5 de Mayo T-shirts

$10.00

Hand Scrub

$25.00
1661 Estero Blvd. #11, Ft Myers Beach, FL 33931

