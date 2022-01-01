- Home
- /
- Fort Myers Beach
- /
- Mr Tequila - Fort Meyers
Mr Tequila - Fort Meyers
No reviews yet
1661 Estero Blvd. #11
Ft Myers Beach, FL 33931
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Special Nachos
With beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole
Nachos Santa Fe
With steak, grilled chicken, or pastor (pork), black beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and jalapenos
Nachos
With your choice of beef, chicken, beans or cheese
Fajitas Nachos
With steak or chicken, peppers, onions and tomatoes
Papa Nachos
French fries, cheese dip, black beans, steak, pico de gallo, jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream
Shrimp Nachos
With onions and tomatoes
Jalapeno Poppers
Queso Fundido
Melted cheese with grilled chorizo (pork sausage), jalapenos and tortillas
10 Wings
Mild, medium, hot, extra hot, BBQ, BBQ hot, lemon pepper or teriyaki
20 Wings
Mild, medium, hot, extra hot, BBQ, BBQ hot, lemon pepper or teriyaki
Cheese Dip
Guacamole Dip
Guacamolazo
Fresh guacamole with queso fresco
Sample Platter
Cheese nachos, three chicken wings, cheese quesadilla, beef flauta, chicken chimichanga, tomato, guacamole and sour cream
Soups & Salads
Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour shell with steak or grilled chicken, beans, onions, peppers, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
Taco Salad
Crispy flour shell with beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Served with rice, acocado, pico de gallo and tortilla chips
Guacamole Salad
Guacamole with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes
Shrimp Salad
Grilled salmon or shrimp served over lettuce, tomato, onions, shredded cheese, avocado and ranch on the side
Salmon Salad
Shrimp (6)
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Steak
Chorizo
Low Cal Specials
House Specials
Bistec Mr. Tequila
Tender steak marinated in our very own green sauceon a sizzling hot comal. Served with rice, beans, grilled onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, tortillas, lettuce and sour cream
Burritos a la Roqueta
Two rolled flour tortillas filled with carnitas (pork), green sauce, cheese sauce, pico de gallo and rice
Chicken & Shrimp
Chicken breast and shrimp wth melted cheese on top. Served with rice and beans, pico de gallo and tortillas
Cochinita Pibil
Tender pork served with rice and beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese dip, green salsa and tortillas
El Azteca
Chicken breast, steak and shrimp topped with mushrooms, pineapple, cheese sauce, pico de gallo and guacamole. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
El Cazuelon
Chicken breast, steak and chorizo (pork sausage) served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese sauce and tortillas
Molcajete
Smoked pork chop, steak, chicken, shrimp, potatoes and onion covered with green sauce and cheese. Topped with cactus and bacon-wrapped jalapeno. Served with pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans and tortillas
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken with onions, mushrooms, pineapple and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and tortillas
Quesabirrias
T-Bone Mr. Tequila
Rice, beans, Mexican cactus (nopal), pico de gallo, guacamole, onions, stuffed jalapenos with cheese and wrapped in bacon. Served with tortillas
T-Bone Steak
Topped with shrimp and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas
Tacos al Carbon
Three corn tacos with grilled steak, chicken or pastor (pork), served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and queso fresco
Tacos Dinner
Three tacos: steak, carnitas (pork), pastor (pork), chorizo (pork sausage), chicken or barbacoa, served with sauce, cilantro and onions with rice and beans
Tacos Michoacanos
Four flour tortillas filled with you choice of chicken, steak, carnitas (pork) or pastor (pork). Topped with cilantro, onions and cheese. Served with hot sauce on the side
Cowboy Steak
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Steak Fajitas
Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Combo Fajitas
Both steak and chicken cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Carnitas Fajitas
Shredded pork cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Fajitas Shrimp
Grilled shrimp cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Fajitas Texanas
Steak, chicken and shrimp cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Fajitas Mr. Tequila
Chicken, steak, pork, shrimp and chorizo (pork sausage) cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Parrillada
Chicken, steak, pork, shrimp, grilled onion, chile toreado and grilled cactus
Seafood
Caldo de Mariscos
Shrimp, fish, crab legs, octopus, mussels, chopped carrots, potatoes, celery, rice and bread
Camarones a la Diabla
Grilled shrimp and onions sauteed in spice sauce, served with pico de gallo, beans, rice and tortillas
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Fresh shrimp sauteed with garlic glakes, cooked to perfection. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, avocado and tortillas
Camarones Mr. Tequila
Shrimp cooked with onions and tomato, with melted cheese on top. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce and tortillas
El Cancun
Grilled salmon and shrimp with mushrooms, tomatoes, pineapple, pico de gallo, guacamole and rice
Fish Veracruz
Grilled tilapia fillet with grilled mushrooms, pineapple and tomato. Served with rice and pico de gallo
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp, onion, tomato, cilantro, fresh jalapeno and avocado, mixed together in an outstanding shrimp sauce
Mojarra Frita
Whole tilapia fried and served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, tortillas and guacamole
Pina Cancun
Shrimp, salmon, onions, pineapple, mushrooms, tomato and cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas
Shrimp Tacos
Three shrimp tacos, served with pico de gallo, cheese, rice and beans
Tacos Pescado
Three fish tacos, served with pico de gallo, cheese, rice and beans
Tostada de Camaron
Shrimp served with mayonnaise, pico de gallo and avocado
Special Dinner
Burrito Grande
Steak, chicken or pastor (pork) burrito with rice, beans, gucamole, sour crea, pico de gallo, topped with cheese and green sauce
Burrito Mexicanos
Two burritos filled with steak or chicken, with beans inside, topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, cheese dip, salsa and sour cream
Burrito Texano
Shrimp, onions, mushrooms, cheese sauce, pco de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, green sauce, rice and beans
Carne Asada
Tender steak with beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, onions, gucamole and tortillas
Carne Ranchera
Tender steak grilled with onions, muchrooms, beans, rice, gucamole, pico de gallo and tortillas
Carnitas Dinner
Fried pork served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas
Chiles Poblanos
Two stuffed poblanos peppers, sreved with a choice of cheese, chicken or beef. Served with rice, beans and trotillas
Chori-Pollo Shrimp
Grilled shrimp with chorizo (pork sausage) and chicken served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese and flour tortillas
Flautas Deluxe
Four corn tortillas, rolled and fried crispy: two stuffed with shredded beef and two with chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, nacho cheese, gucamole with beans and rice
Fried Chimichangas
Two flour tortillas deep-fried, filled with shredded beef or chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, nacho cheese, tomato sauce, guacamole with beans and rice
Quesadilla Camaron
Shrimp quesadilla with onions, tomato, cheese sauce, rice, pico de gallo and sour cream
Quesadilla Especial
Steak, chicken or pastor (pork) grilled with onions, rice, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Quesadilla Estilo Faja
Flour tortilla filled with steak, chicken or pork, peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with rice, sour cream and pico de gallo and topped with cheese sauce
Shrimp Chimichanga
Served with rice, guacamole and sour cream, topped with cheese dip, lettuce and tomato
Steak & Shrimp
New York strip and grilled shrimp, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas
Special Combinations
Enchiladas Yolanda
Three delicious chicken or beef enchiladas, topped with cheese and red or green salsa. Served with rice, beans and guacamole salad
Enchiladas Super Rancheras
Five enchiladas: one beef, one chicken, one shredded beef, one bean and one cheese, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and sauce
Arroz con pollo
Vegetarian
Garden Quesadillas
Two delicious tortillas with cheese and guacamole, topped with sour cream and tomato. Served with rice and beans
Vegetarian Fajitas
Seasonal and fajita vegetables served on a hot comal with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas
Vegetarian Quesadilla
Stuffed with seasonal vegetables and shredded cheese. Topped with cheese dip and served with rice
Veggie Burrito
Seasonal vegetables wrapped in a large flour tortilla, topped with cheese dip, pico de gallo and guacamole
Kids Menu
Sides
Mexican Taco
Corn tortilla with steak, grilled chicken, pasto (pork), carnitas with lettuce and cheese
Hard Taco
Soft Taco
Steak, grilled chicken , ground beef or pastor (pork), carnitas (pork) with lettuce and cheese
Enchilada
Chile Relleno
Flauta
Beef or Chicken
Tostada
Beef or Chicken with beans, tomato, cheese and lettuce
Cheese Quesadilla
Quesadilla
Grilled Quesadilla
Steak, grilled chicken or pastor (pork)
Special Burrito
Burrito
Bean Burrito
Side Rice
Side Beans
Rice and Beans
Side Black Beans
Extra Chips
French Fries
Jalapeños
Jalapeño Bacon
Pico de Gallo
Queso Fresco
Shredded Cheese
Sour Cream
Seasonal Veggies
Tortillas
Nopal
Chimichanga Side
Ensalada de Fajita
Salsa
Cilantro
Desserts
Lunch Combinations
Speedy Gonzalez
Taco, enchilada and a choice of rice or beans
Special Lunch #1
Chile relleno, taco, beans and guacamole salad
Special Lunch #2
Steak or chicken wrap served with rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Special Lunch #3
Quesadilla with steak, grilled chicken or pastor (pork) with rice, sour cream and pico de gallo
Special Lunch #4
Beef burrito, taco and rice
Special Lunch #5
Beef enchilada, chile relleno and rice
Special Lunch #6
California chimichanga fried and stuffed with grilled chicken, rice and beans, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
Special Lunch #7
Two flautas, shredded beef or chicken,with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
Special Lunch #8
Beef burrito deluxe topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
Lunch Fajitas
Steak or chicken served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas
Huevos con Machaca
Scrambled eggs with tomato, onions and shredded beef. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Huevos con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs with chorizo (pork sausage), potatoes, beans and tortillas
Lunch Tacos
Two steak, chicken or pastor (pork) grilled tacos, served with rice, beans, onions and cilantro
Lunch Pork Grill
Diced pork in green sauce served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese dip and tortillas
Burrito Supreme
Burrito filled with steak, grilled chicken or pastor (pork), rice, beans, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, cheese sauce and tomato sauce
Lunch Chimichanga
Deep-fried burrito with your choice of beef or chicken, topped with cheese sauce, tomato sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans
Carnitas Express
Fried pork served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas
Soft Drinks
Margaritas
Frozen
Texas Gold
Rocks
Margarona
Sangrona
Skinny Margarita
Jalapeno Margarita
Spicy Mango Margarita
Frozen mango margarita with Chamoy and Tajin rim
Margarita With Special Tequila
Half Gallon Margarita
Grand Marnier Floater
Regular
Texas Gold
Frozen
Sangria
Daiquiri
Speacial Tequila Pitcher
Skinny Pitcher
Half Gallon Margarita
Half Gallon Texas Gold
Half Gallon Frozen
Draft Beer
Domestic Beer
Mexican Beer
Featured Drinks
Cocktails
Wines
Martinis
Tequila
100 Años Reposado
1800 Añejo
1800 Coconut
1800 Reposado
1800 Silver
21 Seeds
Altos Reposado
Altos Silver
Avion Reposado
Avion Silver
Cabo Wabo Añejo
Cabo Wabo Blanco
Cabo Wabo Resposado
Cantera Negra Añejo
Cantera Negra Blanco
Cantera Negra Cafe
Cantera Negra Extra Anejo
Cantera Negra Reposado
Casa Amigos Añejo
Casa Amigos Blanco
Casa Amigos Reposado
Casa Noble Reposado
Casa Noble Silver
Cazadores Reposado
Cazadores Silver
Cenote Cristalino
Cenote Reposado
Cenote Silver
cincoro reposado
cincoro silver
Clase Azul
Clase Azul Anjo
Corralejo 9900 Horas Añejo
Corralejo Reposado
Corralejo Reserva Añejo
Corralejo Silver
Delirio
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio 1942 Bottle
Don Julio 70
Don Julio Añejo
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Silver
Espolon Añejo
Espolon Reposado
Espolon Silver
Fortaleza Reposado
Gran Coramino Anejo
Gran Coramino Reposado
Gran Corralejo Reserva
Herradura Añejo
Herradura Reposado
Herradura Silver
Herradura Ultra
Hornitos Añejo
Hornitos Black Barrel
Hornitos Reposado
Hornitos Silver
Jimador Reposado
Jimador Silver
Jose Cuervo De La Familia Anejo
Jose Cuervo Gold
Jose Cuervo Reposado
Jose Cuervo Reserva Platino
Jose Cuervo Silver
Jose Cuervo Silver
Jose Cuervo Tradicional
Maestro Dovel Silver
Milagro Añejo
Milagro Reposado
Milagro Silver
Monte Alban Mezcal
Monte Loboz Mezcal
Patron
Patron Añejo
Patron Grand Platinum
Patron Reposado
Patron XO Cafe
Revolucion Cristalino
Sauza Silver
Siest Leguas Reposado
Siete Leguas Añejo
Siete Leguas Silver
Suerte Añejo
Suerte Reposado
Suerte Silver
Tanteo Jalapeño
Tres Generaciones Añejo
Tres Generaciones Reposado
Tres Generaciones Silver
Well Tequila
Gran Coramino Reposado
Gran Coramino Anejo
Altos Silver
Altos Reposado
casamigos mezcal
Vodka
Rum
Whiskey
Scotch
Liqueur
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy Amigos!
1661 Estero Blvd. #11, Ft Myers Beach, FL 33931