Bar Futo 425 Fore St.

425 Fore St.

Portland, ME 04101

Order Again

COLD

UNI

$24.00

potato mochi, soubise, and seaweed dukka

CHARRED HIRAMASA

$18.00

smokey ponzu, puffed rice, fresh chili

FLUKE CRUDO

$16.00

ume, shiso, sesame

KOHLRABI SALAD

$13.00

Mushroom Vin, Sunchoke, Hazelnut

HOT

CRISPY EGGPLANT

$12.00

Spicy Garlic Miso

CRISPY TOFU

$12.00

poultry stock, schmaltz, egg

KOSHIKARI RICE BOWL

$15.00

Duck Sugo , pickled squash, scallion

TILE FISH

$28.00

SHISHITO

$10.00

Horseradish Ranch

SHORT RIB

$32.00

potatoes banchan, koji butter, pickled hon shimeji

SHRIMP TOTS

$11.00

SKEWERS

CHICKEN THIGH

$10.00

smokey sweet mustard

CORDON BLUE

$12.00

Pickled Mustard Seed, Breadcrumb

DUCK BREAST

$13.00

Prune Sauce

BIG MAC

$10.00

“Special Sauce” shredded Lettuce, sesame

SCALLOP

$14.00

Tama Miso

GRILLED CABBAGE

$9.00

Miso Glaze, Shiitake

GRILLED FISH

$14.00

Brown Butter Ponzu, chives

CHIX LIVER

$8.00Out of stock

ALBACORE

$14.00Out of stock

KAKIGORI

APPLE PIE

$10.00

BANANAS FOSTER

$10.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$10.00

SPARKLING

GLS German Gilbert Cava Rose

$12.00

GLS Lunaira Ancestrale Spumante

$16.00

BTL German Gilbert Cava Rose

$48.00

BTL Lunaria Ancestrale PET NAT Pinot Grigio Brut Nature

$62.00

WHITE

GLS Picpoul, Bonney Doon Vineyard

$11.00

GLS Grape Abduction, Slovenia

$11.00

GLS Anne Amie Vineyards, Muller Thurgau CA 2021

$13.00

BTL Picpoul, Bonney Doon Vineyard

$44.00

BTL Grape Abduction

$55.00

BTL Anne Amie Vineyards, Muller Thurgau CA 2021

$52.00

RED

GLS Gamay Quatre Saisons, Bernard Vallette - 2021

$14.00

BTL Gamay

$56.00

BTL Lemberger, Kiona Vineyards, Yakima Valley, WA 2021

$44.00

GLS Lemberger, Kiona Vineyards, Yakima Valley, WA 2021

$11.00

GLS Domaine des Anes, Corbieres Fontanilles

$13.00

BTL Domaine des Anes, Corbieres Fontanilles

$52.00

WINE- BTB

SPARKING WINE

$100.00

SPARKLING WINE

$100.00

SPARKLING WINE

$100.00

WHITE WINE

$100.00

WHITE WINE

$100.00

WHITE WINE

$100.00

RED WINE

$100.00

RED WINE

$100.00

RED WINE

$100.00

SKIN CONTACT

$100.00

SKIN CONTACT

$100.00

HOUSE COCKTAILS

VODKA HIGHBALL

$11.00

GIN HIGHBALL

$11.00

WHISKEY HIGHBALL

$11.00

HOT 'MAMI

$13.00

CALPIKACHU

$13.00

MELON BALLER

$12.00

SAKURA SOUR

$13.00

YUZU DRINK NO.1

$14.00

GENMAI MARTINI

$14.00

KIROMITSU OLD FASHIONED

$14.00

PLUM DIARY

$14.00

MOON LANDING

$12.00

MINI MIDORI SOUR

$5.00

OFF MENU 13

$13.00

OFF MENU 14

$14.00

BULLET TRAIN

$10.00

SENCHA COLLINS

$7.00

BLACK AND MILD

$7.00

SPARKLING SAKE- GLS

GLS Poochi Poochi from Fukushima

$10.00

GLS Hana Hou Hou Shu from Okayama

$11.00

GLS Kikusui Nama Genshu Honjozo from Niigata (270ml)

$16.00

GLS Fukucho 'Seaside' from Hiroshima

$16.00

GLS Hakutsuru 'Awa Yuki' from Hyogo

$12.00

CANS & CUPS

Bushido, 'Way of the Warrior' Ginjo Genshu from Kyoto

$16.00

Hakutsuru ‘Chika’ Junmai from Hyogo

$16.00

Miyozakura Panda from Gifu

$16.00

Kikusui Funaguchi Black from Niigata

$18.00

CRUDO GLS

GLS Dassai Junmai Daiginjo Nigori from Yamaguchi

$14.00

GLS Fukucho 'Moon on the Water' Junmai Ginjo from Hiroshima

$20.00

GLS Joto “The Citrus One” Yuzu from Shimane

$22.00

GLS Ryujin Oze x Rosé Junmai Daiginjo from Gunma

$18.00

GLS Tatenokawa Phoenix Junmai Daiginjo from Yamaguchi

$18.00

GLS Tensei Endless Summer Tokubetsu Honjozo from Kanagawa

$20.00

GLS Akishika Shuzo Omachi Junmai Sake NV (720ml)

$15.00

GLS Amabuki Strawberry

$18.00

GLS Terada Honke Description (720ml)

$22.00

GLS Uehara Shuzo, "Furosen Usinigori Sake" NV (720ml)

$24.00

GLS Ippongi Denshin Yuki Junmai Ginjo "Snow"

$18.00

GRILL GLS

GLS Shichi Hon Yari 'The Seven Spearsmen' Junmai from Shiga

$14.00

GLS Kanbara 'Bride of the Fox' Junmai Ginjo from Niigata

$22.00

GLS Yamada Shoten Everlasting Roots Tokubetsu Junmai from Gifu

$22.00

GLS Shiokawa Cowboy Yamahai Jumai Ginjo Geshu from Niigata

$22.00

GLS Kojimaya "Untitled"

$22.00

GLS Tengumai Yamahai Junmai "Dance of the Demon"

$14.00

GLS Kikumasamune Taru

$14.00

LUXE GLS

GLS Shichi Hon Yari 'Silent Samurai' Junmai Daiginjo, Shizuku, Shiga

$25.00

DESSERT

GLS Hakutsuru Plum Wine

$10.00

SPARKLING SAKE BTL

BTL- Poochi Poochi from Fukushima

$35.00

BTL Hana Awaka Yuzu from Hyogo

$28.00

BTL Fukucho 'Seaside' from Hiroshima

$68.00

BTL Kikusui Nama Genshu Honjozo from Nigata

$16.00

BTL Hakutsuru 'Awa Yuki' from Hyogo

$25.00

CRUDO BTL

BTL Tatenokawa Phoenix Junmai Daiginjo from Yamaguchi

$82.00

BTL Joto “The Citrus One” Yuzu from Shimane

$68.00

BTL Fukucho 'Moon on the Water' Junmai Ginjo from Hiroshima

$80.00

BTL Tensei Endless Summer Tokubetsu Honjozo from Kanagawa

$80.00

BTL Dassai Junmai Daiginjo Nigori from Yamaguchi

$40.00

BTL Dassai 45 Junmai Daiginjo

$40.00

BTL Amabuki Strawberry

$96.00

BTL Terada Honke Description (720ml)

$130.00

BTL Akishika Shuzo Omachi Junmai Sake NV, (720ml)

$90.00

BTL Uehara Shuzo, "Furosen Usinigori Sake" NV, (720ml)

$140.00

BTL Ippongi Denshin Yuki Junmai Ginjo

$95.00

GRILL BTL

BTL Kojimaya "Untitled"

$92.00

BTL Shichi Hon Yari 'The Seven Spearsmen' Junmai from Shiga

$32.00

BTL Tengumai Yamahai Junmai "Dance of the Demon"

$48.00

BTL Kanbara 'Bride of the Fox' Junmai Ginjo from Niigata

$80.00

BTL Yamada Shoten Everlasting Roots Tokubetsu Junmai from Gifu

$100.00

BTL Shiokawa Cowboy Yamahai Jumai Ginjo Geshu from Niigata

$80.00

BTL Kikumasamune Kimoto Taru Cedar Sake from Kobe

$32.00

LUXE BTL

BTL Shichi Hon Yari 'Silent Samurai' Junmai Daiginjo, Shizuku, Shiga

$78.00

VODKA/SHOCHU

BULLY BOY SEACOAST

$10.00

HAKU VODKA

$12.00

KETEL ONE

$12.00

GREY GOOSE

$12.00

ABSOLUT CITRON

$11.00

MIZU SHOCHU

$13.00

MIZU LEMONGRASS

$13.00

GIN

FORDS

$11.00

BEEFEATER

$11.00

HENDRICKS

$12.00

PLYMOUTH

$12.00

BIMINI

$12.00

BIMINI COCO

$12.00

ROKU

$12.00

TANQUERAY 10

$12.00

BOLS GENEVER

$12.00

RUM

PLANTATION THREE STAR

$10.00

PLANTATION BARBADOS

$11.00

SMITH AND CROSS

$12.00

WRAY AND NEPHEW

$12.00

PLANTATION OFTD

$13.00

CRUZAN BLACKSTRAP

$12.00

CLEMENT AGRICOLE

$13.00

AVUA CACHACA

$12.00

TEQUILA

PUEBLO VIEJO

$10.00

BANHEZ

$11.00

SIETE BLANCO

$14.00

TESORO BLANCO

$14.00

OCHO PLATA

$14.00

OCHO REPO

$15.00

DM CHICHICAPA

$14.00

DM TOBALA

$22.00

WHISKEY

OGD BONDED

$10.00

EAGLE RARE

$13.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$13.00

MAKERS MARK

$12.00

WELLER 107

$16.00

OLD OVERHOLT BONDED

$10.00

RITTENHOUSE

$11.00

MICHTER'S RYE

$13.00

WILLET 4YR RYE

$18.00

SUNTORY TOKI

$11.00

ST. GEORGE BALLER

$14.00

NIKKA BARREL

$16.00

NIKKA COFFEY

$18.00

NIKKA PURE MALT

$18.00

HATOZAKI SMALL BATCH

$15.00

SCOTCH

MONKEY SHOULDER

$12.00

LAPHROAIG 10

$14.00

OBAN

$16.00

LAGAVULIN

$16.00

BUSHMILLS

$11.00

BUSHMILLS (Copy)

$11.00

AMARO/CORDIALS/MISC

APEROL

$11.00

CAMPARI

$11.00

CYNAR

$10.00

CYNAR 70

$11.00

MONTENEGRO

$10.00

MELETTI

$10.00

NONINO

$12.00

FERNET BRANCA

$10.00

PIERRE FERRAND 1840

$13.00

BARSOL PISCO

$12.00

GREEN CHARTREUSE

$14.00

YELLOW CHARTREUSE

$14.00

BENEDICTINE

$12.00

MIDORI

$8.00

PF DRY CURACAO

$12.00

LUXARDO MARASCHINO

$12.00

CREME DE VIOLETTE

$12.00

ALLENS COFFEE BRANDY

$8.00

CREME DE CACAO

$12.00

CREME DE BANANE

$12.00

CREME DE CASSIS

$12.00

ABSINTHE ORDINAIRE

$12.00

MING RIVER BAIJIU

$12.00

ITALICUS BERGAMOT

$12.00

CLEAR CREEK PLUM BRANDY

$12.00

COCCHI DI TORINO

$7.00

COCCHI AMERICANO

$7.00

DOLIN DRY

$7.00

DOLIN BLANC

$7.00

PUNT E MES

$7.00

LOS ARCOS FINO

$8.00

CHOYA UMESHU

$7.00

Draft Beer

SAPPORO

$5.00

SACRED PROFANE

$6.00

OXBOW

$6.00

STILLWATER

$7.00

Bottled Beer

COORS LITE

$4.00

BISSELL SUBSTANCE

$8.00

SHACKSBURY YUZU

$7.00

KITNA

$5.00

NA Beverages

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

GINGER ALE

$2.00

TONIC WATER

$5.00

SODA WATER

$1.50

ICED TEA

$4.00

UCC BLACK

$4.00

UCC MILK

$4.00

LOOSE LEAF TEA

$4.00

SPARKLING WATER

$5.00
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Binchotan, sake, cocktails

Location

425 Fore St., Portland, ME 04101

