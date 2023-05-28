Main picView gallery

MR. WEST UNIVERSITY VILLAGE

review star

No reviews yet

2685 NE Village Lane

Seattle, WA 98105

Food

TOAST

Strawberry + Riccota

Strawberry + Riccota

$13.50

w/ arugula, whipped lemon ricotta, local high desert honey, basil

Curried Avocado

Curried Avocado

$14.00

w/ mustard seed, lime

House-Cured King Salmon

House-Cured King Salmon

$17.00

w/ whipped horseradish cream, herb salad, caraway seed, pickled shallots + capers

FRESH PASTRIES

Seasonal Coffee Cake

Seasonal Coffee Cake

$5.00
Rhubarb Apple Hand Pie

Rhubarb Apple Hand Pie

$6.00
Syrian Frittata Hand Pie

Syrian Frittata Hand Pie

$6.00
Tahini Blondie

Tahini Blondie

$5.00
Apricot Walnut Date Scone

Apricot Walnut Date Scone

$5.00
Chorizo Manchego Scone

Chorizo Manchego Scone

$5.00
Honey Ricotta Drop

Honey Ricotta Drop

$3.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00
Blueberry Lemon Chamomile Cookie

Blueberry Lemon Chamomile Cookie

$4.00

Coco-Coconut Cookie

$3.00
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.00
Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$2.50

BITES + PLATES

Mister Potato Chips

Mister Potato Chips

$4.00

Parmesan, herbs

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$7.00

(Vegan)

Mr. West Fries

Mr. West Fries

$8.00

w/ curried ketchup, green goddess aioli

Fried Brussel Sprouts

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

w/ pine nut, parmesan, aioli

Spring Burrata

Spring Burrata

$14.00

Charred nectarine, sweet pickled kumquat, basil , mint, pistachio, pomegranate gastrique

Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$11.00

Feta, garlic sauce, parsley, oregano

Spice Roasted Potatoes

Spice Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

w/ tzatziki, dill

SANDWICHES

Spiced Chicken Shawarma

Spiced Chicken Shawarma

$16.00

Oven-roasted tomatoes, Moroccan spiced pickles, red onion, mint, tzatziki, toum, in warm pita

Falafel Shawarma

Falafel Shawarma

$16.00

Pickled cabbage slaw, housemade Pickle spear, toum, tzatziki, parsley, and dill, in warm pita

Mr. West Club

Mr. West Club

$16.50

w/ roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, aioli, layered on sourdough + multigrain

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$16.50

W/ mama lil's peppers, smoked gouda, herb aioli

Cold Tuna Salad

Cold Tuna Salad

$16.50

w/ lettuce, tomato, sprouts on multigrain

Garden Veggie

Garden Veggie

$15.00

Avocado, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, white cheddar, muhammara, garlic sauce, on multigrain

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

White cheddar, gouda, gruyère

SALADS

Spring Crunch

Spring Crunch

$15.00

baby gem lettuce, shaved purple radish, kohlrabi, carrot, seeds, rogue blue cheese, tarragon yogurt vinaigrette

Orzo Primavera

Orzo Primavera

$16.00

Romaine, arugula, herb-roasted asparagus, charred onion, snow pea, feta, Mint, turmeric lemon vinaigrette

Brussels Sprout Caesar

Brussels Sprout Caesar

$14.50

chopped brussels, romaine, parmesan, parsley, housemade crouton, caesar dressing

Nicoise

Nicoise

$17.00

White Beans, Arugula, Chicories, Fennel, Radish, Olives, Egg, Lemon Vin.

BREAKFAST

Chia Pudding

Chia Pudding

$11.00

w/ almond milk, blueberry, toasted almond, maple syrup

Spring Yogurt

Spring Yogurt

$11.00

Strawberry-rhubarb compote, baklava granola, cinnamon, orange zest

Turkish Eggs

Turkish Eggs

$14.50

Soft boiled eggs*, dill yogurt, spiced brown butter, green onion, toast

Egg + Cheese Croissant

Egg + Cheese Croissant

$10.00
Mr. Breakfast

Mr. Breakfast

$16.50

Two soft-boiled eggs, bacon, spiced roasted potatoes, avocado, sourdough or multigrain toast, spiced pear compote

Shakshuka

Shakshuka

$15.00

Eggs*, spiced chickpea + tomato stew, yogurt, za’atar

Totilla Espanola

Totilla Espanola

$14.00

Potato, caramelized onion, smoked paprika, garlic aioli, arugula, pickled onion

DIPS

Green Goddess Hummus

Green Goddess Hummus

$8.00

Green pea, chickpea, mint, feta, pumpkin seed

Zaalouk

Zaalouk

$8.00

Charred eggplant, tomato, red pepper, cilantro, sesame yogurt

Artichoke Dip

Artichoke Dip

$9.00

w/ leeks, red onion, roasted garlic, parmesan

SOUP

Spiced Tomato

Spiced Tomato

$4.50+

w/ creme fraiche, basil

SWEETS

Huckleberry Panna Cotta

$4.00

Affogato

$6.00

Beverage

COFFEE

Honey Lavender Latte

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.25+

Subtle floral + sweet (Dairy)

Cardamom Rose Cold Brew

Cardamom Rose Cold Brew

$5.75+

Silky smooth w/ rose cold cream + fresh mint

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50
Americano

Americano

$3.50+
Cortado

Cortado

$4.25
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00

espresso, "marked with foam"

Capuccino

Capuccino

$4.25+
Drip

Drip

$3.00+
Latte

Latte

$4.25+
Mocha

Mocha

$5.00+
House Cold Brew

House Cold Brew

$4.25+
Shakerato

Shakerato

$6.00
Coffee Egg Cream

Coffee Egg Cream

$6.00

Espresso, whole milk, house chocolate, soda water, iced, shaken

Cardamom Tonic

Cardamom Tonic

$6.00

Espresso, cardamom syrup, bitters, tonic

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Coffee Soda

$5.00

Café Au Lait

$2.75+

Café Mezzo

$3.25+

Steamer

$2.50+

Cold Milk

$2.00+

Root Beer Cream

$6.00Out of stock

TEA

Sparkling Lavender Hibiscus

Sparkling Lavender Hibiscus

$6.00+

Hibiscus tea, lavender, lime + soda

Loose-Leaf Tea

Loose-Leaf Tea

$5.00
Seattle Fog

Seattle Fog

$4.75+

Earl grey milk, house vanilla, honey, cinnamon

Mina's Chai

$4.75+

Assam tea, ginger spice blend, cinnamon

Golden Milk Latte

Golden Milk Latte

$5.00+

Spiced turmeric tea, oat milk

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Organic fine matcha, steamed milk, house vanilla

Matcha Soda

Matcha Soda

$5.00+

Organic fine matcha, vanilla, cardamon, iced

Iced Tea (Tap)

Iced Tea (Tap)

$4.00

Matcha Soda (Seasonal)

$5.00+

Yuzu Strawberry Matcha Soda [Seasonal]

$5.00+

SODA'S, ECT.

Strawberry Basil House Soda

Strawberry Basil House Soda

$6.00

w/ basil sweet cream

Sunshine Shrub

Sunshine Shrub

$6.00

Carrot, apple, ginger

Mint Lemonade (On-Tap)

Mint Lemonade (On-Tap)

$5.00
West Palmer (On-Tap)

West Palmer (On-Tap)

$5.00

Green iced tea + mint lemonade

Craft Root Beer (On-Tap)

Craft Root Beer (On-Tap)

$4.50Out of stock

Kombucha (On-Tap)

$6.00

Ginger peach, 12 oz

Just Juice

Just Juice

$4.50
Recess CBD Sparkling Water

Recess CBD Sparkling Water

$6.00
Puget Sound Kombucha

Puget Sound Kombucha

$8.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00
Rachel's Ginger Beer

Rachel's Ginger Beer

$6.00
San Pelligrino

San Pelligrino

$3.50
Mountain Valley Water

Mountain Valley Water

$3.50

Something & Nothing

$5.00

Mela Watermelon Water

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2685 NE Village Lane, Seattle, WA 98105

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
