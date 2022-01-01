Restaurant info

These bones were put together in the heat of the pandemic. Consistency is what Mr. Wings is all about, a great chicken wing is crispy, flavorful and even better when served from a wing lover. The beauty of being able to do what I love and being a pop-up chicken wing joint is I’m able to work in various locations with great local business owners and bring the community together for a one of a kind experience. #🔥🍗