Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mr. Wings

review star

No reviews yet

4120 7th Avenue

Kenosha, WI 53140

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Chicken

Wings

Wings

$13.00

10pc bone-in chicken wings.

Strips

Strips

$13.00

6pc boneless strips.

Cluckless Wings (vegetarian)

Cluckless Wings (vegetarian)

$13.00

Mushroom-based vegetarian boneless wings.

Roll-Ups

Roll-Ups

$7.00

Fried chicken wrap with Romain, cheddar cheese , ranch and a flour tortilla all rolled up,feel free to add any wing sauce!

PiXlz

PiXlz

$7.00

Deep fried pickle fries.

StaXz

StaXz

$7.00

Mozzarella sticks fried and dipped in wing sauce.

1/2 Order Of Chicken

1/2 Order Of Chicken

$6.50

1/2 order of our full order. Wings 5pc Strips 3pc

3rd st market 5pc

$7.00

5pc wings or 5pc veggie

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

These bones were put together in the heat of the pandemic. Consistency is what Mr. Wings is all about, a great chicken wing is crispy, flavorful and even better when served from a wing lover. The beauty of being able to do what I love and being a pop-up chicken wing joint is I’m able to work in various locations with great local business owners and bring the community together for a one of a kind experience. #🔥🍗

Location

4120 7th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53140

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mel’s Craft BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
24 Main Street Park Ridge, IL 60068
View restaurantnext
Blufish Sushi Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
550 West Touhy Avenue Park Ridge, IL 60068
View restaurantnext
EZ Shawarma - 4638 North Cumberland Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
4638 North Cumberland Avenue Chicago, IL 60656
View restaurantnext
Local One Station @ the 80th Avenue METRA - 18451 Convention Center Dr
orange starNo Reviews
18001 80th Avenue Tinley Park, IL 60477
View restaurantnext
The Stadium Club @ The Max - 4740 Vernon Ave
orange starNo Reviews
4750 Vernon Avenue Mc Cook, IL 60525
View restaurantnext
Banging Gavel Brews - 17400 Oak Park Ave
orange starNo Reviews
17400 Oak Park Avenue Tinley Park, IL 60477
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kenosha

HuHot Mongolian Grill - Kenosha, WI
orange star4.2 • 1,705
7214 Green Bay Road Kenosha, WI 53142
View restaurantnext
House of Gerhard
orange star4.6 • 1,444
3927 75th Street Kenosha, WI 53142
View restaurantnext
The Garage
orange star4.6 • 915
3001 60th St. Kenosha, WI 53144
View restaurantnext
Kaiser's Pizza & Pub
orange star4.5 • 560
510 57 th st Kenosha, WI 53140
View restaurantnext
The Spot Drive-In - Kenosha
orange star4.2 • 291
2117 75th St Kenosha, WI 53143
View restaurantnext
Stan's Place
orange star4.6 • 206
1510 Washington Road Kenosha, WI 53140
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kenosha
Racine
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Racine
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Gurnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Lake Villa
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Grayslake
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Fox Lake
review star
Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Lake Bluff
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston