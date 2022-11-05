Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice (Beltline Road)
3613 N Beltline Road
Irving, TX 75062
Popular Items
Today's Special
Value Meals
#1) 4 Finger Meal
4 piece Chicken Fingers, Rice or Fries, Eggroll, Large fountain drink & 1 dipping sauce.
#2) 8 Finger Meal
8 piece Chicken Fingers, Rice or Fries, Eggroll, Large fountain drink and 2 dipping sauces.
#3) 4 Wing Meal
4 piece Chicken Wings (bone-in), Rice or Rries, Eggroll, Large fountain drink & 1 dipping sauce.
#4) 8 Wing Meal
8 piece Chicken Wings (bone-in), Rice or Rries, Eggroll, Large fountain drink and 2 dipping sauces.
Chicken Fingers
4 Fingers
4 crispy chicken fingers. Includes 1 dipping sauce. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.
8 Fingers
8 crispy chicken fingers. Includes 2 dipping sauces. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.
10 Fingers
10 crispy chicken fingers. Includes 2 dipping sauces. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.
Chicken Wings
4 Wings
4 crispy chicken wings. Includes 1 dipping sauce. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.
8 Wings
8 crispy chicken wings. Includes 2 dipping sauces. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.
10 Wings
10 crispy chicken wings. Includes 2 dipping sauces. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.
Side Items
Side Plain Fried Rice
Plain rice offered as white (steam) or fried. Fried rice includes peas and carrots. Available in small or large.
Side French Fries
Made to order French Fries are available in Small or Large.
Beef Vegetable Eggroll
Beef and vegetable eggroll fried to crispy perfection.
Extra Sauce
Hot Sauce
Sweet & Sour
Hot & Sweet
Sweet & Spicy Soy
Not your typical soy sauce! Flavorful and homemade. Add a bit of sweetness and spicy to any dish!
Mild Sauce
Hot Spice
Ranch
Bottle Sweet & Sour
Bottle Hawaiian Sauce
Sweet & tangy flavor, with a bit of heat. Best enjoyed when heated over cooktop.
Bottle Sweet & Spicy Soy
Bottle Hot Sauce
Single Pieces
Single Piece Finger
A single piece of our flavorful chicken tenders dipped in Mr. Wong's famous tempura batter resulting in hot and crispy fried chicken tenders that melt in your mouth. (Does not include dipping sauce).
Single Piece Wing
A single piece of our chicken wing (bone- in) are made to order, always fresh! Dipped in our famous tempura like batter and fried to golden perfection. (Does not include dipping sauce).
Single Piece Hawaiian Wing
A single piece of our fresh, made to order Hawaiian Wing (Bone-In). Wok tossed and sauced in our sweet and tangy Hawaiian Sauce. (Does not include dipping sauce).
Single Piece Fish Strip
A single piece of our lightly seasoned Tilapia Fish Strips freshly fried in our famous batter. All fish orders are made to order.
Large Fountain Drink
Fingers Family Pack
15 Fingers Family
15 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 3 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
20 Fingers Family
20 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 4 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
30 Fingers Family
30 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 6 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
Fingers & Wings Mix Family Pack
20 Pieces Mix (10+10)
20 pieces mixed. 10 Crispy Chicken Fingers mixed with 10 fresh, made to order Chicken Wings (Bone-In). Includes 4 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
30 Pieces Mix (15+15)
30 pieces mixed. 15 Crispy Chicken Fingers mixed with 15 fresh, made to order Chicken Wings (Bone-In). Includes 6 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
Wings Family Pack
15 Wings Family
15 fresh, made to order Chicken Wings (Bone-In). Includes 3 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
20 Wings Family
20 fresh, made to order Chicken Wings (Bone-In). Includes 4 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
30 Wings Family
30 fresh, made to order Chicken Wings (Bone-In). Includes 6 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
Hawaiian Wings Family Pack
Fish Family Pack
Chicken Finger Party Packages
60 Fingers + Rice Party
60 piece chicken fingers + 5 large plain rice and 15 dipping sauces. Feeds a party of 10-12.
150 Fingers + Rice Party
150 piece chicken fingers + 14 large plain rice and 40 dipping sauces. Feeds a party of 25-30.
240 Fingers + Rice Party
240 piece chicken fingers + 25 large plain rice and 60 dipping sauces. Feeds a party of 40-60.
75 Fingers Only
75 piece chicken fingers only and 20 dipping sauces. Feeds a party of 15.
Party Size Add Ons
Fried Rice Plates
Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken bits, green onions, and eggs wok tossed with fried rice. Available in small or large.
Beef Fried Rice
Beef, green onions, and eggs wok tossed with fried rice. Available in small or large.
Shrimp Fried Rice
Shrimp, green onions, and eggs wok tossed with fried rice. Available in small or large.
Combo Fried Rice
Chicken, beef, and shrimp wok tossed with fried rice. Available in spicy (as pictured) or regular.
Stir Fried Bowls
Hawaiian Wings
6 Hawaiiian Wings
6 Sweet and Tangy Hawaiian Wings (bone-in). Includes 1 dipping sauce. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.
8 Hawaiian Wings
8 Sweet and Tangy Hawaiian Wings (bone-in). Includes 2 dipping sauces. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.
10 Hawaiian Wings
10 Sweet and Tangy Hawaiian Wings (bone-in). Includes 2 dipping sauces. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.
Fish Strips
3 Fish Strips
3 piece Tilapia Fish Strips freshly fried to golden perfection. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your fish order.
5 Fish Strips
5 piece Tilapia Fish Strips freshly fried to golden perfection. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your fish order.
10 Fish Strips
10 piece Tilapia Fish Strips freshly fried to golden perfection. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your fish order.
Large Fountain Drink
Sunny Sky Juice
Water
Energy/Sports
Mexico Drinks
Misc. Side Items
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Original tempura battered, hand-dipped chicken, fried to golden perfection & served piping hot. It’s the chicken everyone’s squawking about.
3613 N Beltline Road, Irving, TX 75062