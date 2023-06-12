Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Asian Fusion

Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice (Story Road)

909 Reviews

$

1500 N. Story Road #612

Irving, TX 75061

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Combo Fried Rice

Combo Fried Rice

$9.29

Chicken, beef, and shrimp wok tossed with fried rice. Available in spicy (as pictured) or regular. One size (large) only.

15 Fingers Family

15 Fingers Family

$15.99

15 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 3 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.

30 Fingers Family

30 Fingers Family

$28.99

30 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 6 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.

INDIVIDUAL CHICKEN

Today's Special

Daily specials from your favorite chicken kitchen.
Mon. 4 Fingers + Rice

Mon. 4 Fingers + Rice

$5.69

4 piece Chicken Fingers with Fried Rice and 1 dipping sauce.

Value Meals

Chicken (Fingers or Wings), Side item (Rice or Fries), 1 Beef Vegetable Eggroll, Dipping sauce & Large fountain drink.
#1) 4 Finger Meal

#1) 4 Finger Meal

$9.29

4 piece Chicken Fingers, Rice or Fries, Eggroll, Large fountain drink & 1 dipping sauce.

#2) 8 Finger Meal

#2) 8 Finger Meal

$11.89

8 piece Chicken Fingers, Rice or Fries, Eggroll, Large fountain drink and 2 dipping sauces.

#3) 4 Wing Meal

#3) 4 Wing Meal

$10.09

4 piece Chicken Wings (bone-in), Rice or Fries, Eggroll, Large fountain drink & 1 dipping sauce.

#4) 8 Wing Meal

#4) 8 Wing Meal

$14.79

8 piece Chicken Wings (bone-in), Rice or Fries, Eggroll, Large fountain drink and 2 dipping sauces.

Chicken Fingers

Flavorful chicken tenders dipped in Mr. Wong's famous tempura batter resulting in hot and crispy fried chicken tenders that melt in your mouth.
4 Fingers

4 Fingers

$5.59

4 crispy chicken fingers. Includes 1 dipping sauce. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.

8 Fingers

8 Fingers

$8.39

8 crispy chicken fingers. Includes 2 dipping sauces. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.

10 Fingers

10 Fingers

$9.79

10 crispy chicken fingers. Includes 2 dipping sauces. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.

Chicken Wings

Chicken wings (bone- in) are made to order, always fresh! Dipped in our famous tempura like batter and fried to golden perfection.
4 Wings

4 Wings

$5.79

4 crispy chicken wings. Includes 1 dipping sauce. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.

8 Wings

8 Wings

$10.49

8 crispy chicken wings. Includes 2 dipping sauces. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.

10 Wings

10 Wings

$12.99

10 crispy chicken wings. Includes 2 dipping sauces. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.

Side Items

Need an extra side of plain rice, french fries or eggrolls?
Side Plain Fried Rice

Side Plain Fried Rice

$1.99+

Plain rice offered as white (steam) or fried. Fried rice includes peas and carrots. Available in small or large.

Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$2.09+

Made to order French Fries are available in Small or Large.

Beef Vegetable Eggroll

Beef Vegetable Eggroll

$1.49

Beef and vegetable eggroll fried to crispy perfection.

Extra Sauce

A variety of flavorful dipping sauces to complement any meal.
Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

$0.25
Sweet & Sour

Sweet & Sour

$0.25
Hot & Sweet

Hot & Sweet

$0.25
Sweet & Spicy Soy

Sweet & Spicy Soy

$0.25

Not your typical soy sauce! Flavorful and homemade. Add a bit of sweetness and spicy to any dish!

Mild Sauce

Mild Sauce

$0.25
Ranch

Ranch

$0.25
Bottle Sweet & Sour

Bottle Sweet & Sour

$3.49
Bottle Hawaiian Sauce

Bottle Hawaiian Sauce

$3.49

Sweet & tangy flavor, with a bit of heat. Best enjoyed when heated over cooktop.

Bottle Sweet & Spicy Soy

Bottle Sweet & Spicy Soy

$3.49

Single Pieces

Need just one more piece? No Problem! We've got that covered.
Single Piece Finger

Single Piece Finger

$1.49

A single piece of our flavorful chicken tenders dipped in Mr. Wong's famous tempura batter resulting in hot and crispy fried chicken tenders that melt in your mouth. (Does not include dipping sauce).

Single Piece Wing

Single Piece Wing

$1.59

A single piece of our chicken wing (bone- in) are made to order, always fresh! Dipped in our famous tempura like batter and fried to golden perfection. (Does not include dipping sauce).

Single Piece Hawaiian Wing

Single Piece Hawaiian Wing

$1.69

A single piece of our fresh, made to order Hawaiian Wing (Bone-In). Wok tossed and sauced in our sweet and tangy Hawaiian Sauce. (Does not include dipping sauce).

Single Piece Fish Strip

Single Piece Fish Strip

$1.99

A single piece of our lightly seasoned Tilapia Fish Strips freshly fried in our famous batter. All fish orders are made to order.

Large Fountain Drink

Coca Cola fountain drink flavors.
Coke

Coke

$2.79
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.79
Sprite

Sprite

$2.79
Fanta Strawberry

Fanta Strawberry

$2.79
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.79
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.79
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.79
Raspberry Tea

Raspberry Tea

$2.79

FAMILY ORDERS

Fingers Family Pack

Family Size options of our flavorful Chicken Fingers dipped in Mr. Wong's famous tempura batter. Includes dipping sauces and a large side of Plain Fried Rice or French Fries.
15 Fingers Family

15 Fingers Family

$15.99

15 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 3 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.

20 Fingers Family

20 Fingers Family

$21.19

20 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 4 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.

30 Fingers Family

30 Fingers Family

$28.99

30 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 6 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.

Fingers & Wings Mix Family Pack

Family Size options of our flavorful Chicken Fingers mixed with our Chicken Wings (bone-in). Includes dipping sauces and a large side of Plain Fried Rice or French Fries.
20 Pieces Mix (10+10)

20 Pieces Mix (10+10)

$24.09

20 pieces mixed. 10 Crispy Chicken Fingers mixed with 10 fresh, made to order Chicken Wings (Bone-In). Includes 4 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.

30 Pieces Mix (15+15)

30 Pieces Mix (15+15)

$34.49

30 pieces mixed. 15 Crispy Chicken Fingers mixed with 15 fresh, made to order Chicken Wings (Bone-In). Includes 6 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.

Wings Family Pack

Family Size options of our Chicken wings (bone- in). Dipped in our famous tempura like batter and fried to golden perfection. Includes dipping sauces and a large side of Plain Fried Rice or French Fries. All orders are fresh and made to order.
15 Wings Family

15 Wings Family

$19.99

15 fresh, made to order Chicken Wings (Bone-In). Includes 3 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.

20 Wings Family

20 Wings Family

$26.99

20 fresh, made to order Chicken Wings (Bone-In). Includes 4 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.

30 Wings Family

30 Wings Family

$39.49

30 fresh, made to order Chicken Wings (Bone-In). Includes 6 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.

Hawaiian Wings Family Pack

Our Family Size option of our fresh, made to order Hawaiian Wings (Bone-In). Wok tossed and sauced in our sweet and tangy Hawaiian Sauce. Includes dipping sauces and a large side of Plain Fried Rice or French Fries.
20 Hawaiian Family

20 Hawaiian Family

$26.99

20 wok tossed sweet & tangy Hawaiian Wings (Bone-In). Includes 4 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.

Fish Family Pack

Our Family Size option of our lightly seasoned Tilapia Fish Strips freshly fried in our famous batter. Includes large side of Plain Fried Rice or French Fries. All fish orders are made to order.
15 Fish Family

15 Fish Family

$28.49

15 fresh, lightly seasoned, made to order Tilapia Fish Strips. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.

Side Items

Need an extra side of plain rice, french fries or eggrolls?
Side Plain Fried Rice

Side Plain Fried Rice

$1.99+

Plain rice offered as white (steam) or fried. Fried rice includes peas and carrots. Available in small or large.

Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$2.09+

Made to order French Fries are available in Small or Large.

Beef Vegetable Eggroll

Beef Vegetable Eggroll

$1.49

Beef and vegetable eggroll fried to crispy perfection.

Extra Sauce

A variety of flavorful dipping sauces to complement any meal.
Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

$0.25
Sweet & Sour

Sweet & Sour

$0.25
Hot & Sweet

Hot & Sweet

$0.25
Sweet & Spicy Soy

Sweet & Spicy Soy

$0.25

Not your typical soy sauce! Flavorful and homemade. Add a bit of sweetness and spicy to any dish!

Mild Sauce

Mild Sauce

$0.25
Ranch

Ranch

$0.25
Bottle Sweet & Sour

Bottle Sweet & Sour

$3.49
Bottle Hawaiian Sauce

Bottle Hawaiian Sauce

$3.49

Sweet & tangy flavor, with a bit of heat. Best enjoyed when heated over cooktop.

Bottle Sweet & Spicy Soy

Bottle Sweet & Spicy Soy

$3.49

PARTY ORDERS

Chicken Finger Party Packages

Take the stress out of party planning with our party packages offered in a variety of sizes.
6o Fingers + Rice Party

6o Fingers + Rice Party

$70.69

60 piece chicken fingers + 5 large plain rice and 15 dipping sauces. Feeds a party of 10-12.

150 Fingers + Rice Party

150 Fingers + Rice Party

$183.29

150 piece chicken fingers + 14 large plain rice and 40 dipping sauces. Feeds a party of 25-30.

240 Fingers + Rice Party

240 Fingers + Rice Party

$302.59

240 piece chicken fingers + 25 large plain rice and 60 dipping sauces. Feeds a party of 40-60.

75 Fingers Only

75 Fingers Only

$72.09

75 piece chicken fingers only and 20 dipping sauces. Feeds a party of 15.

Party Size Add Ons

Want more party size add-ons? No problem.. we can help!
Party Rice Tray

Party Rice Tray

$39.99

10 Large Orders of Plain Fried Rice served in a party tray.

Party Fries Tray

Party Fries Tray

$41.79

10 Large Orders of crispy French Fries served in a party tray.

Eggroll Party Pack

Eggroll Party Pack

$12.99

10 Beef Vegetable Eggrolls fried to crispy perfection. Perfect for sharing with friends and family!

RICE + BOWLS

Fried Rice Plates

Freshly fried rice to complete the dining experience. Eat it plain or indulge in a variety of savory meat options.
Side Plain Fried Rice

Side Plain Fried Rice

$1.99+

Plain rice offered as white (steam) or fried. Fried rice includes peas and carrots. Available in small or large.

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$5.19+

Chicken bits, green onions, and eggs wok tossed with fried rice. Available in small or large.

Beef Fried Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$6.59+

Beef, green onions, and eggs wok tossed with fried rice. Available in small or large.

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$6.79+

Shrimp, green onions, and eggs wok tossed with fried rice. Available in small or large.

Combo Fried Rice

Combo Fried Rice

$9.29

Chicken, beef, and shrimp wok tossed with fried rice. Available in spicy (as pictured) or regular. One size (large) only.

Stir Fried Bowls

Asian inspired wok tossed options.
Noodle Bowl

Noodle Bowl

$8.99

Chicken bits, shrimp, onions, and bell peppers sautéed with seasoned lo-mein noodles. Available in spicy or regular.

HAWAIIAN + FISH

Hawaiian Wings

Fresh, made to order Hawaiian Wings (Bone-In). Wok tossed and sauced in our sweet and tangy Hawaiian Sauce.
6 Hawaiian Wings

6 Hawaiian Wings

$7.79

6 Sweet and Tangy Hawaiian Wings (bone-in). Includes 1 dipping sauce. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.

8 Hawaiian Wings

8 Hawaiian Wings

$10.49

8 Sweet and Tangy Hawaiian Wings (bone-in). Includes 2 dipping sauces. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.

10 Hawaiian Wings

10 Hawaiian Wings

$12.99

10 Sweet and Tangy Hawaiian Wings (bone-in). Includes 2 dipping sauces. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your chicken order.

Fish Strips

Lightly seasoned Tilapia Fish Strips freshly fried in our famous batter. All fish orders are made to order.
3 Fish Strips

3 Fish Strips

$5.79

3 piece Tilapia Fish Strips freshly fried to golden perfection. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your fish order.

5 Fish Strips

5 Fish Strips

$9.49

5 piece Tilapia Fish Strips freshly fried to golden perfection. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your fish order.

10 Fish Strips

10 Fish Strips

$18.89

10 piece Tilapia Fish Strips freshly fried to golden perfection. Served with or without sides. Make it a combo by adding a side of rice or fries to your fish order.

DRINKS

Large Fountain Drink

Coca Cola fountain drink flavors.
Coke

Coke

$2.79
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.79
Sprite

Sprite

$2.79
Fanta Strawberry

Fanta Strawberry

$2.79
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.79
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.79
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.79
Raspberry Tea

Raspberry Tea

$2.79

Sunny Sky Juice

Refreshing Sunny Sky Juice flavors.
Horchata

Horchata

$3.19
Melon

Melon

$3.19
Piña

Piña

$3.19

Water

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.69

Energy/Sports

Powerade

Powerade

$2.29
Monster

Monster

$2.69

Mexico Drinks

Jarrito Mandarin

Jarrito Mandarin

$2.89
Jarrito Fruit Punch

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$2.89
Jarrito Pineapple

Jarrito Pineapple

$2.89
Jarrito Lime

Jarrito Lime

$2.89Out of stock
Coke Mexico 355 ML

Coke Mexico 355 ML

$3.09Out of stock
Coke Mexico 500 ML

Coke Mexico 500 ML

$3.69

2 Liter

2 Liter Coke

2 Liter Coke

$4.39
2 Liter Sprite

2 Liter Sprite

$4.39
2 Liter Fanta

2 Liter Fanta

$4.39

SAUCE + SIDES

Extra Sauce

A variety of flavorful dipping sauces to complement any meal.
Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

$0.25
Sweet & Sour

Sweet & Sour

$0.25
Hot & Sweet

Hot & Sweet

$0.25
Sweet & Spicy Soy

Sweet & Spicy Soy

$0.25

Not your typical soy sauce! Flavorful and homemade. Add a bit of sweetness and spicy to any dish!

Mild Sauce

Mild Sauce

$0.25
Ranch

Ranch

$0.25
Bottle Sweet & Sour

Bottle Sweet & Sour

$3.49
Bottle Hawaiian Sauce

Bottle Hawaiian Sauce

$3.49

Sweet & tangy flavor, with a bit of heat. Best enjoyed when heated over cooktop.

Bottle Sweet & Spicy Soy

Bottle Sweet & Spicy Soy

$3.49

Side Items

Need an extra side of plain rice, french fries or eggrolls?
Side Plain Fried Rice

Side Plain Fried Rice

$1.99+

Plain rice offered as white (steam) or fried. Fried rice includes peas and carrots. Available in small or large.

Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$2.09+

Made to order French Fries are available in Small or Large.

Beef Vegetable Eggroll

Beef Vegetable Eggroll

$1.49

Beef and vegetable eggroll fried to crispy perfection.

Single Pieces

Need just one more piece? No Problem! We've got that covered.
Single Piece Finger

Single Piece Finger

$1.49

A single piece of our flavorful chicken tenders dipped in Mr. Wong's famous tempura batter resulting in hot and crispy fried chicken tenders that melt in your mouth. (Does not include dipping sauce).

Single Piece Wing

Single Piece Wing

$1.59

A single piece of our chicken wing (bone- in) are made to order, always fresh! Dipped in our famous tempura like batter and fried to golden perfection. (Does not include dipping sauce).

Single Piece Hawaiian Wing

Single Piece Hawaiian Wing

$1.69

A single piece of our fresh, made to order Hawaiian Wing (Bone-In). Wok tossed and sauced in our sweet and tangy Hawaiian Sauce. (Does not include dipping sauce).

Single Piece Fish Strip

Single Piece Fish Strip

$1.99

A single piece of our lightly seasoned Tilapia Fish Strips freshly fried in our famous batter. All fish orders are made to order.

Misc. Side Items

Fortune Cookie

Fortune Cookie

$0.10
Jalapeño Pepper

Jalapeño Pepper

$0.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Original tempura battered, hand-dipped chicken, fried to golden perfection & served piping hot. It’s the chicken everyone’s squawking about.

Website

Location

1500 N. Story Road #612, Irving, TX 75061

Directions

Gallery
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice image
Banner pic
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hangout Restaurant and Sports Club - 3554 W Airport Fwy
orange star4.2 • 123
3554 W Airport Fwy Irving, TX 75062
View restaurantnext
Green Gator - Las Colinas
orange starNo Reviews
340 West Las Colinas BoulevardSuite 100 Irving, TX 75039
View restaurantnext
Kay's Restaurant and Bar - Dallas, TX
orange star4.0 • 170
8010 N Stemmons Fwy Dallas, TX 75247
View restaurantnext
Rodeo Goat - Cypress Waters
orange starNo Reviews
9610 Wharf Road Coppell, TX 75019
View restaurantnext
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill - Glade Parks
orange starNo Reviews
1220 Chisolm Trail Suite Euless, TX 76039
View restaurantnext
Chef Point Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
5220 TX-121 Colleyville, TX 76034
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Irving

Salata - F - 020 - Las Colinas
orange star4.5 • 461
7601 N MacArthur Blvd Irving, TX 75063
View restaurantnext
Fortune House Chinese Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 453
8150 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 190 Irving, TX 75063
View restaurantnext
Posados Cafe - Longview
orange star4.1 • 203
110 Triple Creek Dr Longview, TX 75061
View restaurantnext
Mama's Daughters' Diner- Irving- Shady Grove
orange star5.0 • 139
2412 W. Shady Grove Rd. Irving, TX 75060
View restaurantnext
Hangout Restaurant and Sports Club - 3554 W Airport Fwy
orange star4.2 • 123
3554 W Airport Fwy Irving, TX 75062
View restaurantnext
Pollo Regio - 037 Carl Road
orange star4.6 • 75
1300 E Airport Freeway Irving, TX 75062
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Irving
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Grapevine
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (619 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston