Mr. Z's 501 Southard St

Small Veggie & 4-Cheese

$14.00

Our famous Stromboli is homemade, baked fresh when you order. Please allow 25 minutes baking time! Stromboli does not traditionally come with marinara on the side, but we will add it free of charge upon request. The Veggie and 4-Cheese Stromboli is rolled with Sautéed Spinach, Garlic, Broccoli, Onions and Mushrooms with Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmesan and Ricotta Cheese.