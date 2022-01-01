Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Pizza

Mr. Z's 501 Southard St

review star

No reviews yet

501 Southard St

Key West, FL 33040

Cold sandwiches

Italian Hoagie

$12.00

Domestic Ham, Genoa Salami, Cappocola Ham, Provolone Cheese. "All the Way" includes Oil, Vinegar, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oregano.

Roast Beef Hoagie

$12.00

Rare Roast Beef sliced thin and stacked, with Provolone Cheese. "All the Way" includes Oil, Vinegar, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oregano.

Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$12.00

Domestic Ham sliced thin and piled high with American Cheese. "All the Way" includes Oil, Vinegar, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oregano.

Turkey Hoagie

$12.00

Turkey Breast sliced thin and stacked with Provolone Cheese. "All the Way" includes Oil, Vinegar, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oregano.

Salads

Mrs. Z Salad

$12.00

Fresh Spinach, Goat Cheese, Strawberries and Almonds drizzled with a Poppyseed Dressing, and extra dressing on the side.

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Classic Wedge Salad: a fresh Iceberg Wedge, sliced Tomatoes, crumbled Bacon, and Bleu Cheese Dressing on the side.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

Fresh Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and a Caesar Dressing drizzle. Extra dressing served on the side.

Small Stromboli (enough for 2)

Small Italian Stromboli

$14.00

Our famous Stromboli is homemade, baked fresh when you order. Please allow 25 minutes baking time! Stromboli does not traditionally come with marinara on the side, but we will add it free of charge upon request. The Italian Stromboli is rolled with Cappocola Ham, Pepperoni, and Mozzarella Cheese.

Small Cheesesteak Stromboli

$14.00

Our famous Stromboli is homemade, baked fresh when you order. Please allow 25 minutes baking time! Stromboli does not traditionally come with marinara on the side, but we will add it free of charge upon request. The Cheesesteak Stromboli is rolled with Chopped Steak, Onions, Mushrooms, and American Cheese.

Small Veggie & 4-Cheese

$14.00

Our famous Stromboli is homemade, baked fresh when you order. Please allow 25 minutes baking time! Stromboli does not traditionally come with marinara on the side, but we will add it free of charge upon request. The Veggie and 4-Cheese Stromboli is rolled with Sautéed Spinach, Garlic, Broccoli, Onions and Mushrooms with Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmesan and Ricotta Cheese.

Small American Stromboli

$14.00

Our famous Stromboli is homemade, baked fresh when you order. Please allow 25 minutes baking time! Stromboli does not traditionally come with marinara on the side, but we will add it free of charge upon request. The American Stromboli is rolled with Domestic Ham, American Cheese, Salami and Pepperoni.

Large Stromboli (enough for 4)

Large Italian Stromboli

$22.00

Our famous Stromboli is homemade, baked fresh when you order. Please allow 25 minutes baking time! Stromboli does not traditionally come with marinara on the side, but we will add it free of charge upon request. The Italian Stromboli is rolled with Cappocola Ham, Pepperoni, and Mozzarella Cheese.

Large Cheesesteak Stromboli

$22.00

Our famous Stromboli is homemade, baked fresh when you order. Please allow 25 minutes baking time! Stromboli does not traditionally come with marinara on the side, but we will add it free of charge upon request. The Cheesesteak Stromboli is rolled with Chopped Steak, Onions, Mushrooms, and American Cheese.

Large Veggie & 4-Cheese Stromboli

$22.00

Our famous Stromboli is homemade, baked fresh when you order. Please allow 25 minutes baking time! Stromboli does not traditionally come with marinara on the side, but we will add it free of charge upon request. The Veggie and 4-Cheese Stromboli is rolled with Sautéed Spinach, Garlic, Broccoli, Onions and Mushrooms with Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmesan and Ricotta Cheese.

Large American Stromboli

$22.00

Our famous Stromboli is homemade, baked fresh when you order. Please allow 25 minutes baking time! Stromboli does not traditionally come with marinara on the side, but we will add it free of charge upon request. The American Stromboli is rolled with Domestic Ham, American Cheese, Salami and Pepperoni.

Slice of Pizza

Slice Of Cheese Pizza

$4.00

Slice Of Pepperoni Pizza

$5.00

French Fries & Chips

Lay's Potato Chips

$1.00

1.5 ounce bag of Lay's Classic Chips

DONATION AMOUNT

$10 DONATION

$10.00

$1 DONATION

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Philadelphia style sandwich and pizza eatery, limited seating and delivery service.

501 Southard St, Key West, FL 33040

Mr. Z's image
Mr. Z's image
Mr. Z's image

