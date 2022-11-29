Mr. Taco 2645 white bear ave N suite 3

Main picView gallery

Popular Items

Mex Tacos
American Tacos
Taquitos fritos

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$3.49

Chips and Queso

$8.99

Chips and Guacamole

$8.99

Yuca con Chicharron

$11.99

Cassava roots topped with curtido, salsa roja, cheese and a side of chicharrones (fried pork)

Papas Locas

$10.99

french fries topped with chorizo, mayo, ketchup, mustard and a special green salsa

Nachos

$12.99

chips topped with, carnitas, tinga or ground beef, queso, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream

Taquitos fritos

$10.99

Chicken Wings (Alitas de pollo)

$13.99+

Masa Fresca

Gorditas

$10.99

savory masa cake stuffed with the eat of your choice

Huarachazo

$10.99

a mexican oval spaed fried masa cake somothere with refried beans, and topped with pico de gallo, crema, queso en polvo. radishes and avocado slices

Machetazo

$17.99+

Hand made 21" corn quesadilla filled with your choice of meat or vegetables, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, soiur cream, avocado and queso en polvo

Pupusas

$3.49

Thick griddle masa cake, stuffed with your choice of stuffing

Sope

$10.99

savory masa cake topped with the meat of your choice

Flour Quesadillas (harina)

$12.49

flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese, your choice of meat, vegetables, or just cheese, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole

Corn quesadilla (maíz)

$10.99

Tacos

American Tacos

$4.49

flour toritlla filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo cheese, and sour cream

Mex Tacos

$3.75

corn toritllas filled with your choice of meat, cilantro, onions, radishes and limes

Burritos

Burrito Bowl

$12.99

your choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Chimi-Burrito

$14.99

Deep fried flour tortilla suffed with your choice of meat, rice, beans and cheese, topped with your choice of salsa or queso, served with lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Traditional Burritos

$12.99

flour tortilla stuffed with yiur choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, mozarella cheese, and a side of guacamole and chips

Birria Antojitos

Birriatazo

$17.99

hand made 24"corn quesadilla filled with melted cheese, birria stew, cilantro onions and a side of consommé

Birria Tacos

$14.99

corn tortilla filled with birria stew, cheese, onions and cilantro, served witha a side of consommé

Sicrobirria (flour)

$17.00

flour tortilla, stuffed with cheese, birria stew, onions, cilantro and side of consommé

Torta Birria

$16.99

Wet bolillo stuffed with birria stew, cjheese cilantro and onions, served with a side of consommé

Wet Burrito

$14.99

flour tortilla, sufffed with birria stew, cheese, cilantro and onions, drowned with our delicious consommé

Quesabirria (corn)

$11.99

Desserts

Churros

$8.00

Flan

$8.00

Platanitos fritos

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

Tortas

Torta al gusto

$16.99

Toasted bread rubbed with butter, mayo, beans, the meat of your choice, lettuce tomatoes, pickled peppers, onions and melted mozzarella cheese.

Torta cubana

$17.99

Toasted bread with butter, beans. filled with ham, milanesa de res. hot dog meat, chorizo con huevo, pollo blanco, mozzarella cheese, queso fresco, tomatoes, onions lettuce, pickled jalapeños.

Dinners

Carne Asada

$23.99

8oz. grilled arrachera steak served with grilled onions, side of rice, pinto beans, greens and 4 corn or flour tortillas.

Platillo al gusto

$15.99

Your choice of meat, a side of rice, beans, lettuce, Pico de Gallo. guac. sour cream, served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Enchiladas

$16.99

Three baked corn tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with salsa ranchera, green sauce, queso blanco or mole, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, tomatoes, sour crea,, cotija cheese and fresh avocados.

Camarones

$23.99

Shrimp cooked in one of your choice of two delicious sauces. Served with a Mexican salad on the side

Flautas

$10.99

EXTRAS

rice and beans (frijoles y arroz)

$4.99

rice (arroz)

$2.99

beans (frijoles)

$2.99

6oz guacamole

$6.99

6oz queso blanco

$6.99

2 oz sour cream (crema dura)

$0.99

2oz guac

$0.99

2oz mozarella (queso mozarella)

$0.99

2oz Pico de Gallo

cilantro

$0.99

onions (cebolla)

$0.99

limes (limones)

$0.99

chiles toreados (grilled jalapeños)

$3.99

extra meat (extra carne)

$3.99

French fries (papas fritas)

$2.99

bolillo (bread)

$1.99

flour tortillas

$2.00

corn tortillas

$2.00

6oz consomé

$3.50

Elote

$4.99

Ezquite

$4.99

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY SPECIALS

Pozole Verde

$14.99

Menudo

$14.99

Caldo de Mariscos

$24.99

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$18.99

Juicy Steak strips sautéed in onions and bell peppers, with a side of rice, beans, lettuce Pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, and your choice flour or corn tortillas

Chicken Fajitas

$17.99

Chicken strips sautéed in onions and bell peppers, served with a side of rice and beans, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream, with a choice of corn or flour tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.99

Veggie Fajita

$18.99

Pumpkin flour, mushrooms, corn, sautéed with onions bell peppers, served with a side of rice and beans, lettuce, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, sour cream and a side of flour or corn tortillas

Combo Fajita

$18.99

Chicken strips, steak strips and shrimp sautéed with onions and bell peppers, served with rice and beans, a side of lettuce, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Extra side of Fajita

$6.99

Mr.Taco Fajita

$18.99

Chicken, steak, shrimp, marinated pork and Mexican sausage, sautéed in onions, bell peppers, served with a side of rice and beans, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, sour cream and guacamole, and a choice of flour or corn tortillas

Alambres

Alambre al gusto

$15.99

Your choice of meat or veggie (bell peppers. onions), ham, bacon and mozzarella cheese, over 6 small corn tortillas.

NA Beverages

jamaica

$4.00

Jarritos

$4.00

water bottle

$2.50

Horchata

$4.00

Diet Coke

$2.99

coke

$2.99

fanta

$2.99

sprite

$2.99

Dr. pepper

$2.99

Mexican coke

$4.00

Horchata Pitcher

$11.99

Cheese Quesadillas

Flour quesadilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat or just cheese

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Taco

1

kids taco

$6.99

Kids Nachos

kids nachos

$6.99

Kids Burrito

kids burrito

$6.99
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2645 white bear ave N suite 3, Maplewood, MN 55109

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

