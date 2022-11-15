MR. GYROS imageView gallery

MR. GYROS Wilsonville

review star

No reviews yet

30200 SW BOONES FERRY RD #68

Wilsonville, OR 97070

Popular Items

Lamb Gyro $10
Spicy Lamb Gyro W/Feta $10.5
Spicy Chicken Gyro W/Feta $10.5

Appetizers

Hummus Plate $7.5

$7.50

A smooth mix of mashed garbanzo beans, tahini, lemon, and garlic, with olive oil, served with pita bread.

Baba Ghanouj Plate $7.5

$7.50

A textured mix of smokey, roasted eggplant, tahini, lemon, and fresh garlic, with olive oil, served with pita bread.

Falafel Appetizer Plate (5 pcs) $7.5

$7.50

Deep fried balls consisting of mashed garbanzo and fava beans, onions, parsley, cilantro and our special spices, served with pita bread.

Dolmah Plate 🍇 (6 pcs) $7

$7.00

Hand wrapped grape leaves stuffed with rice and vegetables cooked to delicate perfection, served with tzatziki sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks (4 pcs) $6

$6.00

Freshly deep fried breaded sticks filled with delicious, mozzarella cheese.

Lamb over Hummus Plate $11

$11.00

Hummus with slices of thin, slow roasted gyro lamb pieces, served with pita bread.

Chicken over Hummus Plate $11

$11.00

Freshly prepared hummus topped with sizzling, grilled chicken, served with pita bread.

Labneh Plate $7

$7.00

Thickened cheese mixed topped with dry mint and olive oil served with pita bread.

Pita Bread $1.5

$1.50

Pita Bread.

Fries 🍟 $3.5

$3.50

Round cut fries. Add spicy garlic & feta for only $1.00

Lamb Gyros Fries 🍟 $12

$12.00

Round cut fries with delicious slices of lamb, topped with spicy garlic and feta.

Kibbeh (3 pcs) $8

$8.00

Tow Deep fried bulgur balls with semolina , onions, walnuts, and our special spices, served with tzatziki.

Lentil Soup 🍲 $5

$5.00

Fresh soup prepared with boiled soft red lentils, lemon juice, and our special spices.

Large Soup $9

$9.00

Large size Fresh soup prepared with boiled soft red lentils, lemon juice, and our special spices.

Mezza Platter $14 $23 $32

$14.00+

An order of hummus, baba ghanouj, tabouli, tzatziki, dolmah and falafel, served with pita bread

Large Hummus $13

$13.00

Large size of Hummus.

Large Baba $13

$13.00

Large size of Baba Ghanouj.

Spinach Pie $4

$4.00

Authentic mix of spinach, onion, lemon juice, spices and olive oil.

Zaater Pie $5

$5.00

One of our original creations, a fragrant combination of thyme, sesame, sumac and olive oil.

Cheese Pie $6

$6.00

Made with feta cheese and mozzarella.

Gyros/Wraps

Lamb Gyro $10

$10.00

roasted lamb & beef slices, seasoned with our special mediterranean spices topped with tzatziki sauce and wrapped in a soft, warm pita. fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles.

Spicy Lamb Gyro W/Feta $10.5

$10.50

Slow roasted lamb & beef sliced and seasoned with our special mediterranean spices with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions, topped with feta cheese and spicy garlic sauce and wrapped in a soft, warm pita. 

Chicken Gyro $10

$10.00

Grilled chicken seasoned with our special mediterranean spices topped with tzatziki sauce and wrapped in a soft, warm pita. fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles.

Spicy Chicken Gyro W/Feta $10.5

$10.50

Grilled chicken seasoned with our special mediterranean spices with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions, topped with feta cheese and spicy garlic sauce and wrapped in a soft, warm pita. Add hummus

Falafel Wrap $9

$9.00

Freshly deep fried falafels, topped with tahini sauce and wrapped in a soft, warm pita.

Lamb & Hummus Wrap $11

$11.00

One of our signature dishes, made with slow roasted lamb & beef with fresh hummus topped with tahini sauce and wrapped in a soft, warm pita.

Chicken & Hummus Wrap $11

$11.00

grilled chicken pieces, fresh hummus, topped with tzatziki sauce, and wrapped in a soft, warm pita.

1/2 Lamb1/2 Chicken Gyro $11

$11.00

Slow roasted lamb and chicken sliced and seasoned with our special Mediterranean spices with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions, topped with feta cheese and spicy garlic sauce and wrapped in a soft, warm pita.  Add spicy garlic & feta for only $1.00

Chicken Kebab Wrap $13

$13.00

Grilled chicken cubes marinated in our special spices, topped with your choice of regular garlic sauce or spicy garlic sauce and wrapped in a soft, warm pita. Add spicy garlic & feta for only $1.00

Lamb Kebab Wrap $13

$13.00

Grilled lamb cubes marinated in our special spices, topped with your choice of regular garlic sauce or spicy garlic sauce and wrapped in a soft, warm pita. Add spicy garlic & feta for only $1.00

Kafta Kabab Wrap $13

$13.00

Grilled ground lamb & beef rissole topped with tahini sauce and wrapped in a soft, warm pita. Add spicy garlic & feta for only $1.00

Veggie Wrap $8

$8.00

Spread of hummus on warm pita topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onion, pickle, olives Garbanzo beans tzatziki sauce or tahini and feta cheese. Add spicy garlic for only $0.50.

Lamb Shawrma Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Platters and Entrée

Lamb Gyro Platter $15.5

$15.50

Slow roasted beef and lamb slices drizzled with tahini sauce, served with a bed of basmati rice and greek salad.

Chicken Shawarma Platter $15.5

$15.50

Grilled chicken shawarma drizzled with our home made tzatziki sauce, served with a bed of basmati rice and greek salad.

Falafel Platter $15.5

$15.50

Falafel served on a bed of basmati rice alongside greek salad. Comes with a choice of hummus or baba ghanouj as your side with a complementary pita bread.

Iskender Plate $15.5

$15.50

Beef and lamb Gyro mixed with tomato sauce, layered with soft pita bread pieces, and covered with a healthy serving of tzatziki sauce.

Lamb Shank Plate $21

$21.00

Aromatic, succulent lamb with meat that effortlessly slides off the bone on a bed of rice and with a side of Greek salad

Vegetarian Platter $15.5

$15.50

A combination of hummus, falafel, dolma, greek salad and pita bread with a choice of spinach pie or cheese pie.

1/2 Lamb1/2 Chicken Plate $16

$16.00

Slow roasted lamb and chicken shawarma slices drizzled with tahini sauce, served with a bed of basmati rice and greek salad.

Lamb Kabob Plate $18.5

$18.50

Two lamb kebab skewers served with a bed of basmati rice and greek salad.

Chicken Kabob Plate $18.5

$18.50

Two chicken kebab skewers served with a bed of basmati rice and greek salad.

Kafta Kabob Plate $18.5

$18.50

Two kafta kebab skewers served with a bed of basmati rice and greek salad.

Combination Kabob Plate $22.5

$22.50

Chicken, lamb, and kafta kabobs served with a bed of basmati rice and greek salad.

Veggie Kabob Plate $17

$17.00

Two veggie kebab skewers served with a bed of basmati rice and greek salad, with your choice of hummus or baba ghanouj as your side with a complementary pita bread.

1/2 Lamb 1/2 Chkn Kabob $18.5 Plate

$18.50

Chicken and lamb kabobs served with a bed of basmati rice and greek salad.

Lamb Shank XL

$24.00Out of stock
Mr.Gyros Bowl $13

$10.00

Choice of (Lamb, Chicken, Falafel) served with a bed of basmati rice and Greek salad topped with hummus, tzatziki and feta cheese. Add spicy garlic for only $0.50

Soup and Salads 🥗

Greek Salad $10

$10.00

A traditional greek classic made with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives topped with feta cheese and our in-house dressing and tzatziki sauce

Fatoush Salad $9

$9.00

A unique salad made with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, parsley, and fried pita bread, drizzled with a mix of our lemon-olive oil dressing, spices and sumac.

Tabouli Salad $10

$10.00

A traditional Lebanese mediterranean salad made with fresh parsley, green onions tomatoes, and bulgur, served with a lemon-olive oil dressing.

Chkn Shawarma Salad $13

$13.00

A simple dish made with lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers, with our lemon-olive oil dressing and topped with chicken shawarma. Add spicy garlic & feta for $1.00. add Tzatziki $0.50.

Lamb Gyro Salad $13

$13.00

A simple dish made with lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers, with our lemon-olive oil dressing and topped with sliced lamb meat. Add Tatziki For $0.50. add spicy garlic & feta for $1.00.

Side Greek Salad $6

$6.00

Side Tabouli $6

$6.00
Lentil Soup 🍲 $5

$5.00

Fresh soup prepared with boiled soft red lentils, lemon juice, and our special spices.

Large Soup $9

$9.00

Large size Fresh soup prepared with boiled soft red lentils, lemon juice, and our special spices.

Pies

Spinach Pie $4

$4.00

Authentic mix of spinach, onion, lemon juice, spices and olive oil.

Zaater Pie $5

$5.00

One of our original creations, a fragrant combination of thyme, sesame, sumac and olive oil.