MR. GYROS Wilsonville
30200 SW BOONES FERRY RD #68
Wilsonville, OR 97070
Appetizers
Hummus Plate $7.5
A smooth mix of mashed garbanzo beans, tahini, lemon, and garlic, with olive oil, served with pita bread.
Baba Ghanouj Plate $7.5
A textured mix of smokey, roasted eggplant, tahini, lemon, and fresh garlic, with olive oil, served with pita bread.
Falafel Appetizer Plate (5 pcs) $7.5
Deep fried balls consisting of mashed garbanzo and fava beans, onions, parsley, cilantro and our special spices, served with pita bread.
Dolmah Plate 🍇 (6 pcs) $7
Hand wrapped grape leaves stuffed with rice and vegetables cooked to delicate perfection, served with tzatziki sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks (4 pcs) $6
Freshly deep fried breaded sticks filled with delicious, mozzarella cheese.
Lamb over Hummus Plate $11
Hummus with slices of thin, slow roasted gyro lamb pieces, served with pita bread.
Chicken over Hummus Plate $11
Freshly prepared hummus topped with sizzling, grilled chicken, served with pita bread.
Labneh Plate $7
Thickened cheese mixed topped with dry mint and olive oil served with pita bread.
Pita Bread $1.5
Pita Bread.
Fries 🍟 $3.5
Round cut fries. Add spicy garlic & feta for only $1.00
Lamb Gyros Fries 🍟 $12
Round cut fries with delicious slices of lamb, topped with spicy garlic and feta.
Kibbeh (3 pcs) $8
Tow Deep fried bulgur balls with semolina , onions, walnuts, and our special spices, served with tzatziki.
Lentil Soup 🍲 $5
Fresh soup prepared with boiled soft red lentils, lemon juice, and our special spices.
Large Soup $9
Large size Fresh soup prepared with boiled soft red lentils, lemon juice, and our special spices.
Mezza Platter $14 $23 $32
An order of hummus, baba ghanouj, tabouli, tzatziki, dolmah and falafel, served with pita bread
Large Hummus $13
Large size of Hummus.
Large Baba $13
Large size of Baba Ghanouj.
Spinach Pie $4
Authentic mix of spinach, onion, lemon juice, spices and olive oil.
Zaater Pie $5
One of our original creations, a fragrant combination of thyme, sesame, sumac and olive oil.
Cheese Pie $6
Made with feta cheese and mozzarella.
Gyros/Wraps
Lamb Gyro $10
roasted lamb & beef slices, seasoned with our special mediterranean spices topped with tzatziki sauce and wrapped in a soft, warm pita. fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles.
Spicy Lamb Gyro W/Feta $10.5
Slow roasted lamb & beef sliced and seasoned with our special mediterranean spices with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions, topped with feta cheese and spicy garlic sauce and wrapped in a soft, warm pita.
Chicken Gyro $10
Grilled chicken seasoned with our special mediterranean spices topped with tzatziki sauce and wrapped in a soft, warm pita. fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles.
Spicy Chicken Gyro W/Feta $10.5
Grilled chicken seasoned with our special mediterranean spices with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions, topped with feta cheese and spicy garlic sauce and wrapped in a soft, warm pita. Add hummus
Falafel Wrap $9
Freshly deep fried falafels, topped with tahini sauce and wrapped in a soft, warm pita.
Lamb & Hummus Wrap $11
One of our signature dishes, made with slow roasted lamb & beef with fresh hummus topped with tahini sauce and wrapped in a soft, warm pita.
Chicken & Hummus Wrap $11
grilled chicken pieces, fresh hummus, topped with tzatziki sauce, and wrapped in a soft, warm pita.
1/2 Lamb1/2 Chicken Gyro $11
Slow roasted lamb and chicken sliced and seasoned with our special Mediterranean spices with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions, topped with feta cheese and spicy garlic sauce and wrapped in a soft, warm pita. Add spicy garlic & feta for only $1.00
Chicken Kebab Wrap $13
Grilled chicken cubes marinated in our special spices, topped with your choice of regular garlic sauce or spicy garlic sauce and wrapped in a soft, warm pita. Add spicy garlic & feta for only $1.00
Lamb Kebab Wrap $13
Grilled lamb cubes marinated in our special spices, topped with your choice of regular garlic sauce or spicy garlic sauce and wrapped in a soft, warm pita. Add spicy garlic & feta for only $1.00
Kafta Kabab Wrap $13
Grilled ground lamb & beef rissole topped with tahini sauce and wrapped in a soft, warm pita. Add spicy garlic & feta for only $1.00
Veggie Wrap $8
Spread of hummus on warm pita topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onion, pickle, olives Garbanzo beans tzatziki sauce or tahini and feta cheese. Add spicy garlic for only $0.50.
Lamb Shawrma Wrap
Platters and Entrée
Lamb Gyro Platter $15.5
Slow roasted beef and lamb slices drizzled with tahini sauce, served with a bed of basmati rice and greek salad.
Chicken Shawarma Platter $15.5
Grilled chicken shawarma drizzled with our home made tzatziki sauce, served with a bed of basmati rice and greek salad.
Falafel Platter $15.5
Falafel served on a bed of basmati rice alongside greek salad. Comes with a choice of hummus or baba ghanouj as your side with a complementary pita bread.
Iskender Plate $15.5
Beef and lamb Gyro mixed with tomato sauce, layered with soft pita bread pieces, and covered with a healthy serving of tzatziki sauce.
Lamb Shank Plate $21
Aromatic, succulent lamb with meat that effortlessly slides off the bone on a bed of rice and with a side of Greek salad
Vegetarian Platter $15.5
A combination of hummus, falafel, dolma, greek salad and pita bread with a choice of spinach pie or cheese pie.
1/2 Lamb1/2 Chicken Plate $16
Slow roasted lamb and chicken shawarma slices drizzled with tahini sauce, served with a bed of basmati rice and greek salad.
Lamb Kabob Plate $18.5
Two lamb kebab skewers served with a bed of basmati rice and greek salad.
Chicken Kabob Plate $18.5
Two chicken kebab skewers served with a bed of basmati rice and greek salad.
Kafta Kabob Plate $18.5
Two kafta kebab skewers served with a bed of basmati rice and greek salad.
Combination Kabob Plate $22.5
Chicken, lamb, and kafta kabobs served with a bed of basmati rice and greek salad.
Veggie Kabob Plate $17
Two veggie kebab skewers served with a bed of basmati rice and greek salad, with your choice of hummus or baba ghanouj as your side with a complementary pita bread.
1/2 Lamb 1/2 Chkn Kabob $18.5 Plate
Chicken and lamb kabobs served with a bed of basmati rice and greek salad.
Lamb Shank XL
Mr.Gyros Bowl $13
Choice of (Lamb, Chicken, Falafel) served with a bed of basmati rice and Greek salad topped with hummus, tzatziki and feta cheese. Add spicy garlic for only $0.50
Soup and Salads 🥗
Greek Salad $10
A traditional greek classic made with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives topped with feta cheese and our in-house dressing and tzatziki sauce
Fatoush Salad $9
A unique salad made with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, parsley, and fried pita bread, drizzled with a mix of our lemon-olive oil dressing, spices and sumac.
Tabouli Salad $10
A traditional Lebanese mediterranean salad made with fresh parsley, green onions tomatoes, and bulgur, served with a lemon-olive oil dressing.
Chkn Shawarma Salad $13
A simple dish made with lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers, with our lemon-olive oil dressing and topped with chicken shawarma. Add spicy garlic & feta for $1.00. add Tzatziki $0.50.
Lamb Gyro Salad $13
A simple dish made with lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers, with our lemon-olive oil dressing and topped with sliced lamb meat. Add Tatziki For $0.50. add spicy garlic & feta for $1.00.
Side Greek Salad $6
Side Tabouli $6
