  • Mills River Brewing Co. / Juju's Craft Cookery - Mills River, NC
Mills River Brewing Co. / Juju's Craft Cookery Mills River, NC

408 Reviews

$$

336 Banner Farm Rd

Mills River, NC 28759

Order Again

Popular Items

Mills River Cheeseburger
Brownie
Mount Mitchell Bacon Cheeseburger

I Dip, You Dip, We Dip

Dupont Forest Fries

$10.00

A large boat of fries with choice of salt & vinegar, hot Carolina Reaper salt or classic with your choice of dipping sauce

Crowders Mountain Nachos

$16.00

Corn tortilla chips, warm jalapeño cheese sauce, Hand Crafted Ranch, Sriracha Crema, tomato salsa & house pickled jalapeños with your choice of guacamole, orange tomatillo chicken or seasoned ground beer

Chimney Rock Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Served with your favorite dipping sauce

WNC Chicken Wings

$16.00

10 wings served with carrots & celery and your choice of sauce

Triple Falls Triple Dip Plate

$17.00

Spicy spinach artichoke dip, fresh tomato salsa and buffalo chicken dip served with house make corn and potato chips

Stone Mtn Mozz Sticks

$14.00Out of stock

Big Branch Meatballs

$15.00

Serenity Cove Salads

Valley Springs Chicken Caesar

$15.00

Grilled or fried chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan and Caesar dressing

Emerald Outback Wedge

$14.50

Iceberg wedge, chopped bacon, green onions, tomatoes and buttermilk blue cheese dressing

Sparrow Springs Salad

$15.00

Arugula, pickled onions, apples, Round Mountain goat cheese, candied pecans, citrus herb vinaigrette.

SM Caesar

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan and Caesar dressing

Simple Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, onion and croutons with your choice of dressing.

Mills Branch Mediterranean Salad

$14.50

Bears Paw Antipasto Salad

$15.00

Big Park Burgers

Bent Creek Burger

$17.00

Caramelized balsamic onion & thyme jam, Gruyère & Looking Glass Green River Blue, bacon, arugula and mayo on toasted City Bakery ciabatta

Rocky Bluff Burger

$16.00

Roasted jalapeño cheese spread, candied bacon, white cheddar cheese, and Got That Good JuJu sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Mills River Cheeseburger

$14.00

American cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and our Not So Secret Sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Mount Mitchell Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

American cheese, bacon, iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and our Not So Secret Sauce sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

Recreational Sandwiches

Pisgah Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Grilled with shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato and lemon herbed mayo on a toasted brioche bun

Cliffside Grilled Chicken Caesar Sandwich

$15.50

Romaine lettuce, parmesan and Caesar dressing on toasted ciabatta

Rocky Face BLT

$15.00

Bacon of choice, tomato, romaine lettuce and mayo on toasted sourdough

Briar Bottom Grilled Cheese

$14.50

A daily selection of cheeses on toasted ciabatta. Add bacon or tavern ham 2.50

South Mountain Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$8.50

House made brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, caramelized sweet cream swirls and candied pecans

Brownie

$4.00

A simple classic.

Rice Crispy Treat

$3.50

Cupcake

$5.50

Moon Pie

$5.00

Roaring Fork Floats - Orange

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream and orange soda, yum!

Roaring Fork Floats - Rootbeer

$6.00

Throw back to the drive-in days, rootbeer and vanilla ice cream.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.50

A single small scoop

Vanilla Ice Cream with Chocolate Syrup

$3.50

A single small scoop with chocolate syrup

Klondike Bar

$3.00

Artesana Ice Cream

$6.00

Little JuJu's Jams (Kid's Menu)

Turtle Back Falls Burger

$7.50

Patty cooked well and bun only

Grazzy Creek Falls Cheeseburger

$8.50

Patty cooked well, American cheese and bun only

Rainbow Falls Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Crispy chicken fingers on a plain bun.

Triple Falls Chicken Fingers

$8.50

A small portion of our chicken fingers with choice of sauce.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.50

American on white bread, choice of side and beverage

Kids Corn Dog

$7.50

A classic corn dog with choice of side and beverage.

Kids Beyond Burger

$12.00

Kids Beyond Cheese Burger

$13.00

Toasted Subs

Italian Sub

$16.00

Chicken Club Sub

$15.00

Meatball Sub

$15.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$15.50

Lunch Specials

Mills River Cheeseburger LS

$10.00

American cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and our Not So Secret Sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Pisgah Chicken Sandwich LS

$10.00

Grilled with shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato and lemon herbed mayo on a toasted brioche bun

One Topping Pizza LS

$10.00

6 inch Italian LS

$10.00

6 inch Meatball LS

$10.00

NA Bev

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Mtn Dew

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Apple juice box

$1.50

Wine

Josh Chardonnay 1/2 btl

$12.00

Josh Cabernet 1/2 btl

$14.00

Pinot Noir La Crema 1/2 btl.

$22.00

14 Hands Hot to Trot Blend Can

$9.00

Pinot grigio cans

$9.00

Party glass wine

$10.50

White sangria

$9.00

Elixir Mocktails

Merjito

$7.00

Mergarita

$7.00

Charity

$1

$1.00

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00

$20

$20.00

$50

$50.00

$100

$100.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Now open for pick-up 7 days a week starting at 11:30. We look forward to seeing you!

336 Banner Farm Rd, Mills River, NC 28759

