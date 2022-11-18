Mills River Brewing Co. / Juju's Craft Cookery Mills River, NC
408 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Now open for pick-up 7 days a week starting at 11:30. We look forward to seeing you!
Location
336 Banner Farm Rd, Mills River, NC 28759
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Taproom at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. - Mills River
No Reviews
100 Sierra Nevada Way Mills River, NC 28732
View restaurant
Eagle Bar & Grill - 925 Lakeledge Ct, Hendersonville NC
No Reviews
925 Lakeledge Ct Hendersonville, NC 28739
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Mills River
More near Mills River