Mr. Boil imageView gallery
Seafood

Mr. Boil

review star

No reviews yet

704 Mariners Row

Suite 108 City Center at Oyster Point

Newport News, VA 23606

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

B: Snow Crab Legs Combo
2 Protein (Poke Bowl)
3 Protein (Poke Bowl)

Fried Baskets

Shrimp Basket (8)

$11.95

Comes with one side of your choice.

Fish Basket (2)

$11.95

Comes with one side of your choice.

Oyster Basket (10)

$11.95

Comes with one side of your choice.

Soft Shell Crab (2)

$14.95

Comes with one side of your choice.

Calamari (10)

$11.95

Comes with one side of your choice.

Chicken Tenders (4)

$11.95

Comes with one side of your choice.

Cajun Wings (6)

$11.95

Comes with one side of your choice.

Buffalo Wings (6)

$11.95

Comes with one side of your choice.

Sliders & Po Boy

Fish Sliders (3)

$12.95

Comes with one side of your choice.

Chicken Sliders (3)

$12.95

Comes with one side of your choice.

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.95

Comes with one side of your choice.

Oyster Po Boy

$12.95

Comes with one side of your choice.

Fish Po Boy

$12.95

Comes with one side of your choice.

Chicken Po Boy

$12.95

Comes with one side of your choice.

SoftShell Crab Po Boy

$15.95

Comes with one side of your choice.

Catch Entrees (Seafood Boil)

Snow Crab Legs (1lb)

$28.95

2 clusters. Comes with complimentary 1 corn, 1 potato, and few slices of sausages. No substitution.

King Crab Legs (1lb)

$60.95

2 large legs. Comes with complimentary 1 corn, 1 potato, and few slices of sausages. No substitution.

Lobster

$39.95

Whole live lobster. Comes with complimentary 1 corn, 1 potato, and few slices of sausages. No substitution.

Dungeness Crab

$39.95

Comes with complimentary 1 corn, 1 potato, and few slices of sausages. No substitution.

Shrimp Head-On (1lb)

$16.95

Comes with complimentary 1 corn, 1 potato, and few slices of sausages. No substitution.

Shrimp Head-Off (1lb)

$19.95

Comes with complimentary 1 corn, 1 potato, and few slices of sausages. No substitution.

Crawfish (1lb)

$13.95

Comes with complimentary 1 corn, 1 potato, and few slices of sausages. No substitution.

Clams (1lb)

$13.95

Comes with complimentary 1 corn, 1 potato, and few slices of sausages. No substitution.

Green Mussels (1lb)

$15.95

Comes with complimentary 1 corn, 1 potato, and few slices of sausages. No substitution.

Black Mussels (1lb)

$13.95

Lobster Tails (2)

$37.95

Blue Crabs 1/2 Dz

$21.95Out of stock

Comes with complimentary 1 corn, 1 potato, and few slices of sausages. No substitution.

Blue Crabs 1 Dz

$38.95Out of stock

Comes with complimentary 1 corn, 1 potato, and few slices of sausages. No substitution.

Combo Deals (Seafood Boil)

A: Shrimp Combo

$28.99+

Shrimp (1lb) Combo + (Pick 1) 1lb of Clams, Mussels, or Crawfish. Serve with complimentary 2 corns, 2 potatoes, few slices of sausages. No substitutions.

B: Snow Crab Legs Combo

$39.99

Snow Crag Legs (1lb) + (Pick 1) 1lb of Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, or Crawfish. Serve with complimentary 2 corns, 2 potatoes, few slices of sausages. No substitutions.

C: Whole Lobster Combo

$51.99

Whole Lobster + (Pick 1) 1lb of Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, or Crawfish. Serve with complimentary 2 corns, 2 potatoes, few slices of sausages. No substitutions.

C: Dungeness Crab Combo

$51.99

Dungeness Crab + (Pick 1) 1lb of Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, or Crawfish. Serve with complimentary 2 corns, 2 potatoes, few slices of sausages. No substitutions.

Sides & Appetizers

Regular Fries

$4.95

Cajun Fries

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Fried Corn on Cob

$4.95

Hush Puppies (8)

$4.95

Fried Onion Rings

$4.95

Create You Own

2 Protein (Poke Bowl)

$13.95

Customize your own Poke Bowl. Choice of 2 proteins, mix-ins, sauce, crunchy toppings.

3 Protein (Poke Bowl)

$15.95

Customize your own Poke Bowl. Choice of 2 proteins, mix-ins, sauce, crunchy toppings.

Signature Bowls

Mr. Boil Special

$13.95

Salmon, tuna, masago sweet corn, green onion, seaweed salad, edamame, furikake, roasted seaweed, Mr. Boil sauce.

Tangy Tuna

$13.95

Spicy tuna, cucumber, green onion, crab salad, masago, jalapeno, furikake, roasted seaweed, onion crisps. Sriracha aioli.

Ahi Tuna

$13.95

Tuna, masago, cucumber, green onion, seaweed salad, furikake, fish flakes, roasted seaweed, sesame shoya.

Tropical Citrus

$13.95

Salmon, shrimp, cucumber, green onion, mango, sweet corn, furikake, roasted seaweed, lime ponzu.

Teriyaki Waves

$13.95

Tuna, shrimp, green onion, masago, furikake, roasted seaweed, fish flakes, sweet teriyaki.

Miso Hungry

$13.95

Tuna, salmon, crab salad, seaweed salad, furikake, roasted seaweed, fish flakes, onion crisps, spicy miso.

Selfish Shellfish

$13.95

Shrimp, crab salad, cucumber, edamame, tomato, seaweed salad, furikake, yummy sauce.

Easy Eel

$13.95

Grilled eel, cucumber, green onion, seaweed salad, shiitake mushroom, sesame seeds, onion crisps, eel sauce.

Sodas

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Fruit Punch

$3.75

Fanta Orange

$3.50

Pibb Extra

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Tum-E Yummies

$1.75Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Deserts

NY Cheesecake

$4.95

Key Lime Pie

$4.95Out of stock

Chocolate Lava Cake

$4.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mr. Boil is a casual seafood restaurant that serves fusion cajun seafood boil and Hawaiian poke bowls. We offers unique social fine dining experience where you will enjoy a fantastic time with friends and family in a relaxing and welcoming environment.

Website

Location

704 Mariners Row, Suite 108 City Center at Oyster Point, Newport News, VA 23606

Directions

Gallery
Mr. Boil image

Similar restaurants in your area

Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar
orange star4.2 • 2,912
621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd Newport News, VA 23601
View restaurantnext
Poke Surf - Poke Surf-Newport News
orange starNo Reviews
17 Hidenwood Shopping Center Newport News, VA 23606
View restaurantnext
Got Fish? Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
14 Towne Centre Way Hampton, VA 23666
View restaurantnext
Captain Harrell's
orange starNo Reviews
200 Fountains Lane, Suite A Poquoson, VA 23662
View restaurantnext
York River Oyster Company - Gloucester Point, VA
orange starNo Reviews
8109 Yacht Haven Rd Gloucester Point, VA 23062
View restaurantnext
IDK Raw Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
4329 George Washington Memorial Hwy Hayes, VA 23072
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Newport News

Seafood Shack - Newport News
orange star4.5 • 3,490
11710 jefferson Ave Newport News, VA 23606
View restaurantnext
Skrimp Shack - Newmarket
orange star4.4 • 3,285
605 Newmarket dr N Newport News, VA 23605
View restaurantnext
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar
orange star4.2 • 2,912
621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd Newport News, VA 23601
View restaurantnext
Skrimp Shack - Denbigh
orange star4.6 • 2,579
13175 Jefferson Ave Newport News, VA 23608
View restaurantnext
Second Street American Bistro Newport News
orange star4.4 • 1,450
115 Arthur Way Newport News, VA 23602
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Peninsula VA
orange star4.7 • 1,168
12233 Jefferson Ave Newport News, VA 23602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newport News
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Yorktown
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Williamsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (71 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Hayes
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Gloucester
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston