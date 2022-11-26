Seafood
Mr. Boil
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Mr. Boil is a casual seafood restaurant that serves fusion cajun seafood boil and Hawaiian poke bowls. We offers unique social fine dining experience where you will enjoy a fantastic time with friends and family in a relaxing and welcoming environment.
Location
704 Mariners Row, Suite 108 City Center at Oyster Point, Newport News, VA 23606
